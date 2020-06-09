Amid coronavirus pandemic, Dubai Airport debuts concierge shopping service

No contact? No problem.

Dubai International Airport (DXB), famed as the world’s busiest air hub for international travel, has debuted a concierge shopping service to decrease physical contact amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the airport announced the partial reopening of Dubai Duty Free's retail operations at Concourse B – West in Terminal 3. The shopping area has been closed since March 25, when government officials for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) temporarily suspended passenger flights in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The bustling Terminal 3 area services all of Emirates flights' at the Dubai airport; the largest airline in the UAE recently announced that it would resume flights to Chicago, Toronto, London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Sydney and Melbourne.

To promote safe physical distancing and minimize contact in the fight against the viral disease, travelers can now order products through a new concierge counter and have them delivered directly – eliminating the need to peruse the aisles themselves.

Dubai Duty Free CEO Colm McLoughlin said that the retailer was “very pleased” to get the green light to reopen, elaborating that an “extensive range of sanitization and re-zoning measures” have also been added to protect both shoppers and staff. Retail units in Terminal 2 are expected to reopen later this week, McLoughlin said.

In addition to the concierge shopping service, Dubai Duty Free has also added directional floor markings, installed Plexiglas at sale counters and adopted new equipment to sanitize cash and products.

Customers will also be encouraged to use contactless payment and even shop through a "click and collect" service, which allows orders up to 48 hours before traveling.

The Associated Press reports that DXB saw 86.4 million passengers in 2019, per MarketWatch.

