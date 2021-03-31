Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Disney World launches MagicMobile option, allows guests contactless entry with Apple devices

MagicMobile pass options for Android and other smart devices are in the works

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Disney passes are going mobile.

Disney World this week announced the launch of its MagicMobile services, which will allow guests to use their Apple devices for contactless entry into the parks. Disney Parks first teased the new service earlier this month, as an alternative to its MagicBand wristband option.

Disney’s MagicBands will continue to be available, Disney confirmed on its Disney Parks Blog on Tuesday.

To use the new MagicMobile pass option, visitors to the Most Magical Place on Earth will first need to "create" and customize their digital pass using the My Disney Experience app, before adding the pass to their digital wallets on iPhones, Apple Watches or "other smart devices," according to Disney World.

GUEST ON TENNESSEE MOUNTAIN COASTER INJURED AFTER FLYING OUT OF CART

The passes can then be used for contactless admission by holding the devices up to access points located near the park entrances. Those using Express Mode on Apple devices won’t even need to open their apps or unlock their phones.

Several passes can also be loaded onto one digital wallet, if a sole family member should want to hold all of their party’s passes, Disney added.

@disneyparks

Ok but how cute are these new Disney MagicMobile passes? 📱✨ ##Disney ##DisneyParks ##MagicMobile ##LearnOnTikTok ##Apple

♬ original sound - Disney Parks

Currently, the MagicMobile service is only available on Apple iPhones with iOS 14.4 or later operating systems, and Apple Watch watchOS 7.3 or later operating systems. MagicMobile pass options for Android and other devices are coming soon.

Disney’s MagicBand option, along with its physical park passes, will still be available to guests. Disney’s MagicMobile service can even be used "interchangeably" at parks.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Florida theme park, meanwhile, has introduced enhanced health and safety measures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including mandates for face covering and physical distancing. The parks are also operating at reduced capacity, and guests are currently required to make reservations before arriving.