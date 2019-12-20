Princess Cruises wants to break record for largest vow-renewal ceremony, enlists celebs to officiate

Set a course for adventure, and your mind on a new romance — “The Love Boat” will soon be making another run.

In response to the popularity of its annual Valentine’s Day itinerary, Princess Cruises is now offering a second Valentine’s Day voyage to sail concurrently with the first, albeit on a different coast.

Both ships will also take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest multi-location vow renewal, to be officiated on the Regal Princess by Gavin MacLeod (aka Captain Stubing from “The Love Boat”), and also on the Royal Princess by Trista and Ryan Sutter from “The Bachelorette.”

Princess Cruises had originally announced its intentions to break the vow-renewal record in August, explaining that MacLeod — a longtime ambassador for Princess Cruises — would be officiating the ceremony on the Regal Princess during its February 9-16 cruise to the Caribbean and Mexico out of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

“I’m honored to be officiating this ceremony and can’t think of a better way to celebrate and commemorate a couple’s love, than by reaffirming their commitment to one another onboard the ‘Love Boat’ over Valentine’s Day,” MacLeod said at the time, per a press release.

The additional cruise planned for the Royal Princess, which was announced on Thursday, will set sail to Mexico out of Los Angeles on Feb. 10, returning to L.A. on Feb. 15. Instead of MacLeod, however, Trista and Ryan Sutter of “Bachelorette” fame will officiate.

"We're honored to officiate this world record title attempt, renewal of vows ceremony onboard Royal Princess, reminding couples about the importance of making time to celebrate romance and their love for one another," said Trista Sutter in a press release.

Both ceremonies will take place simultaneously on Feb. 11, Princess Cruises confirms. An adjudicator from Guinness World Records will be present on both ships to verify the record.

More information can be found at Princess.com.