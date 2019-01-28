‘Rude’ United Airlines passenger slammed after complaining about middle seat

A passenger reportedly flying on a United Airlines flight earlier this year was called out on social media after loudly complaining about her middle seat assignment.

In video of the incident, the female passenger is sitting between two people and complaining loudly on her phone about the seating arrangement while calling her seatmates "so big."

WARNING: Video contains strong language

“Oh my goodness, I don’t know how I’m going to do this the next four hours. This is just impossible because they’re squishing me,” she can be heard saying on the phone about her seatmates.

MOM SPEAKS OUT AGAINST DELTA AIR LINES PASSENGER WHO ALLEGEDLY FAT-SHAMED HER DURING FLIGHT

“At least they’ll keep me warm,” she continues.

Eventually the woman hangs up the phone and says “find me a window, get me out of here. I can’t do this,” to someone off camera who comes back and tells her there are no other seats available.

The passenger sitting in the window seat, who is recording the exchange, becomes upset with the woman’s words and rings a flight attendant for assistance.

“Excuse me, can you find her another seat? Because I will not be verbally abused by this b---- or anybody else,” the passenger recording the incident says to the flight staff.

The woman in the middle seat begins to demonstrate the cramped quarters, referring to each passenger as “so big” that she can’t move before saying for the second time that she “eats salad.”

BETHENNY FRANKEL CONTINUES SLAMMING AIRLINES THAT SERVE FISH

As the woman is escorted to another seat at the back of the plane, other passengers weigh in telling her she should be “ashamed” of herself and call her “disgusting” for her remarks about her seatmates.

“I’m not politically correct,” she responds.

Since the video was uploaded on social media last week, it has been viewed over 2.3 million times and received split responses.

Some defended the woman in the middle seat wanting to move, though many said she went about it the wrong way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I fly long distance a lot. 10 hour flight in this condition? Absolute no. But she could have gone to the flight attendant and spoke privately about the room issue. Humiliating humans around you is never ok. Her goal here is not to just change seat, but to also insult,” one commented on the video.

“Honestly, I can't blame her.....she has no room at all. You barely have room with people that aren't big, let alone the size of these two people. They're both touching her on each side. I would be uncomfortable too, no matter who it was,” another wrote.

“I don't blame her for wanting to move because they were all too big to share that row however she did not need to be a rude cow about it. She could have spoken discreetly to the attendant save feelings being hurt,” one woman wrote.

While others feel she should have stayed in her seat without complaining – or paid for an upgrade.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Should’ve paid for first class then, princess,” one wrote.

“So she’s gonna act like she’s not the size of a linebacker. She going down the aisle sideways. I hope she gets the same treatment she gave,” another said.

“Her whole salad must be croutons. I would have happily sat there. Seem like cool people for not putting up with her awful ass,” one woman commented.

It was not reported if the woman was given another seat.