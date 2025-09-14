Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Family Travel

Couple saves thousands monthly by taking extended 'gap year' travels with six-year-old

Couple saves 50% on living costs during gap year adventure with six-year-old daughter

By Khloe Quill Fox News
close
Couple's gap year with daughter costs less than staying home with their old jobs Video

Couple's gap year with daughter costs less than staying home with their old jobs

A UK family discovers their gap year traveling the world with their 6-year-old daughter costs less than staying home, saving 50% on their monthly expenses.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A couple currently taking a "gap year" to travel the world with their 6-year-old daughter says the adventure is cheaper than it would have been to remain in the UK.

Jam Press reported that Hayley and Lewis Trow have "traded boardrooms for beaches" to make once-in-a-lifetime memories with their little girl, Nyla.

SOPHIE TURNER NEVER WANTS TO LIVE IN THE US AGAIN AFTER MOVING HOME TO THE UK

The epic journey meant leaving behind their jobs, home and family. It also meant taking Nyla out of school, and months of strict budgeting.

But, despite crossing continents after leaving their home in Cheshire behind in mid-July, Hayley, 37, and Lewis, 45, discovered they are saving money by being on the road.

UK family discovers world travel costs significantly less than staying home in Britain

Nyla looks out a window on the family's whirlwind world trip. (Jam Press/@thetrowfamily)

The couple settled on a budget of £2,000–£3,000 per month (roughly $2,300–$3,500) – enough for them to visit all their dream locations.

When they initially started cutting back to save for the trip, they were shocked at how much they’d been spending at home: an average of £4,000-£5,000 (about $4,600-$5,800) per month.

JOANNA GAINES SAYS COLLEGE SENDOFF IS 'ONE BIG, BREATHLESS SURRENDER' IN EMOTIONAL POST

Those numbers are a far cry from their current living and rental costs, which the couple estimates are about 50% less.

Saving money wasn’t on their agenda at the start of their trip, which was inspired by an extended holiday they took to Australia in 2022. After that, they caught the travel bug and set out to chase it.

Hayley and Lewis Trow left their careers and UK home to travel the world with daughter Nyla, finding adventure cheaper than their previous lifestyle.

Hayley and Lewis Trow with their daughter, Nyla. (Jam Press/@thetrowfamily)

Hayley, who worked in IT recruitment until quitting her job for the year of travel, told Jam Press: "We’d both spent years climbing the ladder, working towards leadership roles, spending time in boardrooms and endless meetings – but it got to the point where we realized we were living for two holidays a year."

"We wanted more time together, more adventure, and more freedom for our daughter."

Haley, who calls it the best decision they’ve ever made, says it’s not without its challenges.

NEW DAD SPARKS DEBATE FOR WANTING SOLO VACATION WITH BABY, LEAVING MOM BEHIND

The couple knew they would face concern from friends and family about the unconventional choice but that deep down it was the right decision for their family.

UK couple saves thousands monthly while traveling world with daughter after leaving £5K home expenses

"We wanted more time together, more adventure, and more freedom for our daughter." (Jam Press/@thetrowfamily)

Nyla’s school was very supportive when the couple withdrew their daughter and Haley says she found the process surprisingly simple.

Their daughter has since begun online tutoring that aligns with the UK curriculum and enrolled temporarily at a multicultural school in Bali to continue her education.

The family kick-started their travels in Disneyland Paris, celebrating Nyla’s birthday, before spending four weeks traveling around Italy.

"Compared to juggling the school run with late-night emails…We’ll take the chaos of travel any day."

"At six years old, Nyla still wants to spend every second with us, and we know that won’t last forever," says Haley.

From there, they flew to Bali, where they will remain and continue exploring until November.

MORE IN HEALTH NEWS

"We’ve been in awe of some of the places we’ve seen and ticking off historic landmarks whilst experiencing the world through our little girl’s eyes has made it even more magical," she says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tantrums still happen and Haley calls spending constant time together a huge adjustment from their old lives.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"But compared to juggling the school run with late-night emails…. We’ll take the chaos of travel any day."

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

Close modal

Continue