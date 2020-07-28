Brutal brawl breaks out at Hard Rock hotel, leads to multiple arrests

A brawl broke out among several people at the guitar-shaped Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

The incident reportedly took place Friday at the hotel and involved around 10 to 15 people, many of whom were dressed in swimwear and most were wearing masks. The group engaged in a minutes-long fight spanning a corridor inside the Hard Rock hotel.

Video footage of the incident recorded by a bystander, which has been viewed 5 million times as of Tuesday morning, begins in the middle of the fight. It is not reported how long the fight had been going on before the recording began.

WARNING: Videos contain graphic language

The group can be seen throwing punches before a shirtless man in swim trunks falls and tumbles near a roped-off area. Once he gets up, the video shows another man knock him to the ground again with a punch before kicking him in the head and then walking away. He then circles back and knocks a woman to the ground. He knocks the same woman to the ground a second time after she gets into a fistfight with another woman in a bikini.

The yelling continues down the hall and another outburst between the group members occurs. At one point, the man in trunks picks up a metal stand used to rope off an area and swings it at the group.

The violence continues for more than three minutes.

Security and employees appear to attempt to break up the brutal brawl, but are seemingly unable.

It is unclear what prompted the vicious fight, but court records reported by the Sun-Sentinel claim Manuel Aguilar, 26, of Miami, was the “primary aggressor.” According to the reports, he hit another man from behind, which led to the brawl.

Aguilar was reportedly arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and possession of oxycodone.

In all, three people were arrested for the fight. Among them, Rafael Redondo, 30, and Janae Strunk, 26, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Both were charged with disorderly conduct. All involved have been banned from the Hard Rock hotel.

Fox News contacted the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for further comment.