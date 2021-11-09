'Your World' on US lifting international travel ban

This is a rush transcript of "Your World" on November 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto back in New York City, and happy to be here, all at the same time we are looking at Washington, its propensity to spend, but at the corner Wall and Broad, no problem, in fact, records across the board, because, despite the spending, I have no idea, frankly.



What I do know is that the big infrastructure-only package got voted on, and now they're working with a far more expensive package, at least twice as much, that Democrats are convinced they can get done, and done soon. The devils in the details, but, right now, as far as signing off on that bipartisan infrastructure agreement, people might have to chill a while.



Try about a week. The reading on that from the White House with our own Peter Doocy.



Hey, Peter.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Neil, good afternoon.



As it moves towards this much more expensive social infrastructure bill, human infrastructure bill, as they call it around here, President Biden does not plan to change his approach at all in dealing with Congress, because officials around here say the president is winning, they think, after getting COVID relief and infrastructure through without much input from Republicans.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE PRINCIPAL DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: We're going to approach it the same way we approached the bipartisan infrastructure framework, which folks said we wouldn't make that happen.



And so right now, we're two for two.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: Two for two.



But the president cannot count on any Republican support in the House or in the Senate for the progressive spending bill ahead, even from Republicans who supported him on this last bipartisan infrastructure deal.



The Congressional Budget Office is calculating that right now. Some Democrats say that they want to wait for the CBO to score this bill. But here at the White House, that's not much of a concern. Officials are saying they don't care if the vote -- or they don't mind one way or the other of the vote on the multitrillion-dollar progressive wish list happens before or after the Congressional Budget Office weighs in.



President Biden right now is on the South Lawn toasting the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. Somebody shouted out to him and asked if he learned anything from these infrastructure negotiations. And he shouted back, "Nothing I didn't already know" -- Neil.



CAVUTO: Well, there is that.



All right, Peter Doocy, thank you very, very much, my friend.



All right, Peter Doocy, at the White House on all of that.



Meanwhile, the administration push to say -- and this is something you hear from other Democrats -- that none of this is inflationary. In fact, it will actually tame inflation over the years. They're not talking about the infrastructure-only package by itself. They're talking about the far bigger package that is in the work, and they usually cite more than a half-dozen Nobel-Prize winning economists.



Be that as it may, getting that one through and getting that one done and getting that one agreed to and before the holidays, well, it's a leap.



Hillary Vaughn on how big a leap at the Capitol.



Hey, Hillary.



HILLARY VAUGHN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Neil.



Well, President Biden urgently pleaded with those in his party to pass this bipartisan infrastructure bill late last week, but he is not in a rush to sign it, instead favoring the optics of a signing ceremony when Congress is back in town next week, instead of urging a signage to get shovels in the ground.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEAN-PIERRE: He basically said he wants to make sure the congressional members who worked very, very hard on this, when they come back, then we will we will figure out a time to sign it.



But you're right. It's urgent.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAUGHN: But not on the guest list, members of the Squad like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who did not vote for that infrastructure bill, and instead says it got Republican votes because it -- quote -- "has a lot of bad stuff in it."



She also criticized Biden's messaging about the bill as misleading to voters, tweeting this: "Messaging it as a solution alone is going to get us into trouble. BBB contains the majority of the president's agenda. We must keep going and ensure the promises are delivered."



But Republicans are worried about that rest of the agenda. Passing a multitrillion-dollar social spending package with a mystery price tag is not sitting well with some people back home who are worried that inflation is rising faster than their wages.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): But let's assume they do pay for it. Then that's taking money away from all the rest of us. And what they have done already is produced rapid inflation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: Head of the National Economic Council Brian Deese said today he's confident the CBO score will show the social spending package is paid for.



And some House Democrats said today they think these inflation concerns tied to Biden's social spending are way overblown.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. JOHN YARMUTH (D-KY): It is insane for anybody to believe that 0.6 percent extra spending is going to do anything to increase inflation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAUGHN: But, Neil, even if it is paid for, it's a hard sell for the American public.



A poll from USA Today finds that only one in four Americans actually think the things in this social spending package are going to benefit them or their family -- Neil.



CAVUTO: Hillary Vaughn at the Capitol.



Thank you, Hillary, very, very much.



Now to Dan Kildee. He is the chief deputy whip of the House Democratic Caucus.



Dan, it's always good to see you. Welcome.



Are you surprised, Congressman, the fact that six largely progressive members of your party decided not to vote for this? Now, you did pick up 13 Republican votes, so that more than wiped out that concern. But did you expect that, know that there were Republican votes to give you some comfort room or what?



REP. DAN KILDEE (D-MI): We did expect that we would lose some Democrats.



The loss of those votes had, I think, more to do with a tactical than a policy difference. I mean, it was clear that they would have supported both bills had we been able to put them together. But, of course, I was of the view that we should take the bipartisan infrastructure bill, get it passed, and then continue to work on this other piece of it.



The 13 Republicans that voted for it, I think, do represent a larger number within the Republican Conference that are supportive of that bipartisan bill, but it was a decision that the Republican leadership made that they wanted to whip pretty hard against it.



CAVUTO: Right.



KILDEE: So those 13 were the ones that were that were able to withstand that.



CAVUTO: So, that -- now we can understand why Nancy Pelosi went ahead with the vote the way she did. She knew she had at least some of those Republican votes in hand to offset the Democrats who voted no.



Now, had they not done that, as you know, Congressman, this would have been a big defeat. Those 13 Republicans are being targeted by some of their colleagues as helping Nancy Pelosi and, by extension, yourself. So what do you tell them?



KILDEE: Well, I think we have become overly political, I think. We need to really look at these issues.



I occasionally differ with our leadership, and I will vote against them from time to time. I think this is really hard infrastructure. This is the same kind of infrastructure bill that we passed that former President Trump would have, I think, supported. He certainly made the effort to get infrastructure on the agenda. We were able to get this one across the line.



We do have big differences. But we should all be able to agree that we need to get lead service lines out of the ground and we have clean drinking water. That's partly what the infrastructure bill does. Highways are not partisan. Drinking water systems are not partisan.



So I'm grateful to the 13 who stood with us. And I do believe, as I said, they represent a much larger number that were not willing to buck their leadership.



CAVUTO: Right.



KILDEE: So, on a policy standpoint, I think they were with -- many, many more were with us.



CAVUTO: I'm just curious, Congressman. You can't count on those Republican votes for the bigger spending package, maybe, maybe a couple. Who knows, but it seems unlikely.



So we're back to needing, right, those six who bolted from the party on this infrastructure bill. Do you think everyone will be on board, at least among Democrats? Or are we a long way from that?



KILDEE: I think we have some work to do.



And most of our work, though, I think is in working with our partners in the Senate, obviously, with Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema. They constitute the two votes that gets us to the 50 plus one in the Senate that we need.



So what I have been counseling my friends in the House to do is, let's understand that, even if a person is a progressive, that the root word of progressive is progress. We never completely finish. We continue to make progress on where we need to go.



CAVUTO: Right.



KILDEE: And I would encourage my colleagues to think of the next step as being a step in the right direction, but not necessarily the completion of the whole trip.



CAVUTO: You know, I know a lot is referred, Congressman, to these Nobel- winning economist who don't think this is going to be inflationary.



Now, I talk to economists of all stripes, and they think it will be inflationary. A lot of Wall Street types think it's going to be inflationary, that it can't help not to be inflationary. Is the argument that it's not going to keep prices running up, that it's stretched out over a number of years, that it's done in pieces?



Because almost any rudimentary look at it will tell you it's going to keep this inflation going.



KILDEE: I think the inflationary pressure is more coming from the recent work that we did, the American Rescue Plan, the CARES Act.



The immediate...



CAVUTO: But this adds on to it, right? This is just more of that.



KILDEE: It does add on to it, but it does so in a way that is over time.



And I think this is another piece of it. It also increases the overall productivity within the economy. So, if we can continue to expand the economy, even though there's more cash going into it...



CAVUTO: Yes.



KILDEE: ... the assumption is, a larger economy, it's capable of absorbing that in a way that's not inflationary.



CAVUTO: Well, that would be a first for the government, right? We have never seen that before. But I guess hope springs eternal, right?



KILDEE: There's a lot of firsts that we have experienced in the last few years.



CAVUTO: OK, I hear you.



All right, Dan Kildee, thank you very, very much, House Ways and Means Committee, powerful Democratic leader in the House of Representatives.



Fair and balanced now, to Republican Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania, part of the Problem Solvers Caucus.



Those guys have a unique mission in life. It's to try to get something done without shouting at each other.



Congressman, good to have you.



What do you think of the next move to try to get the bigger spending package through? Can you envision yourself or any Republican voting for it?



REP. BRIAN FITZPATRICK (R-PA): Hey, Neil, thanks for having me.



CAVUTO: Thank you.



FITZPATRICK: No, there won't be any Republican -- there won't be any Republican votes for that. That's a single-party solution. That's what we're against.



Contrast that to the physical, hard infrastructure bill that we in our Problem Solvers Caucus helped draft, negotiate, Rob Portman and Kyrsten Sinema in the Senate, along with 19 of my Republican colleagues in the Senate, including Mitch McConnell himself supporting it. The AFL-CIO, the Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, who don't agree on anything, they all supported it.



This is a good bill, Neil. Contrast that to the Build Back Better bill that's going to be potentially voted on next week, which is a single-party solution. It does raise taxes, unlike the bipartisan infrastructure bill, so two very different bills.



And I think, by the way, Neil, interesting to my colleague Dan Kildee's comment, the bipartisan bill passed the Senate August 10.



CAVUTO: Right.



FITZPATRICK: If it was voted on in the House August 11, it would have had 70, 80 Republican votes. The text hasn't changed. The only thing that's changed are the politics.



And me and my Problem Solvers Caucus colleagues are not about to change our view based on politics and the winds changing.



CAVUTO: The only criticism you have gotten from largely your Republican colleagues, who say that those 13 should be ashamed of themselves, that they gave Nancy Pelosi a victory, when she would have certainly had a defeat.



What do you say?



FITZPATRICK: It's nonsense. It's just not true.



We have been saying where we stood on this from day one. And I will tell you this, Neil, because I speak to my G-20 Colleagues in the Senate, including Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, two tremendously courageous people.



There's a lot going on behind the scenes here. We have taken the hard infrastructure out. We have taken that the non-offensive pay-fors out, including recapturing unused COVID relief money, including recaptured unused state unemployment insurance augmentation, that $300 a week extended benefit edition that came back from a lot of the states.



We don't open up the tax code at all in this bill. So what they're now left with on reconciliation is social or human infrastructure, as they refer to it, and tax increases. And I think that Joe and Kyrsten are going to do their job now that this hostage has been removed, because the progressives essentially were holding our bipartisan bill hostage, so that they could gain leverage over Joe and Kyrsten on the reconciliation package.



That hostage has been removed. Joe and Kyrsten can now do her thing, and do what's best for our country.



CAVUTO: Let me ask you real quickly.



Kevin McCarthy, your leader in the House, was among those very critical of the Republicans who voted for this. I'm just wondering. In the midterm elections, as he runs to be your leader again in the House, presumably, if Republicans pick up enough seats as speaker, would you vote for him?



FITZPATRICK: Sure.



Kevin is a friend of mine. He's been leading our conference for quite some time now. And the thing that Kevin does well, Kevin always gives us the freedom to do things consistent with our conscience. He's kept his word.



CAVUTO: So, you didn't find his pressure to be just that, strong-arming, that you accepted that, and in the light of the political environment, and leave it at that?



FITZPATRICK: Kevin -- listen, Kevin's got a job to do. And that's run our conference. And we have a lot of different viewpoints.



We have always celebrated -- we have always celebrated diversity in our in our caucus, Neil. And I hope we continue to do that, because that's the only way you get to 218 to get the majority. There are not 218 ruby-red districts in the United States. There's a lot of purple seats that you got to win to get there.



And we're doing our thing. I have always told all my colleagues, our job as representatives is to be your people. Be your people that you represent. Be their voice. And as long as you never abandon them, you're going to be just fine.



CAVUTO: Congressman Fitzpatrick, thank you. Very good seeing you again, the Pennsylvania Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, part of the Problem Solvers Caucus.



All right, the markets loved all of this getting resolved, or was it the fact that they ignored all of this getting resolved? All three market averages racing to new highs today.



And the backdrop for that is the next stage of the game, the bigger spending package that will bring the top rate to over 50 percent.



And the transportation secretary of the United States seemed to signal with me that that's getting close, very close, to their fair share -- after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: The very top, top rate under this plan will be touching about 50 percent with everything.



And I'm just curious. No matter who it hits, that ultimately top, top rate, what is your definition of fair share? At 50 percent, are they paying their fair share?



PETE BUTTIGIEG, U.S. TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: Yes, or closer to it anyway.



I mean, look, we're talking about folks who are doing great, who will still be doing great under this tax provision, who are benefiting from an explosion in income and wealth inequality in this country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: All right, we're getting closer to the rich paying their fair share at or around 50 percent is the top rate, when you include surtaxes and the rest. We're in the neighborhood, but we're not quite there.



Jessica Tarlov, Democratic strategist, FOX News contributor, Gianno Caldwell, who's already at that 50 percent rate, FOX News political analyst.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: So, Gianno, I end it with you.



And I'm sure you have shuddered at that, that -- but maybe we're relieved to hear we're close to guys like you paying your fair share. What say you?



GIANNO CALDWELL, FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, listen, first and foremost, I do pay my fair share.



And I tell you, 50 percent is absolutely ridiculous for anyone listening. Certainly, we need to be competitive with the rest of the world. We think about other countries like Germany, who's paying 47.5 percent, Ireland 48 percent. And if the U.S. is going to be in that ballpark, where we already have to pay a federal tax, a state tax, depending on the state you live in, you got to pay vehicle registration, you have to pay property tax, when is it that we're at the point that we have been taxed enough already?



Not to mention the Build Back Better plan has been raided by Wharton's to cost more than double of what they're saying that it was going to cost, which, obviously, the administration said it was going to cause zero dollars, which we know to be a lie.



So, at this point, I wonder, who thinks this is a good idea outside of really far left progressive people? Because Joe Manchin hasn't signed off on the next portion of what we are soon to see as Build Back Better part two.



CAVUTO: All right.



Well, the one thing that was interesting, Jessica, from Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary, is, we're getting close. And now if you're at the half point...



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.



CAVUTO: ... of everything around going to the federal government, not including top rates in states that could easily bring that over 60 percent, do you think the problem is that we're relying to pay for this on almost exclusively the rich and corporations, that a vast swathe of the population, for a variety of reasons, half don't pay any federal income taxes at all?



It just seems lopsidedly borne on the well-to-do. What do you think?



TARLOV: I'm not sure about that.



The well-to-do, as Pete Buttigieg was pointing out, has been extremely well-to-do in the past few years. And we're seeing record highs, obviously, coming out of the stock market. We know that income inequality is growing at a record clip. That's happening all over the world, but it's particularly bad in the United States.



And when you back to previous administrations like the Eisenhower administrations, 50 percent just isn't that bad. And you and I, Neil, both live in states where that's very common. As you said, it can go up to even 60 percent. And we will see what happens with that SALT deduction.



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: But, Jessica, back in the Eisenhower years -- back in the Eisenhower years...



(CROSSTALK)



CALDWELL: What? It's not that bad?



CAVUTO: No, no, just to be clear, back in the Eisenhower years -- we make lunch of the high, high tax rate, 70, 90 percent during that time, but the fact of the matter was...



TARLOV: Yes.



CAVUTO: ... 80-plus percent of all Americans paid something in taxes.



TARLOV: Yes.



CAVUTO: Now, I'm not excusing the fact that those poorer shouldn't pay at the top rate, obviously, but they should pay something. Everyone needs to have skin in the game, don't they?



TARLOV: I think they do.



And I don't even think that Americans who are earning the lowest amounts out there would say otherwise. I think they're quite willing to pay whatever they can. But it should be more balanced.



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: Well, won't you support something if you know you're not paying for it, Jessica?



TARLOV: Won't I support something? Well, no, but I'm not -- I'm not a cheater, cheater, pumpkin eater.



(LAUGHTER)



TARLOV: No, I don't think that. I think everyone should be supporting things where they...



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: No, Jessica, what I'm saying is if I -- if we all go out, and Gianno is picking up the tab, as he's wont to do -- the guy is a mensch.



CALDWELL: Like I usually do.



CAVUTO: But, but, but...



(LAUGHTER)



TARLOV: I look forward to it.



CAVUTO: Right, but you and I aren't going to count the number of appetizers we buy or the expensive bottle of wine, because it's on Gianno. We don't care, because we have no skin in the dinner game, right?



CALDWELL: Right.



TARLOV: No, I don't think so. I was never the girl that ordered the steak or the lobster on the date.



I think it's important, obviously, to be within your means. It's a very generous thing that Gianno always likes to treat us.



(LAUGHTER)



TARLOV: But I think that the majority of Americans, they want good-paying jobs. And they want to contribute to society.



CAVUTO: No, I get it, Jessica.



But, Gianno, my fear is -- I certainly get that, Jessica. And I'm not trying to make light of a situation, but it's very lopsided. It keeps going in this direction.



CALDWELL: It is.



CAVUTO: We can't just rely on the well-to-do to foot the bill. That's what I'm wondering. The math doesn't support it longer term.



TARLOV: But...



CAVUTO: Gianno, your thoughts?



CALDWELL: Well, I mean, by Jessica's own point of view initially, it almost sounds like it's a punishment. The well-to-do has been really well- to-do these last several years is what I believe she said.



So should I be punished because I'm making the right financial decisions? No, I shouldn't be punished for that. And that's what it absolutely sounds like. We think about when Donald Trump lowered the tax burden. What did corporations do? They took their tax savings and they handed it off in the form of bonuses to employees across their corporations.



They raised their minimum wage. They did good work. And we have to trust the American people, those who runs corporations.



CAVUTO: Well, a lot of them, Gianno, did buy back their own stock and stuff like that. They weren't all saints.



CALDWELL: That's true. That also occurred. But I'm not going to allow that to refocus.



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: But not all of them were all that altruistic, right?



CALDWELL: OK, that may be the case.



But still and all, I'm not going to allow that to refocus what it means when the American people have the right to use their money for whatever it is.



CAVUTO: Fair enough.



CALDWELL: It wasn't mandated in law for major corporations across the country to do that.



CAVUTO: Got it.



CALDWELL: They did it because they wanted to do that.



And this I see as a punishment to those individuals who have done well by making the right decisions in many cases.



CAVUTO: All right, final word on the subject.



Gianno, we will join you...



TARLOV: Well, I think that we...



CAVUTO: No, no, Jess, we're just going to join him at Del Frisco's across the street.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: His treat. Everything is OK.



CALDWELL: See you then.



CAVUTO: There we go. I'm in.



CALDWELL: I would love to.



(CROSSTALK)



CALDWELL: ... with my friends.



CAVUTO: What's the one, the big one that has that steak that's the size of the Flintstones? That's the one I'm going for.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: All right guys, I want to thank you both very, very much.



CALDWELL: Love you Neil.



TARLOV: Thanks, Neil.



CAVUTO: Right back at you, guys.



CALDWELL: Bye, Gianno.



CAVUTO: All right, in the meantime, here, foreign travelers, you're welcome from some 33 countries. All eyes on those who want to go here.



And Grady Trimble now on the relief for fliers across the world, but right now looking at potentially very crowded airports -- Grady.



GRADY TRIMBLE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, there are concerns about long lines and worries that airlines that are already understaffed won't be able to handle this influx of travelers.



We're looking at how these new rules will impact your next trip next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: A lot of people had an impression that Chris Christie is setting the stage for a presidential run, based on remarks he made in Las Vegas this past weekend, whether Donald Trump does or not.



We will explain -- after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: The boom after the ban.



Officially now, after, what, almost 20 months, foreigners are welcome into this country, as long as they have been vaccinated, everything is hunky- dory on that front; 33 countries would be part of this mix that could forever change maybe right through the holidays.



How pleasant the flying experience is going to be. Grady Trimble at O'Hare International Airport on that.



Hey, Grady.



TRIMBLE: Hey, Neil.



And all of the major airlines have said they have already seen a surge of international travelers coming into the U.S. Delta expects many of its international flights to be completely full. United says it's expecting around 10,000 more passengers to fly from other countries into the United States today compared to just a week ago.



And across airlines, the travel booking app Hopper says searches for international flights to the states up 338 percent since the reopening was announced. Delta's CEO did warn, though, that things could get sloppy -- that is his word -- with long lines, because now you have to show your passport and prove your vaccination status.



In addition to that, there are concerns that understaffed airlines won't be able to handle this influx of international travelers combined with the busy holiday travel season. The commerce secretary was here at O'Hare today, though. She made the case that the airlines are ready and that reopening is extremely important for the U.S. economy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GINA RAIMONDO, U.S. SECRETARY OF COMMERCE: America is open for business again. We are open for business again on a global stage. And you will see a real shot in the arm to the economy because of that to a part of the economy that has been hardest-hit.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TRIMBLE: U.S. land borders also open today for those who are vaccinated.



There were some long lines at entry points, Neil, as many people coming in from Canada to the United States for the very first time in about 20 months since those borders were shut down.



Leisure travel is back and international business is back, Neil.



CAVUTO: It is, indeed.



All right, Grady Trimble at O'Hare, thank you, my friend.



All right. Let's go to a guy I have really have a great respect for you. He's just so passionate about making sure people are safe and healthy and well, Dr. Kevin Campbell, K Roc Consulting, president and CEO. He's a cardiologist as well.



People this smart generally scare me.



But, anyway, Doctor, it's very good to have you.



I know your biggest concern has been whether we're rushing things. And you worry about the spikes in cases in parts of Eastern Europe, the big spike, obviously, in countries like Russia and China. The breakdown on some of the countries, including Germany that are now admitted in here, is that they are experiencing spikes of their own.



But, again, the only ones coming are those who've been vaccinated and testing negative. So does that ease your concerns?



DR. KEVIN CAMPBELL, CARDIOLOGIST: I think it really does make a difference, Neil.



I think, when we have folks that are vaccinated, I feel pretty good about them coming into our country and spending money here and seeing family and traveling and enjoying our beautiful countryside.



I do worry if they are not vaccinated. That's a horse of a different color. So I am perfectly comfortable with the vaccination -- with the travel ban being eliminated as long as everyone is vaccinated.



CAVUTO: All right, now, for those who are leery about this or catching something on a jet or at an airport -- you're going to hear that. You're going to hear people concerned about the possibility, uh-oh, vaccinated are not, I'm vulnerable.



What do you tell them?



CAMPBELL: You know, I think, right now, airplanes are some of the safest places we can be.



They are undergoing all this extra sanitation. They hand you sanitary wipes when you come on and you wipe your hands and your seat area. And, also, you're wearing a mask on the plane. So I think it's a pretty safe place. I just recently traveled internationally, and I felt very, very safe both directions.



CAVUTO: Then why can't they make the guy in front of me keep his seat up and not back it down, so that I'm like going nuts.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: That's not for you to weigh in.



But where are we right now, the virus? And with all the vaccines and talk of the Pfizer pill to deal with this, much like a Merck pill to deal with this, we're going to have a lot of options. What do you think of them?



CAMPBELL: You know, the further we get into this, Neil, the more that I feel much more comfortable with the vaccine.



I think the vaccine is the key to eliminating the pandemic. However, having these tools like these oral agents from Merck and from Pfizer that can treat the disease in people who are unvaccinated or vaccinated who have mild to moderate disease, the data is pretty darn convincing.



And I think you will see that, as our scientific community continues to do important research and do important studies, we will have more and more tools. I think it still comes down to vaccination. You have got to get vaccinated, got to get your kids vaccinated, and make sure that you protect yourself and those around you.



That's the key to eliminating this.



CAVUTO: The studies are still in the very earliest stages, Doctor, but, as a cardiologist, some of them that seemed focus on heart-related -- patients who were dealing with issues, the irregular heartbeats and the rest, and some of these other conditions that seem to be, seem to be unique to that subset of the population, should they worry?



CAMPBELL: I think the very people who need to be vaccinated are those with cardiac disease and chronic illness, lung disease, heart disease, cancer, immunosuppression.



There are some rare cardiac side effects called myocarditis.



CAVUTO: Right. Right.



CAMPBELL: And what we don't -- what most people don't realize is, myocarditis is incredibly rare in the general population. And it's still even more rare when you get the vaccine.



It's a very uncommon side effect, and it's usually self-limited. And if I had a child in that younger age group, I would absolutely get them vaccinated without a worry.



CAVUTO: What if that child has myocarditis?



CAMPBELL: So, if you develop myocarditis, we see most of these cases, again, very rare, they're self-limited. Many of them don't even need to come to the hospital. Some of them do. They may have shortness of breath or chest pain. We typically treat them with steroids or other drugs to help their heart pump more efficiently.



Almost all of them resolve. So, again, it's incredibly rare. So you're seeing an increase incidence of a very rare problem in people who get the vaccine, but very, very rare either way.



CAVUTO: Dr. Campbell, great seeing you again. Thank you so much.



CAMPBELL: You too. Thank you.



CAVUTO: All right, Dr. Kevin Campbell, cardiologist, K Roc Consulting president and CEO.



All right, you're not imagining it. Energy prices are going up. And you're not imagining it. It is true there's talk right now that yet another oil entity, they want to start shutting down. What's up with that?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: Well, you have had a devil of a time seeing anything easing at the pump.



And right now, signs are that gas prices will continue climbing, some are saying for an average of over $4 a gallon. Right now, only two states are under that point right now, as things begin to escalate, and talk that the administration is seriously considering shutting down yet another pipeline.



Ashley Webster in Palm Coast, Florida, with what's on the agenda there -- Ashley.



ASHLEY WEBSTER, FOX BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Yes.



While, Neil, the White House says not so fast. The administration confirming it is studying the feasibility of replacing the so-called 5 pipeline that stretches across Michigan carrying more than half-a-million barrels of crude oil a day from Western Canada.



The administration says it is not considering shutting down the existing pipeline, simply looking at safer alternatives. Here's what the administration's response was when pressed by FOX News' Peter Doocy earlier today. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: Why is the administration now considering shutting down the Line 5 pipeline from Canada to Michigan?



JEAN-PIERRE: So, Peter, that is inaccurate, but...



DOOCY: What is inaccurate?



JEAN-PIERRE: The reporting, the reporting about us wanting to shut down the Line 5.



DOOCY: I didn't say...



(CROSSTALK)



JEAN-PIERRE: It is being studied right now? Is the administration studying the impact of shutting down the line?



CAMPBELL: Yes, we are.



The Army Corps of Engineers is preparing an environmental impact to look through this.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WEBSTER: So there you have it.



The oil and gas industry, as well as Canadian lawmakers, were quick to respond at any hint of a change to the pipeline, saying it would only drive energy prices higher, especially for propane that many families rely on for heat in the winter.



By the way, a group of angry Republicans already sent a letter to President Biden, urging him to make no pipeline changes and accusing him of already making America reliant again on foreign oil.



But Energy Secretary and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm told MSNBC that U.S. oil and gas companies actually have more than 7,000 land leases to do drilling that are simply not being used. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JENNIFER GRANHOLM, U.S. ENERGY SECRETARY: We need to make sure that we are telling the truth about where the supply needs to come from. There is nothing that the Biden administration is doing that is preventing oil and gas companies in the United States from doing additional extraction.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WEBSTER: The pipeline in question is operated by Canadian energy company Enbridge, which is already involved in a legal battle with the state of Michigan that tried to shut Line 5 down back in May.



Now it's all in court. And on top of that, Canada has also triggered a 44- year-old pipeline treaty dispute mechanism, which means any changes to the pipeline must be approved by negotiators from both Canada and the U.S..



Oh, what a complicated web we weave. However, that pipeline for now, Neil, wide open.



CAVUTO: All right, thank you, my friend, very much, Ashley Webster.



Let's go to Bill McGurn right now, FOX News contributor, Wall Street Journal columnist, great writer.



Bill, this seems relatively easy to address by just opting into all forms of energy. You want wind, solar, have at it, but not at the expense of what we have in abundance. And the distinction the energy secretary seemed to make for available lands on which energy companies can operate, it's the federal lands on which they were operating that are now off-limits.



That has complicated the picture, right?



BILL MCGURN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.



And, look, their whole M.O. since they have come in is to limit supply. When you limit supply, prices go up or you have short -- you can have shortages and so forth. And that's what we have. And let's remember that the limiting of supply has been a deliberate effort to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.



Joe Manchin just got taken out of the Build Back Better bill the electricity programmed to close down coal plants. All this stuff is having an effect on prices. And normally liberals favor this, because they want the high prices to discourage the use of fossil fuels. The problem is, it's come on so fast and so heavy, people are really feeling the impact, and they're responding to the politics.



I mean, we're in this insane position of reducing our supply while begging OPEC to increase theirs because then that counts against their green emissions, not ours. It's just insane.



CAVUTO: And begging the Russians, as an OPEC Plus country, to help us out. And they seem to be relishing not moving on production.



WEBSTER: Right. Right.



Look, we're just going to empower many of our rivals. Look Russia and China didn't even show up to the climate summit there. They don't take this seriously. And I think their view is, if the United States wants to harm itself and weaken itself, be our guest.



But this is a very clear cause and effect. The administration has taken on a lot of these green policies, which sees fossil fuels as the enemy. And we're still very dependent on fossil fuels. So you take that away, or you raise the prices so high, people start to hurt.



CAVUTO: And they're hurting.



Bill McGurn, thank you very, very much.



Meanwhile, trying to get to the bottom of what killed eight people and injured scores more in that Houston concert. Lawyers are gathering -- after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: Two years after what could have been a calamitous incident, how did it all happen again, although this time a very calamitous incident, with eight concertgoers killed and dozens more injured, some quite seriously?



Now enter the lawyers.



Garrett Tenney with more from Houston, Texas -- Garrett.



GARRETT TENNEY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, at least 14 lawsuits have now been filed against Travis Scott and the organizers of the Astroworld music festival. And that number is expected to continue to grow.



Among the claims attorneys are making is that organizers did not have enough medical or security personnel for a crowd of that size; 50,000 people were at the concert Friday night and hundreds or injured as the crowd surged towards the stage, making it almost impossible for folks to move. And many could hardly breathe.



When some people started passing out. It was almost like dominoes, with bodies being buried or trampled, as the show went on for more than half-an- hour.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MADELINE ESKINS, NURSE WHO ATTENDED FESTIVAL: Struggling to breathe.



I told my boyfriend like, we got to get out of here. But there was no way out. Once you were in, the only way out was to go up. And once I passed out, he lifted me over the crowd and basically crowd-surfed my unconscious body about four feet to the right, where a security guard pulled me over.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TENNEY: Over the weekend, Travis Scott said he was devastated by what had happened and had no idea just how bad things were out in the crowd.



Today, he canceled an upcoming show for this weekend in Las Vegas, and announced that he plans to cover all of the funeral expenses for those who died in Friday's tragic concert event -- Neil.



CAVUTO: Garrett Tenney, thank you very much. Keep us posted, my friend.



All right, in the meantime, it seems like all Republicans are waiting to hear what Donald Trump wants to do regarding running for president again before they decide for running for president at all, that is, except one -- after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE (R-NJ): For all people who say they're supporters of President Trump, the line begins behind me.



I started that. But let me tell you something else. We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections. No matter...



(APPLAUSE)



CHRISTIE: No matter where you stand on that issue, no matter where you stand, it is over.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: Polite applause, no booing going on here.



But it seemed pretty clear to a lot of folks that Chris Christie, in case you had any doubts, was entertaining, might be seriously entertaining presidential aspirations of his own whether or not Donald Trump runs for president again.



Phil Wegmann of RealClearPolitics.



What do you think, Phil?



PHILIP WEGMANN, REALCLEARPOLITICS: Well, 24 hours before Governor Christie was speaking in Las Vegas, Donald Trump was talking to supporters in Mar-a- Lago.



And as we reported at RealClearPolitics, surprise, surprise, the former president says that he's absolutely not kidding about a possible rematch with Biden. Every Republican who is thinking about a White House bid in 2024, they are confronting the same set of facts as Governor Christie.



The difference is that he is laying out in real time a potential blueprint for how you balance those two things. And his takeaway is really simple. It's, one, go your own way, because you don't know what the former president is going to do, and, two, fight for your message and focus on the future, but do it the way that Glenn Youngkin did in Virginia without making people's ears hurt.



If Christie does hop in the race, we could be pointing back to that speech, and this might be an important milestone.



CAVUTO: Who else would do something like this, in other words, run whether or not the former president takes another stab at it?



WEGMANN: There are a number of Republicans thus far who have said, if the former president is going to run, I won't.



Certainly, there's a long list of GOP contenders. There's a significant bench on the right currently, but they don't know whether or not they can go up against the former president. On top of that, there's an open question the right, which is, can a populist candidate, without the populist baggage of President Trump, appeal to the Trump voter?



And I think that, if you're going to answer that question and be a contender, the one thing that you need to prove to these voters is that you're going to fight. Even if Trump wasn't their preferred candidate, I don't think we're going to go back to the days of Republican candidates who were mom jeans, right?



So you have to prove that you're going to fight. And I think that...



CAVUTO: And where does Ron DeSantis fit into that, another prominent name mentioned all the time?



WEGMANN: Absolutely.



CAVUTO: Where does he fit in, and real quickly?



WEGMANN: Yes, absolutely.



DeSantis has used the media as a stand-in. He's pushed back against them every chance that he's gotten. And he's also been unafraid to push back against the Biden administration, whether it's on education or vaccine mandates.



I think that what we're seeing right now is the beginning of a sort of shadow primary, where voters are looking at candidates on the right. And they're saying, look, if Trump doesn't go, maybe I can go with this guy.



CAVUTO: All right, you never know.



History has a way of surprising you, one way or the other. We will watch it closely, Phil Wegmann, RealClearPolitics.



Again, just letting you know, the Dow sprinted to a record today, up 104 points. With all the worries, the underlying economy is what's driving this and optimism we will continue to see good numbers.



Here's "The Five."



