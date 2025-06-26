Beach visitor accidentally picks up shell of venomous snail that can kill a human in moments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman visiting a local beach was walking along the tide admiring shells when she picked up one that could have had deadly repercussions.

Sharing her story on TikTok, the woman shows herself finding a spotted, cone-shaped shell and picking it up. She was in Okinawa, Japan, when this happened.

"She doesn’t know it yet, but she’s about to pick up the world’s deadliest shell that leads to full paralysis in minutes," the text on the video says.

The woman picked up a cone snail shell with coils spotted in brown and white.

Cone snails are one of the most venomous animals on Earth, with approximately 600-700 species of slugs in existence, according to the Ocean Conservancy (OC).

Most venom in the snails will "cause tingling or numbness at the injection site, then spread to the impacted limb and eventually the entire body," according to OC.

In a follow-up video that garnered millions of likes, the woman shared that she did research on the shell and its usual inhabitant, finding out even "worse" information about it.

"My brain kept convincing me that I had been stung and just didn’t realize it. By the fourth day of panic, my husband was sick of reassuring me I was indeed going to live," she said.

Cone snails are marine predators. They use venom to immobilize their prey by using their "harpoon-like teeth" to inject victims, according to the National Library of Medicine (NLM).

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

