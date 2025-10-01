Art world masters fooled as police raid famous gallery after fake Dalís found

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An exhibition at a renowned art and culture center in Parma, Italy, led to a police raid Wednesday after several forged Salvador Dalí works were discovered to be among the collection.

The Palazzo Tarasconi hosted a "Salvador Dalí, Between Art and Myth" ("Salvador Dalí, tra arte e mito") exhibit showcasing masterpieces by the surrealist artist.

The Palazzo Tarasconi was built in the 16th century and is known as a cultural hub of fine art, with a variety of exhibitions held there.

Italian police were tipped off by Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation that some of the Dalí pieces were forged, according to The Associated Press (AP).

On Wednesday, the Italian carabinieri art squad executed the seizure of 21 pieces of tapestries, drawings and engravings following a judge’s warrant.

The investigation is ongoing, according to AP.

It is predicted that "over 50% of art circulating on the market" may be forged or misattributed, according to the Fine Arts Expert Institute.

Dalí is among the most forged artists in the world, along with Pablo Picasso and Amadeo Modigliani, AP reported, citing ArtNews.

Dalí was born in Spain in 1904 to a Catholic mother and atheist father, which shaped his surrealist style, according to the Dalí Museum (TDM).

"From Montreal, London and Spain to Tokyo, Venice and the United States, Dalí’s indescribable talent and extraordinary creativity has become a universal language of fearlessness, inspiration and relentless self-expression," the TDM website notes.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.