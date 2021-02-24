Carnival Cruise line extends canceled U.S. departures through May

Carnival Cruises departing out of the U.S. will be canceled through May 31.

The Miami-based cruise line on Wednesday notified passengers of an extension in the temprary pause of its cruise operations from U.S. ports, confirming that the suspension would last through the end of May. Carnival did not specify when it would resume.

"We continue to work on plans to resume operations and are encouraged by the focus to expedite vaccine production and distribution which are having a demonstrated impact on improving public health," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement.

"We appreciate the support of all of our guests, employees and trade partners who we know are looking forward to our return."

The company in January announced its operations would be on pause through March 31, however, with spring break on the horizon and new contagious strains of the virus continuing to spread, more travel companies are proceeding with caution.

Instead, the cruise line will continue to give guests more flexible booking options, like canceling a trip without having to pay a fee. Guests can instead choose to receive a full refund, or be credited to book another package.

Guests can check on the status on their upcoming trips by visiting Carnival's website.

News of Carnival's extended pause comes a week after Carnival CEO Arnold Donald said he expected all of the cruise line's fleet to return to service by the end of the year.

"I think that certainly by the end of this year, most, if not all, of our fleet, I’m optimistic, will be in action," Donald said during a webinar, according to TravelPulse. "I think there’s a really high probability that all of them will be back by early next year if things continue to progress the way they have."