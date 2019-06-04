Bride-to-be wants to remove maid of honor from wedding because of baby weight, prompts backlash

A bride-to-be is getting dragged on social media after admitting she wanted to remove her maid of honor from the wedding party because she had not lost her baby weight.

The anonymous bride allegedly wrote the since-deleted post on a mom’s forum seeking advice on if it would “be wrong to have someone else take her place” if the woman did not lose her baby weight by the time of the wedding. The post was screenshot and reposted to a wedding shaming group on Facebook.

“So my friend who is my maid of honor in my wedding recently gave birth and she hasn’t lost the baby weight,” the bride-to-be begins, writing that it’s been three weeks since the woman gave birth and “she still looks pregnant.”

She then goes on to say that her wedding is still three weeks away, but is “not confident” her friend will lose the weight.

“She may not even fit her dress. I refuse to have it altered again. It was already altered multiple times for her and she said she’d fit into it,” the woman writes, before asking if it would be “wrong” to replace her friend for not fitting into the dress and also noting that she already has “someone in mind” who took take the spot.

“She said she has a back up dress and I’m saying hell no to that. I’m not fat shaming but come on. My wedding is only one day and I’m not having it ruined by her or her baby weight,” the post concludes.

Though the woman was likely looking for advice, those on social media were quick to slam the bride as “selfish” and “disgusting.”

“What kind of shallow person is this? If your friend is a good enough friend to be your [maid of honor], then YOU ought to be a good enough friend to care more about them than how they look in a picture,” one person commented.

“Does she not realize what the body goes through in order to hold another human? It takes much longer than 3 weeks...” another pointed out.

“I hope she trips while walking down the isle [sic]. What a horrible person this bride is,” one wrote on the Facebook post.

“This bride is an idiot. You don’t just drop postpartum weight within a few weeks of giving birth. Sometimes it takes months,” another wrote, defending the maid of honor.

As peak wedding season picks up, more bridezillas continue to come out of the woodwork – like this woman who allegedly told a guest to go home because her floral dress had white showing.