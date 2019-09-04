Alaska Airlines employee who sparked active shooter scare at Newark Airport may have bipolar disorder: report

The Alaska Airlines flight attendant who sparked widespread “confusion and chaos” Monday night at Newark Liberty International Airport, after calling for all passengers in Terminal A to evacuate reportedly has bipolar disorder, which prompted her unusual behavior.

The incident unfolded after the unidentified flight attendant claimed she felt two passengers were acting suspiciously and began to ask them “bizarre” questions, an official with the Port Authority confirmed to Fox News in a statement.

Though her co-workers reported they did not feel the men were behaving strangely, the woman sounded an alarm throughout the terminal and began to yell for everyone to evacuate.

Around 200 passengers scattered onto the airport’s tarmac, with many leaving their bags behind.

According to CBS2, sources have reported the flight attendant is bipolar and had an issue with her medication.

As of Monday night, it was unclear if the flight attendant was released or charged. However, sources told CBS2 the woman will likely not be charged because of her reported mental health condition.

The two men were questioned by the Port Authority Police Department and found to have done nothing wrong and released.

