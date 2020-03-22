During coronavirus isolation, family recreates Pirates of the Caribbean ride in their house

If you can't go to Disney's theme parks, then just build your own.

As many families are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic by going through a period of self isolation, many are finding unique ways to spend their time. With the Disney parks closed, one family decided to recreate one of the company's most famous rides in their living room.

The Thornock family, from Utah, recreated the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, using household items to recreate sword fights, fake skeletons and even cast the family dog Evie to play the prison guard, Syfy Wire reports.

DISNEYLAND TO DONATE FOOD DURING PARK CLOSURE AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"My mom saw a homemade Splash Mountain video that Chip and Co. posted," Brin Thornock told Syfy Wire. "She thought it was funny and shared it on Facebook. Her friends all commented, 'We totally see you guys making one.' So, we took it as a challenge. Pirates of the Caribbean is one of our favorite rides."

The family posted a video to YouTube showing off the various scenes from the ride, recreated in their living room, kitchen, and bedroom. The "ride" even includes a trip on a sled down the family's front steps (with a pile of blankets to break the fall).

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"We already had some pirate stuff from Halloween and such," Brin explained to Syfy Wire. "We are very familiar with the ride, so we picked out some of the key parts and brought it to life using items lying around the house."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, Disney announced that both Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California would be closing down until the end of March.