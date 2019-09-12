Cruise ship carrying sightseers collides with World War II destroyer

Guests on a sightseeing tour got to see what happens when a cruise ship collides with another boat.

A ship operated by Dutch Apple Cruises struck a Coast Guard-owned vessel on the Hudson River near Albany, N.Y., on Tuesday. Footage captured by one of the passengers shows the moment that the ships hit, with someone aboard the cruise repeatedly saying “not good, not good, not good” before the collision.

The Dutch Apple II was returning to dock when the incident occurred, the Times Union reported. Nobody got hurt, but the Dutch Apple II reportedly suffered minor damage.

The Coast Guard has ordered the cruise ship not to carry any passengers until the cause of the collision could be investigated.

A passenger on the cruise ship captured footage of the incident and posted it to Twitter. She captioned it, “Onboard the Dutch Apple Cruises Troy Lock Sightseeing Tour and we just hit the U.S.S. Slater. Captain heard stating ‘I lost transmissions.’”

FAMILY AWAITING ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISE 'TRAPPED' IN ITALY AFTER THEIR HOTEL ROOM'S SAFE WAS STOLEN

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Dutch Apple Cruises said, "We were instructed to not carry passengers until the U.S. Coast Guard came to do an inspection. Which is standard procedure after any incident."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"After our USCG inspection yesterday, it was deemed that there was an error using the transmission throttle, which caused the engine to come out of gear while trying to dock," the statement continues.

"This, combined with very high winds, caused the boat to quickly drift into the USS Slater. The US Coast Guard has deemed the Dutch Apple to be in perfect working condition, no engine or transmission issues and no structural damage. Only superficial damage was assessed to the boarding doors, which have already been replaced. They also gave us clearance to begin operations again as of yesterday. We have already been out on three cruises since then and have resumed normal operations."

The Dutch Apple II was reportedly ready to take on passengers by Wednesday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The USS Slater is a decommissioned World War II destroyer that now serves as a museum. According to the Times Union, it was also open to visitors on Wednesday.