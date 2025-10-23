Devastating fire leads to treasure trove of thousands of artifacts beneath historic tavern

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists in Ohio are uncovering hidden pieces of early American history beneath the charred floorboards of a historic tavern.

The excavation is part of recovery efforts at the Overfield Tavern in Troy, about 20 miles north of Dayton.

In recent weeks, excavators from Ohio Valley Archaeology Inc. have been digging beneath the museum, which is the oldest building in the city.

The structure was built in 1808 and served as a courthouse until 1811, when it was converted to a tavern. It's been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1976.

A devastating fire in the early hours of Dec. 7, 2024, gutted the interior of the museum, though the original 1808 log walls remained mostly intact, according to the museum's website.

The fire was later ruled accidental by state fire marshal officials.

As an unexpected silver lining, thousands of historic artifacts have been found in recent months, with the help of both excavators and volunteers.

Pictures from the site show volunteers sifting through dirt and rocks to recover the artifacts.

Chris Manning, executive director of the Overfield Tavern Museum, told Fox News Digital most of the recovered artifacts date from the early 19th century to the late 20th century.

"We did find several prehistoric artifacts that are obviously much older," said Manning.

"Laboratory analysis currently being conducted will provide more information."

Manning added, "I would estimate that the number of artifacts recovered is around 4,500, but again, we won't know until the archaeologists complete their lab analysis."

Artifacts included an 1817 coin found under the tavern's floorboards, along with an 1846 coin.

Manning said excavators found evidence that the small log building attached to the rear of the tavern was constructed later than previously believed.

"It may have been constructed a few years after the tavern, [and] we previously thought the small log building in the rear was about five years older," Manning added.

"We also uncovered a substantial limestone foundation in the backyard that extends almost six feet underground. [It] was paved on the bottom with a layer of brick flooring."

He added, "Analysis is still underway, but it may represent an ice house or root cellar that was constructed in the first half of the 19th century."

Manning said he plans for the tavern to be fully restored by 2027, when the museum will reopen to the public.

"Select artifacts will be put on display eventually, once the museum is restored," he said.

The dig took place during the same autumn months as a similar excavation in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Archaeologists and students from Millersville University recently unearthed the likely remains of the county's oldest tavern, dating back to 1725.