Alaska Airlines makes 1-hour seating policy after takeoff, before landing for DC flights

Like many other U.S. carriers, Alaska Airlines is increasing safety measures for Washington, D.C., flights ahead of Inauguration Day next week.

One of Alaska Airlines’ new policies is that passengers must remain seated for one hour after takeoff and one hour before landing for all flights into and out of the Washington, D.C., area.

That new rule, along with Alaska Airlines’ other increased security measures, go into effect starting on Friday, the airline’s announcement said.

AMERICAN AIRLINES RELOCATES CREW, HALTS ALCOHOL SERVICE ON DC FLIGHTS BEFORE BIDEN INAUGURATION

"At Alaska, safety is our top priority and our number one value," the announcement said. "That drives all our decisions, as it does today. We are temporarily implementing additional safety measures focused on keeping our guests and employees safe, as well as working closely with the industry, FAA, TSA, law enforcement and others."

FAA CHIEF ISSUES ‘ZERO TOLERANCE’ POLICY FOR UNRULY PASSENGERS AFTER RECENT INCIDENTS

Some of the airline’s other new policies include increased mask enforcement, limiting the number of tickets purchased on flights into and out of the area, banning firearms from checked bags and adding personnel to support compliance.

DELTA RECOGNIZES FLIGHT ATTENDANT WHO WENT THE EXTRA MILE TO HELP NEW FAMILY

Though other U.S. airlines have also increased their security measures -- including banning checked firearms and adding personnel -- it is unclear whether those carriers plan to have passengers remain seated for the first and last hours of their flights into and out of Washington, D.C., like Alaska Airlines.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither American Airlines nor United Airlines mentioned the one-hour seating policy in their security measures provided to Fox News by email.

Other airlines including Delta Air Lines, JetBlue and Spirit Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the seating policy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration also implemented a strict, "zero tolerance" policy against disruptive behavior on airplanes.

Until the order expires on March 30, the FAA will reportedly not issue warning letters or negotiate penalties. Instead, the agency will take direct action and passengers could face fines of up to $35,000 and possible jail time.

Fox News’ Michael Hollan contributed to this report.