Angler shatters previous fish state record by reeling in black crappie

Ashley J. DiMella
Published
Little boy impresses dad by catching his first fish Video

Little boy impresses dad by catching his first fish

A little kid in Vonore, Tennessee, reeled in his first fish recently, to the serious delight of his dad. Adorable footage from Jaylon Beasley shows the moment his three-year-old son caught the fish all by himself after feeling a snag on the line.

A West Virginia angler just broke a fish record in the Mountain State. 

Jerry Porter of Harts, West Virginia, caught a black crappie while fishing at East Lynn Lake in Wayne County.

Porter reeled in the 17.7-inch fish that weighed in at 3.6-pounds, according to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (WVDNR).

LUCKY ANGLERS BREAK TWO STATE FISHING RECORDS ON SAME DAY: 'DEDICATION AND PASSION'

The sunfish was caught on a minnow-tipped jig on a 6-pound test line.

The previous black crappie state record was a 3.15-pound, 17.76-inch fish caught in 2024.

A fisherman in West Virginia broke the black crappie record when he caught a 3.6-pound freshwater fish. (WVDNR)

Black crappies stretch 10.8 inches on average, with the heaviest ever reported at six pounds, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services (FWS).

The fish are commonly found in freshwater lakes, often traveling in schools while swimming in clear water, according to FWS.

black crappie fish

Black crappies stretch 10.8 inches on average, with the heaviest ever reported at six pounds. (iStock)

Porter’s record marks the third state record shattered so far in 2025.

Two West Virginia fishermen recently broke state records while reeling in their catches on the same day in April.

Split image of fishermen

Two West Virginia anglers managed to break state records while fishing on the same day. (West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR))

Jason Floyd caught a 24.57-inch, 5.75-pound redhorse sucker, according to the WVDNR and as previously reported by Fox News Digital. 

John Plott caught a hefty 12.44-inch, 1.60-pound redear sunfish, marking his second record-breaking catch of the species.

In order to fish in West Virginia, anglers over the age of 14 must obtain a state fishing license. 