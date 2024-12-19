8 holiday train rides and toy train shows for travelers in this festive season

Nothing beats the childhood joy of seeing a choo-choo train display during the holiday season.

Especially when that includes boarding a Christmastime caboose brimming with holiday decor, smelling hot cocoa wafting through the cars, and enjoying plenty of picturesque views.

Here's a roundup of some of the best holiday train rides and model train displays in the U.S. for this season of celebration.

'HOME ALONE' HOUSE AND OTHER POPULAR CHRISTMAS MOVIE LOCATIONS TO VISIT IN AMERICA

Set your sights on your favorites — and add them to your wish list for a holiday memory for the books.

Here are eight to catch while you can (some run well into January). It's always best to check dates and ticket prices on each location's website ahead of time.

Tweetsie Christmas in Blowing Rock, North Carolina

Have a very Tweetsie Christmas in Western North Carolina at Tweetsie, a Wild West-inspired holiday railroad experience.

Up in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, you’ll ride a train behind a real-deal 1866 steam locomotive decorated with twinkling lights.

Round that out with Christmas carolers, live holiday performances and the chance to meet Santa in the Gingerbread House back at the home base, and you’ve got the makings of a great holiday memory.

AMERICANS TRAVEL TO FAMILY-OWNED CHRISTMAS TREE FARMS TO PICK THE PERFECT PINE: 'PEOPLE LOVE IT'

The Tweetsie Railroad grounds also boast four classic amusement rides, including the holiday-themed Little Drummer Boy Tea Cup, and there’s a fire pit where you can enjoy s’mores and hot cocoa and restaurants if you need to sit on solid ground for a while. Learn more at tweetsie.com.

The Eiteljorg Jingle Rails in Indianapolis, Indiana

For an unforgettable toy train show, head to Indy, where you can scope out The Eiteljorg Museum's Jingle Rails. The model train display sprawls across some 1,200 square feet with 25 model trains wending their way through landscapes as diverse as the White House, the Indianapolis skyline and the Grand Canyon.

Fun fact: All the 30-plus locations featured in the display are handcrafted from natural materials and adorned with holiday lights to up the yuletide quotient.

‘CHRISTMAS GAS’ JOKE GOES VIRAL AS WOMEN PRANK THE MEN IN THEIR LIVES WITH DISASTROUS AUTO ERROR

While here, guests can also enjoy the new winter market where local artists peddle everything from artwork to candles. Learn more at eiteljorg.org/exhibitions.

Waumbek Wonderland, The Mt. Washington Cog Railway in Carroll, New Hampshire

All aboard to climb up Mount Washington on the Cog Railway for a cuppa hot cocoa with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

This winter, Cog Railway trains terminate at the alpine meadow marvel that is Waumbek Station. With an elevation of some 4,000 feet, the venue boasts panoramas of the southern Presidential mountain range to the Canadian border.

THESE US STATES ARE IDEAL FOR A WINTER WONDERLAND GETAWAY

Travelers can enjoy a 25-minute pit stop to savor that aforementioned hot chocolate, get cozy in warming huts or stand beside a crackling fire pit. Learn more at brettonwoodsvacations.com.

Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad North Pole Express in Romney, West Virginia

Throw yourself into a Hallmark movie scene on a vintage train ride that traverses West Virginia’s rolling hills while channeling some North Pole merriment.

Voyagers will be treated to a 75-minute ride complete with caroling, "The Nutcracker" character dance performances, and "Yes, West Virginia, There is a Santa Claus" story time.

All of this and more can be washed down with Mrs. Claus’s milk and cookies. A scenic caboose final approach showcases glowing Christmas lights, dancing elves and a Santa cameo.

FIREFIGHTER DRESSES AS SANTA CLAUS TO BRING JOY TO SICK KIDS: ‘SOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN’

Back at the Christmas Event Barn after the trip, kids can enjoy a petting farm, crafts, photo opps, s’mores roasting and more.

P.S. A first class ticket will have you hopping aboard a handsomely restored vintage 1940s-1950s dining car with lounge-style seating. Learn more at potomaceagle.com.

The Polar Express, Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel in Williams, Arizona

In the otherworldly vistas of the American Southwest, holiday splendor is chugging along on the Grand Canyon Railway, which morphs into the wintertime classic, The Polar Express.

For 90 minutes, you’ll zigzag through landscapes as Chris Van Allsburg’s eponymous children’s book is read.

10 WHIMSICAL WINTER READS TO GET YOU IN THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT

Music, Santa visits, hot chocolate and chocolate chip cookies sweeten the deal on this excursion. Learn more at thetrain.com.

Santa Train Jolly Journeys on the Napa Valley Wine Train in Napa, California

Known for its wine-tasting locomotive excursions in Napa Valley, the Napa Valley Wine Train during the holiday season hosts the Santa Train Jolly Journeys, much to the delight of kids — and kids at heart.

Once you’ve boarded, expert carolers, cookies and cocoa, and Santa visits — plus printed and digital photo opps at four spots along the way.

HERE'S THE CHRISTMAS TOWN WHERE SANTA’S ELVES ANSWER THOUSANDS OF LETTERS

Food-wise, choose desserts at Santa’s Cookie car or a full holiday dinner on an antique Pullman dining car dubbed the Gourmet Holiday Express.

Don’t forget to soak up the stunning views from the Very Merry Vista dome observation cart before your time on this special train ride concludes. Learn more at winetrain.com.

Trains at NorthPark in Dallas, Texas

For another fabulous toy train show, check this out.

Now in its 37th year of operation, this highly detailed display has about 600 trains, a slew of famous landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge, Grand Central Station and the Dallas Skyline — plus a new display made entirely from LEGO bricks, all across 1,600 feet of track.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Bonus: Visitors can leave the exhibit knowing their admission fees benefit Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, which helps families with ill or injured children. Learn more at trainsatnorthpark.org.

'Season's Greenings' Outdoor Train Display at US Botanic Garden in Washington, DC

A third holiday train show not to be missed is the impressive setup at the U.S. Botanic Garden in our nation’s capital city.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Here, get excited about an outdoor model train extravaganza where the miniature cabooses circulate through — fittingly for the setting — pollinators and their plants.

Throughout the show, which is made from plant parts, you’ll see oversized models of our country’s native flowers like milkweed, an orchid bee pollinating a vanilla orchid flower, a chocolate midge pollinating a cacao flower and much more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FYI: As with many museums in D.C., the U.S. Botanic Garden is free of charge. Learn more at usbg.gov/holiday.