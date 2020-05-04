Disney parks share their first character memories amid coronavirus shutdowns

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Even theme parks can reminisce about the past.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney’s theme parks across the globe have temporarily closed their doors. During this time, it appears Disney parks around the world are showing off some of their earliest moments.

The Shanghai Disney Resort shared a photo on Instagram from the park’s groundbreaking ceremony in 2011. According to the post, this is the first “Disney character memory” from the park.

The caption read, “Here’s our first Disney character memory from all the way back in 2011 at the Shanghai Disney Resort official groundbreaking ceremony! We challenge our friends at Disney Land Paris, Disney Land Honk Kong and all of our followers to share their first Disney character memory.”

Disneyland Paris took up the challenge and posted a photo of Mickey Mouse standing over a construction site.

Along with the photo, the park wrote, “Here’s our first Disney Character memory from all the way back to the construction site with Mickey himself!” Although the photo doesn’t say what year it was taken, Disneyland Paris opened in 1992, so the photo is likely from that time period.

Between the two posts, Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California and Hong Kong Disneyland have also been challenged to show their first character memories, but they have not shared any photos yet.

Both Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida have temporarily closed due to the coronavirus (along with Disney parks in other parts of the world). At this point, it is unclear when the parks will reopen, although a Wall Street analyst predicts that they may not reopen until 2021.