Crew members evacuated from cruise ships in Florida after experiencing 'influenza-like symptoms'

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed on Thursday that it helped evacuate 13 crew members from two Costa Cruises ships following reports that dozens onboard were feeling ill.

The two ships – the Costa Favolosa and the Costa Magica – had arrived outside of the Port of Miami on Thursday after being turned away from numerous ports in the Caribbean.

Earlier this week, Costa Cruises had said that at least 30 of the ships’ crew members were experiencing influenza-like symptoms. As reported by the Miami Herald, one symptomatic person claimed that he and several others had also lost their sense of smell, a phenomenon which doctors have identified as a possible symptom of coronavirus.

Both ships had originally departed from the French island of Guadeloupe, but disembarked passengers after Costa announced the suspension of operations earlier this month. Since that time, six people who disembarked the Favolosa, and two from the Magica, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Miami Herald, citing a company spokesperson.

Only the crew – 1,009 on the Favolosa, 930 on the Magica – stayed on the ships. Of those, only those deemed essential were allowed out of their cabins to work.

After authorities in the Caribbean denied the ships a place to dock, Costa began sailing toward Florida.

“The final decision to call the Port of Miami has been finally taken with the final blessing of its parent company, Carnival Corporation & plc, and the cooperation of the United States Authorities,” the cruise line wrote in a statement shared Thursday.

Upon the ships’ approach, the U.S. Coast Guard, Sector Miami, instructed the ships to remain three miles offshore. Partner agencies with Miami’s Unified Command (including medical personnel, first responders and members of the Coast Guard) helped evacuate 13 sick crew members “presenting with respiratory symptoms consistent with pneumonia and bronchitis” via smaller boats. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the crew to local hospitals.

“The Unified Command will remain in position to facilitate and support missions during the virus response to ensure the health, safety, and security of the port partners and surrounding communities,” the Coast Guard wrote in a news release.

Costa said it would be working to facilitate transportation home for its crews. The cruise line did not say when, or how, the remaining sick crew members would be transported to shore. There is currently medical personnel on both ships, Costa confirmed.