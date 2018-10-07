'Aggressive' American plane passenger prompts air force escort

An American passenger reportedly “became aggressive” on a flight from Abu Dhabi to Amsterdam, prompting the Dutch air force to send two F-16 fighter jets to escort the plane to its destination, authorities said.

According to the Straits Times, the passenger started a fight onboard the KLM airline’s Saturday flight while they were flying over Germany – about 30 minutes before the plane was set to land at Schiphol airport.

"A 29-year-old American man became aggressive after being asked by a purser to return to his seat," said Joanna Helmonds, a spokeswoman for the gendarmerie, which also serves as the country's border police, Straits Times reports.

"A scuffle broke out and the cabin crew, together with other passengers managed to restrain the man," she told AFP.

Herlmond said multiple passengers were wounded on the flight, including two who were given black eyes during the altercation.

The plane was given special clearance to land immediately at the airport, where police came to meet them.

The man was arrested and examined at the airport. Helmonds said the man appeared disoriented.

Straits Times reports the man was admitted to a psychiatric institution for further evaluation.

A spokeswoman for the airline told news agency AFP that KLP “regretted the unpleasant incident,” and that “passengers and crew have laid a complaint against the man.”