Delta flight attendant loses engagement ring at airport days after Christmas Eve proposal

A Delta flight attendant is searching for her lost her engagement ring after it slid off her finger at Denver International Airport on Thursday – just days after her fiancé’s Christmas Eve proposal.

Alexis Anthony’s fiancé put the ring on her finger while in Puerto Rico on Monday, FOX31 Denver reported. But a few days later, while Anthony was staying in Denver for a layover, the flight attendant noticed the ring had disappeared from her finger entirely.

"It was the worst thing that possibly could have happened to us," Anthony told the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She told the station that she thinks the ring slipped off near the Crew Shuttle Island just outside the airport on the east side of level 5.

DAD FLIES AROUND THE COUNTRY ON CHRISTMAS TO SPEND HOLIDAY WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANT DAUGHTER

The FOX31 Problem Solvers helped search for the missing jewelry. After sorting through nearly 300 missing rings in the airport’s lost and found and combing the suspected area, it still wasn’t found.

"I think all of our hearts go out to her and we're all looking for the ring, and hopefully we will recover it," a DIA spokeswoman told the station.

COUPLE WHO DROPPED ENGAGEMENT RING IN TIMES SQUARE UTILITY GRATE LOCATED

With the engagement ring yet to be recovered, Anthony has vowed to return to Denver and stay until she recovers it, FOX31 reported. Until then, she is holding out hope that a Good Samaritan will find and turn in the ring.