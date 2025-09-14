Couple saves thousands monthly by taking extended 'gap year' travels with six-year-old

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A couple currently taking a "gap year" to travel the world with their 6-year-old daughter says the adventure is cheaper than it would have been to remain in the UK.

Jam Press reported that Hayley and Lewis Trow have "traded boardrooms for beaches" to make once-in-a-lifetime memories with their little girl, Nyla.

SOPHIE TURNER NEVER WANTS TO LIVE IN THE US AGAIN AFTER MOVING HOME TO THE UK

The epic journey meant leaving behind their jobs, home and family. It also meant taking Nyla out of school, and months of strict budgeting.

But, despite crossing continents after leaving their home in Cheshire behind in mid-July, Hayley, 37, and Lewis, 45, discovered they are saving money by being on the road.

The couple settled on a budget of £2,000–£3,000 per month (roughly $2,300–$3,500) – enough for them to visit all their dream locations.

When they initially started cutting back to save for the trip, they were shocked at how much they’d been spending at home: an average of £4,000-£5,000 (about $4,600-$5,800) per month.

JOANNA GAINES SAYS COLLEGE SENDOFF IS 'ONE BIG, BREATHLESS SURRENDER' IN EMOTIONAL POST

Those numbers are a far cry from their current living and rental costs, which the couple estimates are about 50% less.

Saving money wasn’t on their agenda at the start of their trip, which was inspired by an extended holiday they took to Australia in 2022. After that, they caught the travel bug and set out to chase it.

Hayley, who worked in IT recruitment until quitting her job for the year of travel, told Jam Press: "We’d both spent years climbing the ladder, working towards leadership roles, spending time in boardrooms and endless meetings – but it got to the point where we realized we were living for two holidays a year."

"We wanted more time together, more adventure, and more freedom for our daughter."

Haley, who calls it the best decision they’ve ever made, says it’s not without its challenges.

NEW DAD SPARKS DEBATE FOR WANTING SOLO VACATION WITH BABY, LEAVING MOM BEHIND

The couple knew they would face concern from friends and family about the unconventional choice but that deep down it was the right decision for their family.

Nyla’s school was very supportive when the couple withdrew their daughter and Haley says she found the process surprisingly simple.

Their daughter has since begun online tutoring that aligns with the UK curriculum and enrolled temporarily at a multicultural school in Bali to continue her education.

The family kick-started their travels in Disneyland Paris, celebrating Nyla’s birthday, before spending four weeks traveling around Italy.

"Compared to juggling the school run with late-night emails…We’ll take the chaos of travel any day."

"At six years old, Nyla still wants to spend every second with us, and we know that won’t last forever," says Haley.

From there, they flew to Bali, where they will remain and continue exploring until November.

MORE IN HEALTH NEWS

"We’ve been in awe of some of the places we’ve seen and ticking off historic landmarks whilst experiencing the world through our little girl’s eyes has made it even more magical," she says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tantrums still happen and Haley calls spending constant time together a huge adjustment from their old lives.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"But compared to juggling the school run with late-night emails…. We’ll take the chaos of travel any day."