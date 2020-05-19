Delta to add additional flights to maintain social distancing, despite lowered demand

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Delta Air Lines is making moves to ensure that planes don’t get too crowded.

The company recently announced that it would be adding more flights so that it can continue to keep planes at about 60 percent capacity. The move is reportedly part of Delta’s plan to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak and help customers feel safe while they fly.

Delta will continue to keep planes at no more than 60 percent full through July, Reuters reported. In order to achieve this, the airline will add more flights to its routes than the current demand would normally justify.

Delta had previously announced that it would be limiting the capacity on its flights in order to promote social distancing. The company has said that it is limiting first-class seating to 50 percent, while the main cabin will be capped at 60 percent.

In a statement obtained by Reuters, a spokesperson for Delta said: “We announced a policy on seating capacity through June 30. Nothing has been decided beyond that but we are continuing to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary.”

This isn’t the only change that the airline is making to help ease customers back into flying after the pandemic passes.

Delta, along with American Airlines and United Airlines, will be providing passengers with face masks if they do not have their own. While the airline will encourage passengers to wear face masks during the flight, reports suggest that crew members will not enforce the policy or force passengers to wear masks if they chose not to.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.