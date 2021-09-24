‘Your World’ on immigration, booster shots

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto," September 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, does this look like a market that is worried about China, or worried over the fact we might not have a budget, or worried about the fact that we haven't done anything to address the debt ceiling issue, or that we're spending money hand over fist? They just don't know how much money and how much we're spending hand over fist.



Does this look like a performance you would see in stocks if they were taking stock of all of that? No, it does not. But up we are, nevertheless, 507 more points today for the Dow, on top of 338 points yesterday for the Dow, all the major averages now positive on the week with one trading day to go. And they have gone a long way with his double-day performance to sort of trim those losses we were having in the month of September for all the market averages.



So what's really going on here?



Let's go to Susan Li, keeping track of all these developments right now -- Susan.



SUSAN LI, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Neil, talk about volatility.



This week, we have been down. Now we're up. And we started off with a huge sell-off on Monday with the Dow down almost 900 points at the bottom. But, with two straight days of gains, we're actually up now on this week. So it's like Monday didn't even happen, which was the worst day for the broader markets since mid-May. And that's being offset by today's rally, which is the best day since July.



So, virtually every stock was up on the Dow Jones industrials, technology like Salesforce. you have consumer brands like Nike, industrials, banks all on the up and up today. Now, it's not like everything's OK once again in the world. You still have that looming threat of a U.S. debt default, if that debt ceiling isn't raised.



The Federal Reserve has indicated that they are still going to reduce stimulus before year's end. And what about that huge Chinese real estate firm China Evergrande? Still on the brink of collapse. They missed an $83 million interest payment to their foreign bondholders today. Beijing has instructed local governments to prepare for its downfall, which could have a global impact, since we're talking about $300 billion in debt.



And then some weakness on the home front, with a surprise jump in weekly jobless claims, still near pandemic lows. But we did see an increase up to 351,000 last week. Hurricane Ida and the Delta variant may have impacted those numbers.



But Neil, most of Wall Street, I can tell you right now, is squarely focused on D.C. and where those talks and $3.5 trillion in spending, along with the debt ceiling, goes. And they're hoping that it goes in the right direction.



CAVUTO: All right. Thank you very much for that, Susan.



Let's go to Peter Doocy at the White House right now.



That budget and get in getting the details on still more spending a long way from resolved, Peter.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Yes.



And, Neil, there is a vote right now on that $1.2 trillion infrastructure package scheduled for Monday. There's some talk about moving it back if they don't have the votes. Maybe they move it. Maybe they don't.



But White House officials are trying to project this administration is one with a handle on everything going on up the street.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: He is somebody who has been through this process quite a few times before, and he is going to work in close consultation with leadership. That's when the vote is scheduled. We don't have any information to suggest that has changed.



But our focus right now and really his focus is on finding common ground, working together to unify the caucus and the party around a path forward.



DOOCY: So, very confident about Congress, even as Jen Psaki admits they are navigating multiple crises and weathering storms on other fronts, something she says this president was elected to do.



White House officials have no reason to think progressives want to negotiate on ways to slim the multitrillion-dollar package down. And that could be a problem, because it might not enjoy any Republican support in the House either



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): I don't view it as a bipartisan bill any longer, where the Democrats have now made it one over-$5 trillion bill, one without the other. It would only harm the nation even more. I'm voting no.



QUESTION: What about your members? Do you encourage them to go no too?



MCCARTHY: Yes, I do.



DOOCY: A few minutes ago, we saw the vice president meeting with the Indian prime minister, Modi, on camera. All of President Biden's events today so far off-camera, and they just told us we should not expect to see him for the rest of today -- Neil.



CAVUTO: All right, Peter Doocy at the White House, thank you very much.



So how is this faring on Capitol Hill? Will anything get through on Capitol Hill? Will they have that infrastructure-only package vote on Monday, as was the plan? Is that still on?



Let's go to Chad Pergram with more from the Capitol -- Chad.



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Good afternoon, Neil.



When you lack an agreement in politics, you give the appearance of a deal. That's why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, to her press conference today. They declared there was an agreement to make sure that everything in the social spending bill is paid for.



But Pelosi is noncommittal about the timing of a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.



QUESTION: Within the announcement of this framework, are you confident that you have enough support within your own party to move forward with a vote on Monday?



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): We take it one day at a time. I'm confident that we will pass both bills.



PERGRAM: Bringing everyone to the press conference today was stagecraft.



Now, let me fillet what Pelosi has figured out here. She has heard from her members that the most important thing is that the bill is paid for. That's the reason Pelosi is emphasizing an agreement.



JOHN LAWRENCE, FORMER PELOSI CHIEF OF STAFF: Say that she is a master of the political philosophy of Sir Mick Jagger, that great British political scientist, who said you can't always get what you want, but you get what you need.



She has an extraordinary capacity for figuring out what people need, as opposed to what they want.



PERGRAM: But this doesn't address the debt ceiling. So there's a lot of motion here on Capitol Hill. But they haven't figured out everything just yet -- Neil.



CAVUTO: What are the odds, as they stand now, that they're going to have a vote on that infrastructure-only measure on Monday, the bipartisan one, the so-called lean and mean one, at only about a trillion dollars? What are the odds?



PERGRAM: I think that they're pretty low right now.



I talked to a senior source who's associated with the moderate Blue Dog Caucus. And they said they would probably be all right with that sliding maybe until Tuesday or Wednesday. Certainly, as you heard from the speaker, she left the door open to not voting on Monday, and a lot of those Blue Dogs would be OK, so long as there was a commitment to do that pretty soon.



If you have the votes, you go ahead and vote. But that could affect the $3.5 trillion bill. That's an issue. And, again, messed up in all of this right now is what they do about government funding and the debt ceiling. Where that falls next week -- October 1 is the deadline to fund the government -- that's not clear, Neil.



CAVUTO: All right. Thank you very much, my friend, Chad Pergram at the Capitol.



So, what are the odds that anything gets accomplished here?



Let's go to Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, Democrat from the state of Texas, part of that House Problem Solvers Caucus. A concept that's interesting behind that caucus, an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, is to find common ground and get stuff done.



Congressman, very good to have you. Thank you for taking the time.



REP. VICENTE GONZALEZ (D-TX): Good afternoon.



CAVUTO: Where do you think this is going?



GONZALEZ: I am confident that the speaker will be able to bring the party together, and that we will be able to get this bipartisan infrastructure bill on the floor, I hope by Monday, and have the support we need to get it passed.



CAVUTO: So, when they were talking about they have agreed on a framework, and Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi were mentioning that, but they weren't attaching it to, say, a framework for the $3.5 trillion package, just a framework moving forward, I guess, on revenues, am I to read anything, Congressman, into the fact that they didn't mention the $3.5 trillion?



GONZALEZ: Yes.



CAVUTO: That maybe part of that framework involves a smaller, a lower number?



GONZALEZ: Yes, I agree that that's a very good possibility.



I think 3.5 is has been tough to swallow for at least a couple of Democratic senators. And we're going to have to keep negotiating and working through this to assure it's fair for everyone.



I think most Americans can argue that we should have the ability to send kids to community college tuition-free, that we should be able to have Medicare pay for vision and dental and hearing care for our seniors and, for the first time in history, have Medicare negotiate pharmaceutical pricing for our seniors, and many other great things that are on this proposal.



We just need to be careful that the pay-fors are fair and that they're not overbearing, for example, to our energy sector in America, and that they're not put it in an uncompetitive position when they're dealing with their global foes.



So, we want to be thoughtful that it's fair and reasonable for everyone and that it's a win-win for America.



CAVUTO: So, the $3.5 trillion that you keep hearing, Congressman, is that rich to you, too much for you?



GONZALEZ: It depends.



CAVUTO: If you had a number, what would it be?



GONZALEZ: Well, my concern is how we're going to pay for it. I don't necessarily have a problem with $3.5 trillion that are being well-invested on American ideals.



It's -- we need to assure that the pay-fors are fair and that we're not unnecessarily targeting, in a punitive way, any one sector of our economy, for example, the energy sector in Texas. So that's a concern for me.



But until we see the final literature, we're kind of just anticipating what's coming.



CAVUTO: Meanwhile, on the border, the Biden administration has talked about stopping using horses and all of that along the border to catch those trying to get in.



How do you feel about that?



GONZALEZ: Well, clearly, the footage that the American people saw a few days ago was concerning.



But, at the same time, without being on the ground and knowing the details of what was happening in that moment, it's hard to just pass judgment. Clearly, we're not going to be abusive to migrants or any human beings in this country.



But, at the same time...



CAVUTO: Well, do you think they were abusive, Congressman? Because I just guys with the horse reins and someone else trying to take the rein from him.



And now these guys are already taxed enough trying to apprehend individuals and do this, that now they can't use that.



GONZALEZ: Yes, it is a very complex and tough situation that we're going to have to investigate.



But we certainly need to find an orderly way to deal with the crisis is happening on the border. My idea, as you know, has been to create a safe zone on the border of Guatemala and Mexico, and have all migrants processed there and take the pressure off our Southern border.



I think that we need to start having creative ideas to solve the problem that we have been dealing with for years, with administrations from both parties on the border. We need to have permanent assets somewhere where we can have asylum claims made further from our border, and certainly be able to do it in an orderly process.



CAVUTO: Do you think the numbers add up on the apprehensions of those from Haiti that we sent back, 1, 400 or so, and that there might be 4,000 or 5,000 remaining, but it doesn't add up with the many, many more thousands we suspect have been let loose in the United States?



GONZALEZ: Yes, well, I'm not for just releasing people into the country.



I think we need to have a vetting process before they get here. And this is exactly why my proposal would resolve this -- these problems. People should be asking for asylum.



CAVUTO: But, apparently, we don't -- you know, Congressman, we don't have a vetting process.



GONZALEZ: Right.



CAVUTO: If we're looking at just the math and these numbers, and those who've been released into the United States, there are some reports that there was no vetting process, that they were just dumped here, and not...



(CROSSTALK)



GONZALEZ: And I have a huge problem with that.



And I vocalized this to the Trump administration, to this administration. We need to get this straight. We need to get the house in order. We need to get our border in order. We need to have an orderly process that's humane and fair.



And I think the best way is for people to start doing it in their home country or create a safe zone further down, like the border of Mexico and Guatemala, and process them there. Until we come up with these ideas and actually implement them, we're going to continue struggling on our Southern border.



CAVUTO: All right, Congressman, thank you very, very much.



We will be monitoring, as I'm sure you will, Vicente Gonzalez from Texas.



By the way, we are getting reports of multiple people rushed to a hospital after shooting at a supermarket in the suburb of Memphis, Tennessee. Authorities are supposed to update us on what exactly went down there and the details very, very shortly.



When they speak, we will take you there -- after this.



CAVUTO: All right, authorities are just giving us an update on the shooting right now that occurred in a supermarket near Memphis, Tennessee.



Let's listen in.



DALE LANE, COLLIERVILLE, TENNESSEE, POLICE CHIEF: ... are 1:30 p.m., our dispatch received a call of an active shooter occurring at the Kroger behind us.



At 1:34, the first car arrived on the scene. Immediately, our cars began to flood the area to secure the scene. As we entered the building, there were multiple people shot. The -- our SWAT team, along with patrol officers and our command staff members, began the process of going aisle to aisle, room to room, clearing, bringing employees out that were in hiding, and helping the victims that were injured.



At this time, we have -- still have a couple of active scenes that are working. The suspected shooter's vehicle is in the parking lot. And we are waiting on some additional equipment to get here to be able to safely check that vehicle, as well as some property that's on him.



At this time, the shooter is deceased. We believe that's going to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



We have 13 victims. Our hearts go out to those that were injured. We do have one fatality. And our thoughts and prayers are with those family members.



We had -- like I said, we had 13 victims that we know of at this time. Now, please bear with me and know that the situation is probably going to change. And we will do another update, another briefing probably in three hours, somewhere in that range. And we will update you.



But we're having -- we know that we have had 12 victims that were transported from this scene. And we also know that we have had one, at least one additional walk-up to local hospitals.



Today, I have Assistant Chief Jeff Abeln with me, our fire chief at Collierville, Chief Billings, his assistant chief, king, Assistant Special Agent Charge Jeremy Becker (ph) with the FBI. We have Colonel Smith with MPD, Chief Inspector Mills, Derek Mills, with Shelby County.



And I can't say enough about the cooperation and the help. And as bad as the scene is, and it's horrific -- I have been involved with this for 34 years, and I have never seen anything like it. But our teams came together and worked together. That's not just the law enforcement agencies, but the fire.



Sometimes, there's a delay. There was no delay with our firemen coming into that scene with us. We just trained on this back two months ago at Collierville High School.



So, it is -- just like I said, it's with a broken heart that I have to stand here before you today. So please keep the families in your prayers. Keep the folks from this Kroger. We have a representative from Kroger here as well.



I'm not sure if they're going to give a statement at this point. But everything is preliminary.



So, with that, I'll open it up for just a couple of real quick questions.



LANE: Whoa. Whoa. Whoa. Whoa. One at a time.



QUESTION: (OFF-MIKE)



LANE: At this point in the investigation, there appears to be one shooting.



QUESTION: And the deceased person, was that the shooter or was that a victim?



LANE: Both. We have one victim and then one shooter that's DOA at this point.



QUESTION: And so just to clarify, 13 people shot and (OFF-MIKE) 12 injured and one dead, correct?



LANE: Right.



QUESTION: Not counting the shooter.



LANE: At this point.



Now remember, we're still receiving information that's coming in from other parts. Even, we have got some reports there may have been some walk-ups in Fayette County, with Fayette County ambulance service. So we're trying to confirm those -- that information now.



But this -- like I said, this was a joint effort. We had -- Chief Billings can speak more to the number of ambulances and where they come from. But every city around came and supported the sheriff. Right now, that crime scene is huge. And it's being worked by the FBI's evidence response team.



TBI has got agents in route. The Collierville Police Department Detective Division or our Criminal Investigative Division is in there and the sheriff's office. So it's going to take a little bit to know exactly what happened.



QUESTION: Chief, was the shooter was an employee, or do you know that?



LANE: That's part of the ongoing investigation. That's something that we don't need to talk about.



QUESTION: Is the black SUV connected to the shooter?



LANE: It's all still under investigation.



QUESTION: Were there any children who were injured (OFF-MIKE)



LANE: I do not have any information on that at this point, not to my knowledge.



But...



QUESTION: Can you give a range of the extent of injuries, from minor to severe?



LANE: Very serious. Very serious injuries.



QUESTION: And, Chief, do you have any idea of how many people were working at the store at the time?



LANE: I do not, not at this point. But we know that we have quite a few witnesses. We're bringing in additional detectives for people that were in the store.



There were numerous employees that were working, that we found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices. And they were doing what they had been trained to do, run, hide, fight. And so I hate that we had to do it here.



QUESTION: Was the shooter found inside the store or outside?



LANE: That's part of the investigation. I don't want to get into that.



QUESTION: Can you give us an idea of -- can you give us an idea of what kind of weapon he was using?



LANE: No.



QUESTION: (OFF-MIKE) No?



LANE: I'm not going to go into that at this point.



Let's get through the investigation. And, remember, we're two hours away from the most horrific event that's occurred in Collierville history.



LANE: That's part of this investigation.



QUESTION: Chief, there's an image circulating on social media about a person who is suspected to be the suspect on the top of...



CAVUTO: All right, we're having some problems with the images and the video coming from Tennessee right now.



To update you, a Memphis police officer on the scene of the shooting right now that occurred at Kroger grocery store, not too far from Memphis, Tennessee. We have learned that there are 13 victims, 12 injured, some seriously. The one person also has died. The shooter is dead, we are told.



We do know that the situation around this area has been entirely locked down. Don't know what motivated this individual, what time he started firing or why, or whether these individuals were those he knew, just that he is dead, and a few of those others injured, some seriously so, but one known dead at the time.



This occurs at a time when, just over the weekend in Memphis, there were six people shot, four ultimately dying in Memphis shootings that occurred in separate places Sunday morning. No link to those here. Obviously, we're just reporting that was a couple of days ago when that was a very big issue in the news at the time. But little more than that is available.



Danny Coulson, a former FBI agent.



Danny, what are you to make of this?



DANNY COULSON, FORMER FBI AGENT: Neil, this is too typical.



We see it almost every week. And we have to remember a couple of things. The police are minutes away when seconds matter. It's up to you and your family, your friends to take action to protect yourself in a situation like this.



If you're in the grocery store, and you hear firecrackers going off, that's not firecrackers. There's somebody killing people. And you need to understand that. And when you go to the store, you need to prepare yourself.



And I don't want you to be paranoid. I'm not. But you have to be ready, just like ready for a fire. And where are take exits? How do I get my family and kids out of here? Do I put my child in a basket and run out the door? Yes, you do.



And get space between you and whatever is going on. But these happen too frequently. And most people don't believe it's happening until after they have already been shot.



So, it's a very serious situation. My heart goes out to them. I know the law enforcement community in that area. I work with them a lot. And they're very good. But it's our responsibility to keep care of myself, because the police are minutes away. It's over by the time they get there.



CAVUTO: Danny, you mention something about find an exit strategy or get out. And a lot of people did. Some were hiding in freezers, under counters, doing anything that could.



Apparently, they didn't know where the shots were coming from in the beginning. What is the best advice in a situation like this? A good many people did find a way to hide, and the area is still in lockdown. And some, we're told, are afraid, according to the local press, to leave the grocery store themselves, as police are trying to coax them out.



But what do you tell people?



COULSON: Well, that's a great question. It's not easy to answer.



But I will tell you this. Where are the exits? Because the shooting is going on inside the facility 90 percent of the time. They're not outside shooting in. They're inside shooting people. So, when you're walking around the story in the produce department, where's the exit? You're in the meat department.



Where's the exit, just in case I need to get out of here, and how am I going to get my kids out? I shop with my grandchildren all the time. My plan, throw them in a basket and run out the closest exit. That's the thing to do.



Now, if you're an employee, every company in the United States should have an active shooter plan. And they should designate places that employees can go to lock down, the meat locker or wherever, anything that has a solid door on it, because you're trying to bet by time.



These shooters are in a hurry. And they want to get this thing over with as quickly as possible. If they get delayed by a locked door, they move on. And we need to remember that. Time is on your on your side here. Buy time. Get yourself out of there, but, more importantly, try to get out the door. Just get -- leave.



CAVUTO: Danny, sadly, and as you said at the outset, mean, we hear a lot about this sort of thing, and the motivations of the shooter, it's just virtually, from what very little I know from this, how to glean what happened and why he did what he did, or whether he targeted people in the store, all of that, we don't know.



But if you're walking into this case right now, with as little as we know, what are you trying to find out?



COULSON: Oh, motive. Why did he do it?



CAVUTO: Yes.



COULSON: They will be doing search warrants on his home, on his computer, on his car.



Just -- there could be somebody else involved, likely not, but they need to know that. They also need to do a great analysis of this situation.



And Kroger -- I know Kroger. They're a good organization.



And I'm sure, right now, they're reconsidering their active shooter policy. It sounds like their policy was very good, because their employees did get to lockdown. They got people out. They did the right thing.



But it's rarely -- and I hate keep saying this over and over, but it's up to us to protect ourself in those situations. Get out. Find a place to defend yourself. If you happen to be armed with a pistol, like I am generally, then maybe you can do some good there. But your best bet is to leave. Get the heck out.



CAVUTO: Got it.



Danny Coulson, thank you very much. I knew we were going to talk about other developments today, including Laundrie and where he is right now, after the Petito death. But, again, this just happened.



Again, for those of you tuning in, before we go to a quick break here, an active shooter reported at a grocery store, a Kroger grocery store, near Memphis, Tennessee. Multiple people were injured. We're told, in all, 13 victims; 12 of those are injuries. One customer, we're told, has passed away.



The shooter is dead. We don't know whether that was a self-inflicted gunshot or the police killed him. But he's gone. So, understanding what were his motivations or what prompted this, we just don't know.



We will have more after this.



CAVUTO: All right, still trying to understand what exactly went down at this Kroger grocery store outside of Memphis, Tennessee, in Collierville, Tennessee.



What we do know is that there were 13 victims, and one is dead.



We will have more after this.



CAVUTO: Back to this grocery store shooting. It has happened again. And, unfortunately, it follows a pattern, doesn't it, where the shooter goes in, reason unknown, starts firing on people, then ultimately kills himself.



That appears to be the case. But he did shoot at a lot of people in the process. And many are local hospitals. At least 12 are. One has died.



The latest now from Jonathan Hunt piecing all this together.



Jonathan, what can you tell us?



JONATHAN HUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, this all began around 1:30 p.m. local time, witnesses telling local media in Collierville that a gunman went into that Kroger carrying what one witness called -- quote -- "a big gun."



They then heard around a dozen shots. That number of shots appears to be borne out by the number of injuries we are now hearing from the police chief, Dale Lane. He says that at least a dozen people have been injured in the shooting. One person has been killed. Chief Lane also saying that the shooter is dead, apparently killing himself.



Now, obviously, this caused widespread panic in the store and around the store, employees and customers, as we understand it, running foot cover. Some were found by the police apparently hiding in freezes. One had escaped to the rooftop and was brought down from there.



Now, we should caution, Neil, that, of course, in these instances, as always, preliminary information can change. So the number of victims could go up or down. Some of those, of course, may be suffering very light injuries. Some may be more serious than we currently know.



And the police chief, in fact, emphasized that they are trying to check on those numbers and that they may have some people who simply checked themselves into the hospitals, rather than being transported. So those numbers could change.



But as we know from the police chief right now, one person dead, the shooter dead, and at least a dozen injured in this latest shooting -- Neil.



CAVUTO: All right, thank you, Jonathan, for that update.



To Ted Williams right now. He has covered and seen and monitored more than his share of these types of incidents.



Ted, we're leaving you with little to go with, but what do you think?



TED WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, when we hear these things, we cringe.



Neil, you go to a supermarket, you don't expect something like this. It is certainly something that the citizens going into a supermarket cannot plan to defend. All they can do when something like this happen is to shelter in place as best they can, to hide, to go to the rooftop, like we learned that one person has actually done here.



But this is the thing that law enforcement is faced with when it comes to these mass shootings. But this happened, as you know, in a Kroger supermarket. You do not go to a supermarket expecting that it will be shot up, and that you will maybe perhaps never leave there.



It's a very tragic situation that's occurring right now. And law enforcement has a big monumental job that they will have to undertake since this has occurred.



CAVUTO: You know, Ted, we're getting some details.



Apparently, a SWAT team and other officers have gone aisle to aisle in this particular store to find people, many of them hiding, some in freezers, some under counters, some by cash registers. And that's when they also found that the shooter was dead.



And, again, they increasingly think it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. When there are these killings in public places, whether it be a movie theater or a Walmart not too long ago or all that we have seen in mass shootings, is it a target area? Is it a random event? How do these usually break down?



WILLIAMS: It is, normally, Neil, someone who is psychologically ill that go in and conduct these -- do these kinds of shootings.



What is happening right now, Neil, to try to find some of the answers is the determine, what was the motive? So law enforcement officers are going to have to back -- work backwards. We know, allegedly, that we have someone with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Maybe perhaps there's some identification on that person. Law enforcement, if, in fact, they can immediately identify the person, will try to find out the residence or where that person reside. And they will go to that location and they will scrub if he has a computer or they will ask individuals who perhaps know that person.



They're trying to determine, why would one individual just walk into a store and spray that store with bullets, at least killing one person, and injuring numerous individuals? That is outside the norm. And they are going to definitely try to run down a motive in this case, Neil. That's so significant and important.



CAVUTO: All right, Ted, thank you very much for taking the time, Ted Williams.



We're going to take a break here, folks.



And I know we're still talking about government impasse, spending impasses, whether we're going to run out of money and breach the debt ceiling and all of that, to say nothing of if the Chinese financial concerns tumbling and concerns we're going into a banking mess.



But on a day like this people, just going grocery shopping, the last thing they would probably think would happen just did. It puts in perspective the fragility of life. I don't think I'm saying anything profound here, save this. Prioritize. Prioritize.



We will have more after this.



CAVUTO: All right, we're just learning now that the CDC is now recommending the COVID-19 vaccine boosters for those 65 and older, at risk- patients as well, those with compromised immune systems and the like.



This pretty much mirrors what the FDA had decided, to give the OK to only those who might need it, who might need the booster bump, if you will, from those already vaccinated. This would be a third shot, but only for the vulnerable sector of the population, not for everybody else.



We will have much more on this as we talk to a top doctor where this takes us on boosters and vaccines themselves in just a little bit.



But, first, take a look at this.



DOOCY: There are 15,000 migrants under the Del Rio bridge Saturday.



If you add up the ones that you say were expelled or released, it's less than 5,000. Say there's 5,000 that are still left. Where's everybody else?



PSAKI: I'm happy to get you a more fruitful rundown for you if you -- if helpful, from the Department of Homeland Security.



CAVUTO: But we're still not getting any clear numbers.



So to Bill Melugin in Del Rio, Texas, who is trying to keep track. The administration, says in this latest count that 1, 400, a little bit more than that, Haitians, have been returned to Haiti. But it doesn't really account for those who could still be here or might have already been released right, Bill?



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, that's exactly right. That was a fantastic question by Peter.



There are thousands of migrants that are, quite frankly, just kind of unaccounted for right now. We don't know where they are in the count. And one thing is become very clear down here. The feds are now moving at warp speed to get rid of this camp and clear it out behind us.



I'm going to step out and give you a look at three live cameras here we have on location, our drone and two ground cameras. Take a look at the difference just this afternoon. They started moving very quickly with bulldozers and all sorts of heavy machinery to literally raze to the ground all those makeshift structures we have been seeing over the past several days that those migrants have been building out in that open dirt field.



Most of the migrants gone from that field now. They're all crammed underneath the bridge, as, again, Border Patrol buses have been pulling up nonstop here. They are trying to ship everybody out here as fast as possible.



The question is, how many are being deported? How many are being released into the country? The feds say about 1, 400 have been deported. We just don't know how many have been released into the United States. We know it's in the thousands. But the Biden administration is not commenting, giving those specific numbers.



Now, earlier today, Peter Doocy had an exchange with Jen Psaki, because Psaki said the ones who aren't being deported, a lot of them are being placed into -- quote, unquote -- "removal proceedings."



That makes it sound like people are being removed from the country. Well, a lot of the times, what it means is they're just let go into public with the future court date. Take a listen.



DOOCY: When you talk about how some of these people are being placed in removal proceedings, that does not mean removed, correct?



PSAKI: That means they're in the process of going through a removal proceeding so that we can -- it can go through the process, our immigration process, that's long been in place.



MELUGIN: And, again, under the Biden administration, they are doing catch and release, letting them go with court paperwork.



Now, take a look at this video. Earlier today, Reverend Al Sharpton showed up down here to the camp. He said he wanted to take a tour of the situation, see the conditions these Haitian migrants are living in.



Well, it didn't go too well for him because he tried to have a press conference down here and ended up getting shouted down by protesters. Take a listen.



(SHOUTING)



MELUGIN: And, again, his press conference only lasted about two or two- and-a-half minutes before he was shouted down.



But, last check, the number of people living under this bridge right now has dropped to about 3, 200, a massive decrease from Saturday's climax of about 15,000. Clearly, they're trying to get this opened up as fast as they can.



The question we're all wondering, though, is, where most of these people going?



We will send it back to you.



CAVUTO: Bill Melugin, thank you very, very much.



Indeed, where are they going, to Bill's point?



Sheriff Javier Salazar joins us right now from Bexar County, Texas.



Sheriff, I'm just curious. Where do all these people go? When the numbers have dropped that significantly, are they all going back to their respective countries?



JAVIER SALAZAR, BEXAR COUNTY, TEXAS, SHERIFF: Well, I don't know.



The fact is that a good majority of them may end up in this community here in Bexar County. We're are the first major city that people are going to run into coming up north from the border. And so that was one of the big reasons I wanted to get down there and get eyes on the issue, because the fact is that border issues are Bexar County issues by default.



CAVUTO: Now, this wasn't your county issue either, Sheriff. But, obviously, Al Sharpton was there to protest on how some of these Haitian refugees have been treated on horseback from those trying to apprehend them.



And now the administration is saying no more horseback. What do you make of this?



SALAZAR: I mean, look, I don't know. I think that every law enforcement application has a time and place.



I'm a firm believer in that there is a time and a place to use things like horse patrol or vehicle patrol or airborne patrol. So we will see. We will see what ends up happening at the at the end of the investigation. And I have no doubt that they're going to reach -- they're going to try to find out as many answers as they possibly can.



And then I'm in favor of making whatever decision that they're going to make.



CAVUTO: You know, Sheriff, does it bother you at any level, though, that this was the investigation the administration called for, the treatment of these Haitian refugees the authorities are trying to round up here, because they were coming in by the thousands, but no investigation into the problems that you're dealing with outright at the border itself?



SALAZAR: Look, so many things about this situation bother me and bother others in law enforcement.



Most notably, we're relegated to getting much of our information through kind of an informal network -- excuse me -- of other sheriffs in the state of Texas, that I'm constantly texting back and forth with other sheriffs, other heads of other law enforcement agencies, federal, state and local, just trying to get more information and trying to -- trying to figure out, how does this affect my county and how best can I combat it?



CAVUTO: What we do know -- and the numbers are all over the map, and you know these far better than I, Sheriff -- is that many who we apprehend at the border are eventually released into the United States, in fact, maybe thousands that we didn't consider from Haiti.



We just don't know the numbers. But there was a recent court ruling where a judge overrode a prior decision that allowed them to be in the United States for this, and instead took the approach the Trump administration did to adjudicate their cases in Mexico, not in the United States.



How much of a difference does that make for you and what your men and women have to do if we handle their cases not in this country, where you are, in trying to handle all of this, but in Mexico?



SALAZAR: Well, because that's assuming that they're going to stay in Mexico while their case is adjudicated.



The fact is, some of them may find -- do an end-around and find another way to get into the country. And then we don't know what we're dealing with.



CAVUTO: Right.



SALAZAR: So, I don't know the -- all the ins and outs that went into that decision.



But what I can tell you is, look, I think that the vast majority of these people are just good people that are looking to get away from something bad and get to something better, a better situation for their family. I can't say that I blame a lot of them for seeking a better life.



As a parent, if you told me that a better future for my kids is just beyond that river, I got to say that I would do it as a dad. I would do a lot of things for my children.



So, with that being said, are there bad actors mixed in with these folks? I think that there are there may be. I think it's a small percentage, but, still, a small percentage doesn't mean that we can take it lightly.



CAVUTO: Do you have the manpower you need to deal with the numbers as they are?



SALAZAR: Well, I mean, look, I don't think we ever have the manpower that we need to deal with every other -- with every eventuality that may come.



Look at this poor chief. We see that what he's going through right now in Tennessee. My heart certainly goes out to all those victims' families and the first responders that are dealing with this.



So I'm willing to bet that chief at this very moment wishes that he had a work force double what it is. So I don't know that we can ever have enough cops to deal with every particular issue. We're doing the best that we can with what we have. That's what first responders do.



CAVUTO: And you do it very well.



SALAZAR: Thank you, sir.



CAVUTO: Sheriff, thank you very, very much on updating us where we stand.



Of course, the sheriff was referring to, of course, the shooting in Tennessee today outside a Kroger -- inside a Kroger grocery store. We do know that two are dead, including the shooter, and 12 have been injured.



We will keep you posted on that, as well as this latest CDC decision that confirms what the FDA has already said, that these booster shots are OK, but only for a subset of the population, not everyone, older and vulnerable individuals only, for now -- after this.



CAVUTO: All right, well, this was largely expected after the FDA essentially said the same thing, the CDC, an advisory panel, recommending that a booster shot is OK, but not for everybody, just like the FDA, only those considered vulnerable or those who could benefit from such a boost.



That would be the elderly, those with the conditions such as compromised immune systems and the like.



Dr. Syra Madad on the significance of all of this, the Special Pathogens Program senior director New York City Health and Hospitals.



Doctor, good to have you.



Is this what you would recommend?



DR. SYRA MADAD, NEW YORK CITY HEALTH AND HOSPITALS: At this moment, certainly, I think it's the right decision. It's the prudent decision, given what we know with data coming out with this particular population, those over the age of 65, those with underlying health conditions, to give the third boost, along with those individuals that are at higher risk based on occupation and institutional risk settings.



But I do think that, by the end of this year, probably into next year, we will probably have the boosters available for the general American population, just as more data is accumulated.



So, right now, a subset of individuals are eligible. And then, as year's end, we will probably see booster shots being made available as more data is collected for the general American population.



CAVUTO: It seems to be moving, Doctor, toward the way we deal with the common flu, where you get a shot every year, a booster, whatever you want to call it, and that that's how we might be handling this in the future.



Is that true?



MADAD: Well, what we know about these COVID-19 vaccines is, at first, they were -- they came out as a two-dose.



And as more information has been collected over time, given the real-world rollout, with variants and the like, that now we know that this is -- a third dose is something that's going to complete the series.



It's unclear whether we need a boost every single year, like we have with a seasonal flu, because the seasonal flu is a different virus. It changes a lot more every single year. And that's why we need a new flu shot. It's unclear, with COVID-19.



But this is where, if we have good surveillance systems and good monitoring, we will be able to see if this is something yearly. I don't potentially anticipate. We may need another booth down the line, depending on data, not something in perpetuity annually. But, again, we will need more information.



CAVUTO: You know, Pfizer is among those leading the push, Doctor, as you know, to vaccinate those as young as 5. How do you feel about that?



MADAD: Well, as we look at the pediatric population, we have seen an astronomical rise in hospitalization rates and infection rates in adolescents, in children.



And so having a pediatric vaccine, I think, is important, given the reality. And now it's going to be another -- it's going to be a really great preventative tool. And so, right now, as we know about the timeline, having a pediatric vaccine for those in the age group of 5 to 11 may come out sometime end of this year.



Unclear whether it's by Halloween, or by Thanksgiving, or by Christmas. I think things are still, obviously, continuing to evolve. But, certainly, by the end of this year, we may see a vaccine for those 6 months to 4 years, probably by year's end or maybe early next year as well. So I think it's a good development.



CAVUTO: You know, Doctor, because of the back-and-forth on this issue of people -- more people getting vaccinated, whether it's done by mandate, as the president seems to be pushing, it's given the unvaccinated pause.



And maybe the debate over the booster shot thing illustrates their point, that the medical community can't seem to agree on that. That is, prior to the FDA and the CDC writing off on this, but, again, only for part of the population, many of them come back, Doctor, and say, all right, well, if they're not on the same page on that, if they're saying that the vaccine itself might not be good enough, why the heck should I get it?



So what do you tell them?



MADAD: Well, I think that's a really important question to answer.



And I think, first, it's OK to have questions. It's OK to be concerned, because what you're seeing in the middle of a pandemic is science evolve in front of you. You're seeing public health guidance change in real time, which is good.



So I would say, first, it's good, because, as we're learning more information, we're changing the way that we are doing -- offering boosters based on data, that we're offering and changing public health guidance based on science. And so this is good, because we're learning more about this novel situation.



What I would say is, the COVID-19 vaccines that we have, all three authorized in United States, are safe, are effective, and they're preventing the most severe illness, hospitalization and death. And so it's one of those things where, what's the risk, what's the benefit?



The risk is very high in terms of getting in contact with somebody that has COVID or you being exposed and getting COVID yourself and suffering the consequences of natural infection, long COVID, things like that, when we now have a preventable tool, a COVID-19 vaccine, that can help prevent all of that suffering that you potentially will go through.



So, A, it's good that things are changing, because we're learning. It's a pandemic.



CAVUTO: Right.



MADAD: And then, B, we have a scientific process in this country that is really thorough.



And, certainly, these scientists have really great backgrounds in what they do. And so I'm confident in the process, as someone that's an infectious disease epidemiologist, in the trenches and studies a lot of what's happening all around us.



CAVUTO: All right, Dr. Syra Madad, thank you very, very much.



Just to update you on -- those who are curious about what the CDC has decided, it is effectively the same as the FDA, that if you would feel safer and better, if you have a compromised immune system or some other aberrant issue, that it probably would be a good idea to get a booster shot.



Only one company has them out right now. It is Pfizer, not surprisingly, Pfizer strongly recommending it for folks. But ask your doctor. You have to be in that population that could use it, nobody else so far.

