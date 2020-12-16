Disneyland launches new campaign promoting healthy behaviors

Being healthy is incredible.

Over the last year, the coronavirus pandemic has forced Americans to pick up new habits and behaviors in order to curb the spread of the virus. Of course, it can be hard to remember all of these new steps, which include social distancing, mask-wearing, and washing your hands more often than before. So, Disneyland has stepped in to help remind everyone of what to do – and they're using characters from "The Incredibles" franchise to get the point across.

Disney Parks debuted the new campaign on its Youtube channel, in a video that features the titular Incredible family providing health tips.

For example, the family’s fashion/costume designer reminds viewers to wear a face mask, while a member of the family uses a force field to maintain six feet between her and other people.

"The campaign emphasizes important health and safety measures, including physical distancing, face coverings, hand washing and more, and leverages each character’s personality to bring the messages directly to our local communities in a dynamic way," said Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, in a statement obtained by Attractions Magazine. "Our message is that together we can help the community if we’re all responsible and do our part."

The campaign will reportedly be featured on digital billboards, radio, TV, social media content and other venues.