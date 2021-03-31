Airbnb launches inclusive virtual experiences for neurodiverse guests

Airbnb is working on making virtual travel more inclusive.

The vacation rental company recently announced that it has 12 new online experiences on its platform that are designed to be inclusive of neurodiverse guests, whose brains "function, process and learn information" differently than neurotypical guests, Airbnb described.

The new events include a chance to visit therapy llamas in Portland, Oregon, a dance class in the U.K., a skateboarding lesson in Los Angeles, an interactive music lesson in the U.K. and an immersive painting class in Los Angeles.

"Over the last year, the isolation and disruptions to regular routines caused by the pandemic has impacted many members of the neurodiverse community," Airbnb said in its announcement.

That’s why the company decided to highlight the virtual experiences, which "provide a way to learn new skills, connect with others and travel the world from home," the company said.

"We are excited to offer Online Experiences designed by hosts with Neurodiverse guests in mind," Suzanne Edwards, Airbnb’s head of hosting accessibility standards, said in a statement. "Our hope is these activities will help guests become more comfortable with a new activity or use them to connect with loved ones."

"Airbnb is committed to improving accessibility across our platform and we continue working toward our goal of making Experiences as inclusive of as many needs as possible," Edwards added.

Airbnb is giving guests $15 off their first booking of an "Inclusive Exploration" online experience through May 1, the announcement said.

The company is also giving out coupon codes to organizations that support the neurodiverse community including SeeAbility, The Tower Project, The Institute for Effective Education and Disability Sports Coach.

In a statement, Scott Watkin, SeeAbility’s head of engagement said he often hears about how isolating the pandemic has been for "people with lived experience of disabilities."

"I welcome this new initiative and am delighted that a more accessible online world is now available for the thousands of people with disabilities through Airbnb’s global community," Watkins said. "This is a great example of inclusion and I hope that with Airbnb and SeeAbility continuing to work together, we can create even more opportunities for people to participate and contribute around the world."