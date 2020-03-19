Coronavirus patient traveled on Delta flight, passed through New York airports, officials say

A coronavirus patient may have been "contagious" while traveling on a recent Delta Air Lines flight and through two airports in the Empire State, health authorities have announced.

On Saturday, Delta flight 4824 jetted from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in Queens to the Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC,) WROC-TV reports. The flight departed JFK at 4:05 p.m. and landed in Rochester at 5:55 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Monroe County Department of Public Health announced that they learned a COVID-19 patient was on flight 4824 over the weekend and shared additional information on the situation.

“We believe this individual was contagious while en route,” officials said of the anonymous passenger. “This individual has been under isolation since arrival, and close household contacts have been under self-quarantine. The Department of Public Health is contacting high-risk individuals.”

All individuals on Delta flight 4824 on March 14, and anyone who was in ROC between 5:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. that night, are being advised to self-monitor for “fever, cough, and shortness of breath” and contact their doctor if they become symptomatic.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the carrier told Fox News on Thursday morning that the company continues to follow all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health authorities following any reports of COVID-19 exposure.

“With regard to reports of any COVID-19 exposure, we continue to follow all guidelines from the CDC and local health officials. The safety and health of our customers and crew remain our top priority,” the spokesperson said.

Those seeking additional information on the airline's coronavirus protocols can follow updates shared to Delta’s website.

On Monday night, a Delta flight bound for Seattle was also grounded for hours and ultimately forced to turn back after a passenger said they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Last week, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told employees to consider taking advantage of "voluntary short-term, unpaid leave" as the airline halted flights to Europe and launched an immediate hiring freeze given the ongoing outbreak and U.S. travel ban.