Amtrak cancels trains to and from Chicago amid polar vortex, 'extreme weather conditions'

Amtrak announced Tuesday that it would be canceling all rail service to and from Chicago on Wednesday amid the effects of the polar vortex.

“Extreme weather conditions and an abundance of caution have led Amtrak to cancel all train originations to and from Chicago for Wednesday, Jan. 30, including short-distance corridor trains and long-distance overnight trains,” the rail service stated in an alert.

Amtrak further confirmed that short-distance corridor train operations to and from Chicago would be canceled Thursday, along with “most” long-distance services.

In its alert, the company urged travelers to review the status of their trains before heading to their stations.

Amtrak operates 55 trains daily in and out of Chicago. Those affected can “typically” be re-accommodated on different days, the rail service confirmed. Amtrak has also said it will “gladly waive” any reservation-switching fees for passengers scheduled to travel Wednesday or Thursday by contacting 800-USA-RAIL.

The Chicago Tribune further reports that cancellations also affected the region’s South Shore Line, a commuter rail operating between Chicago and South Bend, Ind.

The service’s website, too, cited “extreme weather” as the reason, and a test run conducted earlier ran into “significant overnight wire problems,” the Tribune reported.

A representative for Amtrak was not immediately available to provide additional updates.