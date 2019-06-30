Woman wearing see-through top kicked off plane for 'disruptive behavior:' 'I was in shock'

A woman was kicked off a flight after passengers complained about her revealing outfit, but the airline says it was her behavior, not her outfit, that got her in trouble.

The woman reportedly became “disruptive” after being asked to change her top, which other passengers on the EasyJet flight reportedly found too “revealing.” While the woman reportedly agreed to wear a new top provided by the airline, she continued to act in a disruptive manner.

Harriet Osborne was originally wearing a sheer top which left her nipples “clearly visible,” MSN reports. Other passengers on the flight from Malaga, Spain, to London Stansted Airport, reportedly complained to the flight crew about the outfit. The crew offered Osborne an additional top to wear, which she reportedly obliged.

Unfortunately, Osborne apparently continued to act disruptive towards a member of the flight crew, leading to her being removed from the flight. EasyJet says that had she not behaved in that manner, she would have been allowed to travel, Independent.co.uk reports.

A spokesperson for EasyJet told Fox News, “We can confirm that a passenger traveling from Malaga to Stansted on 23 June was unable to travel due to behaving disruptively. Following concerns about her clothing crew politely requested that the customer wear an additional top for the flight which the customer agreed to. However, she then proceeded to act disruptively towards a member of our crew.

“Our cabin and ground crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately. We do not tolerate abusive or threatening behavior towards our staff.”

The Sun obtained pictures of the outfit, which can be seen here.

Osbourne, however, tells a different. She told The Sun, “The crew were horrible and made me feel cheap. This air hostess confronted me in front of the whole plane and said I wasn’t allowed on in that top. She said to me, ‘Oh no, move to the side,’ and tried to cover me up with my hands. She said, ‘You’re not coming on my plane like that — you need to put a top on’. Then she ordered me off the plane, so of course, I put a top on.

"When I tried to get back on she turned to the ground crew and said, ‘She’s not coming on my plane.’ I was escorted away from the aircraft," Osbourne continued. "I was in shock. It was so sexist. I just burst out crying. We had to walk back through the terminal where Spanish police stopped to question us. They were baffled when I told them why we’d been kicked off.”