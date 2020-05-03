Anchorage International Airport temporarily closed after bomb scare

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Anchorage International Airport temporarily closed due to reports of a bomb on a plane.

The airport initially closed after a cargo plane was diverted to it because of a reported “security incident.” After the plane was searched, the airport was eventually reopened, although the investigation into the source of the threat is ongoing.

Airport officials announced the closure on Twitter early Saturday, writing, “Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is currently closed to inbound flights due to a report of a security incident on an Asian-bound cargo flight. The flight was diverted to ANC early this morning. FBI and Anchorage Police are on scene and leading the investigation.”

The plane had originated from Seattle and was headed towards Taipei in Taiwan before being diverted to the Anchorage Airport, KTUU reports. The flight was reportedly a cargo plane, not a passenger flight.

According to the airport, the aircraft was taken to a “secure, remote section of the airport,” where it was searched by authorities. Flights to Anchorage were diverted to Fairbanks International Airport while Anchorage was closed.

After the search was concluded and no explosive device was found, the airport reopened to incoming flights, Anchorage Daily News Reports. The airport announced the reopening on its Twitter page.

KTUU reports that the local FBI office said that while the investigation at the airport has concluded, it is still investigating the source of the threat. Authorities reportedly do not believe that there is any ongoing threat to the community.

The initial threat was called in to the Port of Seattle, Anchorage Daily News reports.