'Zero Sugar Cookbook' by David Zinczenko

From the publisher: Lose up to a pound a day with more than 100 mouthwatering recipes for sugar-free meals, drinks, snacks, and desserts, based on the cravings-busting, fat-melting science from Zero Sugar Diet.



With Zero Sugar Diet, #1 New York Times bestselling author David Zinczenko continued his twenty-year mission to help Americans live their happiest and healthiest lives, uncovering revolutionary new research that explained why you can’t lose weight—showing that it’s not your fault! The true culprit is sugar—specifically added sugars—which food manufacturers sneak into almost everything we eat, from bread to cold cuts to yogurt, peanut butter, pizza, and even “health” foods.



Now, with Zero Sugar Cookbook, Zinczenko shows how you, too, can melt away belly fat, boost your energy levels and metabolism, improve your gut health, and take control of your health.



Inside you’ll discover:

Belly-Filling Breakfasts Enjoy quick and delicious morning meals to supercharge your day.

Skinny Soups and Salads Slim down one taste at a time.

Indulgent Pizza and Pasta Craft hearty Italian classics made healthier at home.

All-American Classics Make your favorite go-to comfort foods—and watch the pounds melt away.

10-Minute Meals Whip up the quickest, easiest, tastiest meals for when you want something satisfying—fast.

And Delicious Desserts! Cap your amazing meals with insanely decadent post-dinner delights.



“I’ve lost 15 pounds thanks to Zero Sugar, and my friends and family have all lost weight. Easy and delicious, these recipes really work!”—Barbara Skarf, Southfield, Michigan



“I lost 10 pounds and have a flatter tummy! And the best part is, I don’t need sugar and I don’t crave desserts.”—Lisa Gardner, Elgin, South Carolina



“I have type 2 diabetes, and Zero Sugar changed my life!”—David Menkhaus, Liberty Township, Ohio