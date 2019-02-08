Delta's new A220 aircraft feature larger seats, bigger windows, and a bathroom 'with a view'

They’re calling it a “loo with a view.”

On Thursday, Delta became the first American airline to begin utilizing the new Airbus A220 aircraft, which feature wider seats, larger overhead bins, and yes, a window in the plane’s bathrooms.

Customers at LaGuardia in New York City were the first commercial passengers to experience the new aircraft — and presumably the view from the airplane toilet — followed by passengers at Dallas/Forth Worth, per a Delta news release.

The new A220 also took off from Boston’s Logan Airport Thursday, Bloomberg reported.

"We have big plans for this aircraft," said Chuck Imhof, vice president of New York and Sales, East. "It will be an integral part of our future domestic fleet and will deliver an experience our customers will look forward to every time they fly."

Delta also confirmed to Fox News that the aircraft is the first of theirs to feature a window in the bathroom, with a spokesperson dubbing it “a loo with a view.”

The bathroom won’t be the only seat with a new, improved view, either. Delta’s new A220 fleet will feature larger windows throughout, as well as “state-of-the-art interior featuring seat-back screens,” per the press release.

Delta will be utilizing its new A220 aircraft on flights between New York (JFK and LaGuardia) and Dallas/Forth Worth; LaGuardia and Houston; and LaGuardia and Boston, Bloomberg reports. Flights out of Detroit, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and Seattle airports will follow this summer.

Delta originally purchased the new fleet in 2016, and had planned to debut the planes at the end of January 2019 before being delayed by the partial government shutdown, Forbes reported.