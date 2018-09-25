Expand / Collapse search
Cottage in France made entirely of chocolate available to book for a limited time

By Michelle Gant, | Fox News
This cottage in France is made entirely of chocolate. (Courtesy Booking.com)

Chocolate lovers will soon have the chance to fulfill their sweet tooth in a whole new way by spending the night in a cottage made entirely of their favorite treat.

Booking.com announced the delicious new venue over the weekend, which will be open to reservations for a limited time.

The 193-square-foot space located at L’Orangerie de la Manufacture in Sèvres, France, is made out of 3,000 pounds of chocolate and can accommodate up to four guests.

The cocoa confection was designed and manufactured by artisan chocolatier Jean-Luc Decluzeau and features everything from chocolate walls and roof, fireplace, dresser, clock, cups, books and even a chocolate chandelier. Outside the cottage, guests can experience a white chocolate duck pond and chocolate flowerbed, according to a press release.

“I hope guests will relish the chance to experience such a sweet and unique place to stay,” Decluzeau said in a statement.

If you fancy waking up in this chocolate wonderland, you better act fast. At 10 a.m. on Sept. 26, chocolate lovers will get the chance to fight for the opportunity to book a one-night stay on either Oct. 5 or Oct. 6 for just under $60.

Let’s just hope no one eats the place in the meantime.

