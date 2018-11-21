Former American Airlines flight attendant sentenced for voyeurism

A former American Airlines flight attendant was sentenced to five years probation for videotaping men and boys using public restrooms at a Walmart in Phoenix, Ariz.

Fox 4 reported Sunday that Gordon Harold Nobriga, 50, was sentenced after special agents with ICE’s Homeland Security detained him as he attempted to leave the country through El Paso, Texas, almost a year ago on Dec. 30, 2017.

Searching his cell phone, officials discovered "numerous videos of men and boys using a public restroom,” which appeared to have been filmed through a bathroom stall “peephole.”

The man had been reportedly employed by American Airlines for 16 years.

Upon further investigation, the Special Agents determined that the footage was filmed at a Walmart in Phoenix, as Nobriga was recorded on surveillance video from the store entering the bathroom multiple times over a two-month span and “spending hours” inside.

The man reportedly admitted to taking the illicit videos, but denied any distribution of them, Fox 4 reports.

When contacted for comment, reps for the carrier told Fox News that Nobriga is no longer employed by American Airlines, and offered the following statement on the story:

“We take this matter very seriously and have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout their investigation. Since this case is a pending criminal matter, we must refer all questions to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Phoenix,” an American Airlines spokesperson said.