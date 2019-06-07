Boy, 4, calls out fellow plane passenger for 'stinky' bare feet

A four-year-old passenger was caught telling off a woman for putting her bare "stinky feet" on his armrest during a flight.

Rodney Small was recently traveling with his dad, Darryl, who captured the incident on camera during a flight from Houston to Florida. The 28-year-old dad was filming to show his son's reaction on his first flight, only to capture the funny situation.

In the video, the young boy looks at the camera and says "There are stinky feet behind me."

BOY'S LETTER TO MOM ABOUT MISSING SCHOOL BUS GOES VIRAL

Rodney looks at the foot, before peering round at the culprit, saying in shock: "It's a lady!"

His dad burst out laughing at his son's reaction, covering his eyes as he cracks up.

The boy then looks back and says "someone has their feet behind me," before telling her off.

Darryl later explained that the woman apologized and moved her bare feet.

The father told Unilad: "As a child he knew that putting your foot in someone else’s space was not kind at all. Sometimes adults hold back with confronting others to keep the peace, but as a child he voiced his concerns and his facial expressions and reaction made it hilarious."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The video, which was posted to Facebook, has since been viewed over 56,000 times – with many social media users siding with the boy.

"Absolutely NO NEED to apologize. People who do that are rude. I'm glad your son said something. Nothing better than the upfront honesty of a child,” one commenter said.

"No need to apologize to her! She’s grown and should know better!” another agreed. “Love this lil man! So cute and honest!!!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He needs to be the airlines ambassador for airline etiquette,” another joked.

This story was originally published by The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.