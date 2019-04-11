American Airlines passenger spots fellow travelers playing footsie over their seats

Two sweethearts traveling on an American Airlines flight have officially been “passenger-shamed” for playing footsie with their bare toes in their first class love nest.

On April 1, the anonymous lovebirds were snapped in the footsie flirtation by fellow passenger Laura Lakey, The Sun reports, who was evidently revolted by the surprising sight.

In the series of four pictures, the couple – whose faces are unseen – stretch their legs with abandon and touch their toes together at the top of their first class barrier booth, in a moment of airplane PDA.

“First class seat – $1000. To[o] many drinks in the airport before boarding – $100,” Lakey jokingly narrated photos of the scene on Instagram.

“Ointment to cure WHATEVER their feet will have after using restrooms barefoot – $20,” she continued.

“Passing out after playing what she thought was a sexy game of footsy over the first class divider wall… priceless! Guy in seat in front NOT impressed when she finished by resting her feet over his television!”

Whether or not the blissfully oblivious couple was aware at the time, they had been formally “passenger-shamed” in the high skies by Lakey.

Social media commenters, too, agreed that playing footsie was an act better kept behind closed doors.

“Did they join the mile high club too?” one cheeky user wondered.

“Money and good manners don't necessarily walk together,” another quipped.

Nevertheless, this isn't the first time that bare feet have come as bad news to commercial air travelers.

In November 2018, a China Southern Airlines passenger made headlines for resting her bare feet on a tray table – and bickering with a flight attendant when asked to move them.

One month later, three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White was reportedly disgusted when he discovered that a passenger was resting their toes above their seat – directly behind the pro snowboarder – on his flight from Japan to the U.S.