Travel blogger's photo of rubber duck in front of gates of Auschwitz draws outrage

A travel blogger has apologized after being slammed online for posing a rubber duck on the tracks outside Auschwitz.

The unidentified blogger, who runs the Instagram account @Atukapil, gained a growing following for posting photos of a yellow rubber ducky in front of famous monuments, including Buckingham Palace and the Colosseum.

On Wednesday, the account posted a similar image on the tracks outside the gates of the infamous concentration camp in southern Poland.

The post was quickly called out as “disrespectful” and “offensive,” and was flagged by the official Twitter account of the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum.

“What if someone who travels with a rubber duck & uses it as an artistic Instagram convention arrives at @AuschwitzMuseum?” the account tweeted on Wednesday.

“Is the rubber duck in front of the Gate of Death disrespectful - even unintentionally? Or is it a side effect of the visual world we should accept/ignore?”

“Totally Disrespectful & wholly inappropriate. They can’t be that ignorant or uninformed to visit there and not know of the history and suffering that went on there,” one person tweeted. “Sometimes you have to take a step back from social media for likes."

“The concept of taking rubber ducky photos at various destinations is adorable and sweet, but clearly..this was highly inappropriate and insensitive,” another person tweeted.

The blogger behind the controversial picture eventually removed it from its Spanish-language Instagram account. The true identity of the blogger is unknown.

“The intention of the post was the one previously mentioned without intentions to disrespect or generate controversy on the matter,” the blogger said in a statement shared by the Auschwitz Museum.

“My sincerest apologies to @auschwitzmemorial for the inconvenience and to all the people who have felt offended.”