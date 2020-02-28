Boat at Disney World's Jungle Cruise sinks during ride; guests filmed being rescued by staff

It was time to sink or swim.

Walt Disney World visitors on the aquatic Jungle Cruise ride were in for a shock on Thursday when they had to be rescued after the boat took on water.

No one was injured and all passengers were safely evacuated by firefighters, Disney World officials said.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m., according to Disney World guest Matthew Vince said, who claimed that the passenger-filled boat "went from floating to sunk in about a minute,” WPTV reports.

Fortunately, help soon arrived.

“Everyone was fine and we were rescued in about 20 minutes,” Vince said.

“Our skipper was awesome, used a radio to get help, and we did not have wet feet or wet clothes on for very long,” the parkgoer shared on Twitter. “I can rest easy being part of the best Disney metaphor of all time.”

A now-viral video captured passengers carefully exiting the submerged boat, one by one.

Located in Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park, the classic Jungle Cruise attraction takes theme park guests “on a scenic and comedic boat tour of exotic rivers across Asia, Africa and South America,” according to Disney. The slow-moving ride welcomes visitors of all ages and heights.

The theme park has not yet revealed how many passengers were aboard the Jungle Cruise boat when it sunk, or why it took on water in the first place.

A spokesperson for Disney was not immediately available to offer further comment on the news.

The Jungle Cruise attraction has also inspired a "Jungle Cruise" film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt, premiering in July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.