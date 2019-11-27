Air Canada flight forced to divert after windshield crack noticed midflight

An Air Canada flight was forced to land in Dublin after a crack in the Boeing 787’s windshield was observed midflight.

Flight 857, which was traveling from London to Toronto Saturday afternoon, turned around and diverted to Dublin nearly one hour into the seven-and-a-half-hour journey.

The 254 passengers on board were deplaned safely upon landing and “put in hotels for the night,” while Air Canada worked to secure another plane, an airline spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

The flight left for the intended destination the following day on a different plane. The flight landed safely in Toronto at 2:30 p.m. local time, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

In an official statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Air Canada said the original plane was repaired and returned to service soon after.

"Another aircraft was dispatched to bring the customers home the next day and the original aircraft was repaired and has since returned to service."