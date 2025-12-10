Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Discovery

Archaeologists uncover Jerusalem wall mysteriously destroyed in power struggle during biblical era

Tower of David Museum excavation reveals 130-foot fortification built during Maccabees period

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Hidden Roman villa complex emerges unexpectedly in picturesque English countryside after hobbyist's lucky find Video

Hidden Roman villa complex emerges unexpectedly in picturesque English countryside after hobbyist's lucky find

An amateur metal detectorist's discovery of Roman cavalry swords led archaeologists to uncover a 2,000-year-old settlement in Gloucestershire, including a villa and building remains. (Source: Cotswold Archaeology; Historic England)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists in Jerusalem recently uncovered the remains of a Hanukkah-era wall linked to a Hasmonean leader and tied to an ancient power struggle.

The discovery, made in the Tower of David Jerusalem Museum earlier this month, was announced by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) on Dec. 8.

The wall is the longest, most intact segment of Jerusalem's Hasmonean-era city wall, measuring more than 130 feet long and about 16 feet wide.

ARCHAEOLOGIST UNCOVERS 'COMPELLING EVIDENCE' OF TRUE LOCATION WHERE JESUS TURNED WATER INTO WINE

The area was once a citadel complex in the time of King Herod, who ruled from 37 to 5 B.C. after he was appointed king of Judea by the Romans.

Built during the days of the Maccabees, the wall was completed in the late second century B.C.

Split image of workers at site, archaeologist digging near wall

Archaeologists uncovered a Hasmonean era city wall in Jerusalem linked to ancient Hanukkah-era power struggles. (Gabriel Volcovich via IAA; Dor Pazuelo, Tower of David Jerusalem Museum)

In a statement, excavation directors Amit Re’em and Marion Zindel said the wall remnants are "particularly impressive in both size and degree of preservation."

They added, "The wall is meticulously built of large, heavy stones, with a chiseled boss typical of this period.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Originally, the massive wall rose to a height of more than 10 meters! But today, only a stump remains."

Experts have relied on ancient sources to learn more about the wall. In the first century A.D., historian Josephus wrote that the wall was "impregnable" with its 60 towers.

Split image of excavation site, King Herod portrait

The area where the wall was found was once part of a citadel complex during King Herod's reign. (Emil Aladjem, IAA; Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"There is much more to this wall than meets the eye," said Re’em and Zindel. "It is clear that it was systematically destroyed and razed to the ground.

"This is predetermined destruction — not the result of the ravages of time, nor of a random enemy attack, but a deliberate execution of a well-planned action. This raises questions about who was responsible for the wall’s destruction."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Why was the wall destroyed in the first place? After analyzing the site and its artifacts, which included ancient arrowheads, researchers have two different military-related theories.

In the first theory, the wall was dismantled by the Hasmoneans themselves after the group settled with Antiochus VII Sidetes, the Seleucid king who besieged the city between 134 and 132 B.C.

Arrowheads on display

The arrowheads, found near Jerusalem's Hasmonean era wall, reflect the military history surrounding the site. (Ricky Rachman, Tower of David Jerusalem Museum; Emil Aladjem, IAA)

"Sidetes demanded that Jerusalem dismantle its fortifications as a precondition for lifting the siege," the IAA said. "Possibly, the destruction of this newly discovered wall is a testament to and a vestige of that agreement."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The second theory suggests that King Herod himself ordered the wall’s destruction, the IAA said. That's evidenced by a sentiment that researchers attribute to Herod's agenda: "The days of the Hasmonean kings are over, and I am their successor."

The statement added, "Its systematic demolition could well fit this Herodian policy, evinced in other manners as well."

Example of ancient arrowheads at site

The arrowheads, some with visible corrosion, are part of the broader Hasmonean period archaeological discoveries in Jerusalem. (Ricky Rachman, Tower of David Jerusalem Museum; Emil Aladjem, IAA)

Eilat Lieber, director of the Tower of David Jerusalem Museum, said his organization is "committed to preserving this impressive and unique sight."

Said Lieber, "The archaeological excavation … was conducted in preparation for the creation of the new Schulich Wing of Archaeology, Art and Innovation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In the new wing, visitors will stand on a transparent floor above these ancient stones, and, together with [the] interpretations of contemporary artists, this wing will bring a new connection to the history and heritage of the city."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue