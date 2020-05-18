Disney CEO thinks face masks will be 'a little trying for some' guests when theme parks reopen

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The only masks some people want to see at Disneyland are cartoon animals or Star Wars characters.

As Disney continues to plan the reopening of its North American theme parks, people are starting to wonder what changes will need to be implemented. Disney’s CEO recently spoke about one change he isn’t sure will go over well with park guests.

During an interview with CNBC, Disney CEO Bob Chapek discussed what plans are being implemented at Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California to keep guests safe when the parks eventually reopen.

In regards to what will be asked of guests, he said, “Along with social distancing, one of the things that we are likely going to require is masks for both the cast and the guests. And I think the masks for the guests will be something that, culturally, is different.”

He discussed the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland, saying, “In Asia, as you know, it's fairly commonplace, even before COVID-19, for folks to walk around in public with masks on. That is not the case in the U.S. So that will be something that will be a little trying for some of our guests, particularly in hot, humid summers that we tend to have.”

While no official reopening date for either of Disney’s North American theme parks has been announced yet, Disney Springs in Florida will reopen on May 20. The shopping center will only partially reopen, however, with limited parking options, temperature checks and reduced capacity limits.