Advanced passenger processing system now captures photos before passport checks

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is rolling out new technology at the start of summer travel for those visiting or returning to the land of the free.

"Enhanced passenger processing" alerts CBP officers to passengers' details before those travelers even get to a passport check by using automatic photo-capturing technology.

Fox News Digital reached out to CBP with questions regarding the specific details that might be shared with officials.

CBP Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane Sabatino said in a press release the department is "committed to enhancing national security while streamlining lawful travel."

"By leveraging advanced technologies and mobile applications, we are transforming inspections at airports into a seamless, touchless process, enabling faster risk identification and efficient processing of legitimate visitors," Sabatino added.

Enhanced passenger processing is currently available at 10 U.S. airports and one international location.

It can be found at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Denver International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Cross Border Xpress, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, and Dublin Airport.

There are discussions about introducing the technology to 10 additional locations, with one launching at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport next month.

CBP officials processed over 420 million travelers at ports of entry in fiscal year 2024, marking a 6.6% increase from the previous year, according to CBP.

Global Entry members can use "Seamless Border Entry" technology, which provides a touchless experience for flyers "on the move" by auto-capturing photos.

The technology "allows Global Entry members to move through the inspection process seamlessly with minimal interaction with a CBP officer, depending on officer discretion," the release said.

Seamless border entry’s eighth and final location is set to open at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport this month.