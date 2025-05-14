Angler shatters previous fish state record by reeling in black crappie

A West Virginia angler just broke a fish record in the Mountain State.

Jerry Porter of Harts, West Virginia, caught a black crappie while fishing at East Lynn Lake in Wayne County.

Porter reeled in the 17.7-inch fish that weighed in at 3.6-pounds, according to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (WVDNR).

The sunfish was caught on a minnow-tipped jig on a 6-pound test line.

The previous black crappie state record was a 3.15-pound, 17.76-inch fish caught in 2024.

Black crappies stretch 10.8 inches on average, with the heaviest ever reported at six pounds, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services (FWS).

The fish are commonly found in freshwater lakes, often traveling in schools while swimming in clear water, according to FWS.

Porter’s record marks the third state record shattered so far in 2025.

Two West Virginia fishermen recently broke state records while reeling in their catches on the same day in April.

Jason Floyd caught a 24.57-inch, 5.75-pound redhorse sucker, according to the WVDNR and as previously reported by Fox News Digital.

John Plott caught a hefty 12.44-inch, 1.60-pound redear sunfish, marking his second record-breaking catch of the species.

In order to fish in West Virginia, anglers over the age of 14 must obtain a state fishing license.