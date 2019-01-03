Dad shocked smell of cooking fish likely caused fatal allergic reaction in boy, recalls his final words

The 11-year-old boy who died after he likely suffered an allergic reaction to the smell of cooking fish gave his father two kisses and told him he loved him before he died, his father said.

“He told me, ‘Daddy, I love you. I love you,” Steven Jean-Pierre, the father of Cameron, the boy who died, told the New York Daily News.

Cameron reportedly suffered an allergic reaction Tuesday night while at his grandmother's house in Brooklyn, New York, police told the Daily News. At the time of the incident, the family was cooking fish for a New Year’s Day meal.

Cameron, who had asthma and a known fish allergy, had difficulty breathing shortly after walking into the home. While the 11-year-old used a nebulizer to help with his breathing, it didn’t work, Jean-Pierre said.

Soon after, Cameron lost consciousness.

“It felt like he had no pulse,” Jean-Pierre told the Daily News. “I tried to give him the CPR and he came back but I wish I knew [how] to keep pumping him because he woke up and I felt his heart and everything. But I stopped and sat him up to make him feel better.”

His father quickly called 911 and Cameron was subsequently taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where he later died.

Jean-Pierre told the publication his son had never experienced such a severe reaction to fish despite having an allergy.

“We knew he had an allergy… but usually, he don’t get nothing that severe like that,” he said. “He don’t eat fish. We don’t put it around him. It just so happens they was cooking it when we came in.”

“That was my prince, man. He was my everything. Everything.” — Steven Jean-Pierre

The American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology warns those with fish allergies should “stay out of areas where fish is being cooked, as proteins may be released into the air during cooking." Cameron’s father said the family thinks this may have caused the boy’s allergic reaction, but the city medical examiner is expected to determine his exact cause of death, the Daily News initially reported.

The sixth grader, who attended Theodore Schor Middle School in Piscataway, N.J., according to the Daily News, was “a leader” and “had ambition,” Jean-Pierre added.

“That was my prince, man,” he said. “He was my everything. Everything.”