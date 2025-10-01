Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Art world masters fooled as police raid famous gallery after fake Dalís found

Over 50% of art circulating on market may be forged or misattributed, experts say

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
close
Florida artist who paints new American flag each year reveals patriotic piece on display at Art Basel Video

Florida artist who paints new American flag each year reveals patriotic piece on display at Art Basel

Artist Camilla Webster of Palm Beach, Florida, tells Fox News Digital why she paints an American flag each year and opens up about the growing art scene in her community.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An exhibition at a renowned art and culture center in Parma, Italy, led to a police raid Wednesday after several forged Salvador Dalí works were discovered to be among the collection.

The Palazzo Tarasconi hosted a "Salvador Dalí, Between Art and Myth" ("Salvador Dalí, tra arte e mito") exhibit showcasing masterpieces by the surrealist artist. 

The Palazzo Tarasconi was built in the 16th century and is known as a cultural hub of fine art, with a variety of exhibitions held there.

NEARLY 1,000 TOURISTS TRAPPED NEAR MACHU PICCHU AS PROTESTS SHUT DOWN TRAIN SERVICES

Italian police were tipped off by Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation that some of the Dalí pieces were forged, according to The Associated Press (AP).

On Wednesday, the Italian carabinieri art squad executed the seizure of 21 pieces of tapestries, drawings and engravings following a judge’s warrant. 

forged Salvador Dalí pieces seized from Parma art exhibition

Police hold 21 forged Salvador Dalí pieces seized from a Parma art exhibition in Italy.  (Carabinieri Cultural Heritage Protection Command via AP)

The investigation is ongoing, according to AP.

It is predicted that "over 50% of art circulating on the market" may be forged or misattributed, according to the Fine Arts Expert Institute.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Dalí is among the most forged artists in the world, along with Pablo Picasso and Amadeo Modigliani, AP reported, citing ArtNews. 

Palazzo Tarasconi in Parma

The Palazzo Tarasconi was built in the 16th century and is known as a cultural hub of fine art. It hosts various exhibitions.  (iStock)

Dalí was born in Spain in 1904 to a Catholic mother and atheist father, which shaped his surrealist style, according to the Dalí Museum (TDM).

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"From Montreal, London and Spain to Tokyo, Venice and the United States, Dalí’s indescribable talent and extraordinary creativity has become a universal language of fearlessness, inspiration and relentless self-expression," the TDM website notes.

artist painting sali

Dalí was born in Spain in 1904 to a Catholic mother and atheist father, which shaped his surrealist style. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed reporting. 

Ashley J. DiMella is a Lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue