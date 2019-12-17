Carnival's newest cruise ship has a military-themed bar honoring America's veterans, service members

Cheers to the heroes.

Carnival Cruise Line has recently debuted the Heroes Tribute Bar — a venue dedicated to honoring America’s military — on its brand new Carnival Panorama liner.

“The Heroes Tribute Bar is a project that is very near and dear to my heart and one that everyone at Carnival is extremely proud of,” explained Christine Duffy, the president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement. “We’re always looking for new ways to honor our military heroes and this new outlet is a wonderful tribute to the sacrifices of our Armed Services personnel and their families, and a wonderful complement to our extremely popular military tributes which are held on each and every Carnival cruise.”

The bar itself is decorated with military memorabilia, including “distinctive All-American décor with logos of the five armed service branches of the U.S. military,” per a press release. Photos of the interior also show walls covered in flags and images of servicemen and servicewomen.

In addition to honoring our nation’s heroes, the Heroes Tribute Bar will donate a portion of all proceeds to Operation Homefront, a nonprofit organization that aims to provide assistance for military members and their families.

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Christine Duffy and the entire Carnival Cruise Line team to raise awareness and support for our troops and their families,” said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront.

Carnival also invited military personnel and veterans on the ship’s inaugural voyage last Wednesday, to share a pint with Carnival’s staff.

Duffy added that while the Heroes Tribute Bar is exclusive to the Panorama, the cruise line will be celebrating the same gratitude for our military with “special moments across the Carnival fleet,” according to the press release.

The Carnival Panorama began its regular service on Dec. 14, with seven-day sailings to the Mexican Riviera.