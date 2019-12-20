Carnival cruise ships collide at port in Mexico; one injury reported

Two Carnival Cruise Line ships collided at port in Cozumel, Mexico, Friday morning, with one injury reported.

Around 8:50 a.m., the Carnival Glory ocean liner was steering to dock when it made contact with the Carnival Legend vessel, "which was already alongside," according to a statement from Carnival.

At least one person was injured in the collision, while evacuating the dining room on Decks 3 and 4, a spokesperson for the cruise line confirmed to Fox News. Neither of the ship’s itineraries will be impacted by the incident, the company said.

“Carnival Glory had an allision with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel. Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside,” the representative said.

“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel.

“There is one reported minor injury of a Carnival Glory guest that occurred when a group of guests were evacuated from the dining room on Decks 3 and 4,” the rep added.

Now-viral videos and photos of the dramatic crash have since surfaced on social media, some of which show the damage to the Carnival Glory.

The Carnival Glory is based in New Orleans, while the Carnival Legend frequently departs from Baltimore, Tampa, Fla., New York City, Barcelona, Spain, London, Rome and Venice, Italy.

This story is developing, check back for updates.