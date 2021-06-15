'Your World' on Biden's energy policy, migrant surge, Russian threat

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto" June 14, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



SANDRA SMITH, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Thank you, Martha.



President Joe Biden issuing a warning to Russia before taking questions

ahead of his Wednesday summit with Vladimir Putin, this as another threat

of China and the origins of COVID take center stage as global leaders meet.

So, how is the president handling each of these crises?



Welcome, everyone. I'm Sandra Smith, in for Neil Cavuto. And this is "Your

World."



Benjamin Hall has been standing by. He is live from Brussels, Belgium, with

the very latest as the president just wrapped his press conference.



Benjamin, a lot to take in there. We will have our panel in just a moment.

But what did you hear?



BENJAMIN HALL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, absolutely, Sandra, quite a

free-flowing press conference.



And I think we heard from the president much the same as we have been

hearing for the last few days, the sense of the G7 and the NATO meetings

were a message that America is back, a warning to both Russia and China

that, if they push the boundaries, President Biden will respond. And here's

what he said on Russia:



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I shared with our allies that I

will convey to President -- what I will convey to President Putin, that I'm

not looking for conflict with Russia, but that we will respond if Russia

continues its harmful activities.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HALL: There are still questions, though, about the strength of the

messaging coming so far from the meetings he's had.



The final G7 communique, for example, made just a fleeting reference to the

situation in the East and South China Sea. It is specified China's takeover

and militarization of the islands. Meanwhile, on economics and trade, it

says with regard to China and competition in the global economy: "We will

continue to consult on collective approaches to challenging non-market

policies."



Well, continue to consult, critics say, is hardly a forceful rejection of

China's trade tactics. The fact is numerous European leaders are still

reluctant to put their exports at risk to China by taking too forceful of a

stance. And, in fact, Germany continues to lead a push for a trade deal

with China, while also forging ahead with the Nord Stream II pipeline.



On COVID's origins, meanwhile, the G7 said only, "We call for a timely,

transparent, expert-led and science-based study in China." Again, many

arguing that the time for real investigation has come and gone, with any

evidence haven't been scrubbed clean.



And all of this comes ahead of President Biden's much anticipated meeting

with President Putin on Wednesday, with both sides, frankly, setting pretty

low expectations. When it comes to cyberattacks, President Putin already

showing what his defense will be, deny, deny, deny.



So, as we come into day six of this first foreign trip for President Biden,

there's a sense that he's sending some messaging, but he's not really

hammering home the point of what could happen, what the repercussions might

be. What he says to journalists and what we heard him said again just now

is that he won't negotiate in front of the world's press. The people have

to wait to see what he will say.



That's really between him and President Biden for now. But there are

critics who say they would like to hear more forceful rhetoric from the

president -- Sandra.



SMITH: We will get more reaction here in just a moment, Benjamin Hall

reporting live from Brussels for us.



Benjamin, thank you.



How did President Biden handle this press conference?



Joining us now, FOX News contributor Liz Peek is here, former State

Department official Christian Whiton, and FOX News contributor Jessica

Tarlov.



All right, so let's kick things off.



We have first at it,right? He started taking questions at 3:38 local time,

ended 3:54. It was 16 minutes in total.



Liz, first off, your reaction to what you heard. Was he forceful on

Vladimir Putin?



LIZ PEEK, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think he hasn't really been

forceful on either Putin or on China.



We keep hearing about there will be severe repercussions and sort of these

veiled threats. What's he talking about? We just had the world free -- the

free world leaders meet after a year where eight million people have died,

Sandra, because China lied and covered up the emergence of this virus and

allowed it to spread around the world.



And they didn't even address that. They didn't even begin to punish China

for the most heinous act and have ever seen in the history of mankind. This

is unbelievable to me. Look, these press conferences are pre-scripted.

They're safe for Joe Biden. They don't tell us much and they certainly

don't tell us much about what we're actually going to do to confront our

enemies.



SMITH: Jessica, I only mentioned the time because it seemed rather short.

There was such a big buildup to this press conference, and it was so highly

anticipated. Do you think he struck the right notes?



(CROSSTALK)



SMITH: Let me get to Jessica on that.



Jessica.



PEEK: I'm sorry.



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's OK. Hi, Liz.



(CROSSTALK)



TARLOV: I think he did strike the right notes with what he did get out.



I wish that it had gone on for longer. And there was this kerfuffle on

Twitter, at least, because everyone was wondering why he was so late. It

was over two hours' late for the press conference. And it appears the

Ukrainians released a statement that made it seem like they had been

allowed into NATO, and that would be why Joe Biden was late. And then he

got asked the question, which said, we still have to see what kind of

commitments they can meet, and they need to clean up the corruption

further.



I certainly would have loved to hear more about that, and especially the

part about what we're going to do to help our allies, someone like Ukraine,

against Russian aggression. So there are many unanswered questions left.



I did think, though, when it comes to the G7 response to what happens in

China, I don't know what they can say at this moment in terms of pushing

back beyond we need full access and to be able to do a thorough

investigation without the WHO into what actually happened in terms of the

origins of COVID-19 out of that Wuhan lab, if that is indeed what happened.



But I'm looking forward to Wednesday. I imagine he's not going to stand

there next to Putin and say, he told me he didn't meddle in the election,

so I believe him. And I think we will have a lot more answers after that.



SMITH: OK, so you're addressing a multitude of issues. Obviously, he's got

a lot of crises on his hand to deal with, Russia, China, the threats that

they pose.



Christian, what we did hear exact words from President Biden, as he began,

I shared with our allies, he said, that I will convey to President Putin --

quote -- "that I'm not looking for conflict with Russia, but that we will

respond if Russia continues its harmful activities."



Republicans today -- I had Michael McCaul on my show earlier. He said -- he

said that Biden's all talk, no action. Was he forceful enough with his

messaging to Putin just a few moments ago?



CHRISTIAN WHITON, FORMER U.S. DEPUTY SPECIAL ENVOY: Well, the point is not

to be forceful with your messaging, but with your actions.



I mean, Teddy Roosevelt said, speak softly and carry a big stick. Biden is

doing the exact opposite of talking a big game and delivering nothing. And

if you're Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping, you're looking at this and just

seeing a profoundly unserious experience.



Let me give you a specific. Earlier in this administration, the national

security adviser, Sullivan, said that we were going to retaliate against

Russia in cyberspace. He more or less said, that we would do things seen

and unseen, if we became confident that Russia was behind the SolarWinds

hack.



We have become confident that Russia was behind the SolarWinds hack. And

yet there was no apparent retaliation. And word of that thing almost always

leaks out, word of that type of cyberattack. So this is basically Biden's

red line, the equivalent of when Obama said he would retaliate for chemical

weapons uses in Syria and then didn't.



Biden began his presidency talking a tough game. So he's going to go to

Geneva, meet with Putin. The atmospherics are already bad. And Putin's

going to come away, I think, as will Xi Jinping, as will Kim Jong-un in

North Korea, realizing that this guy isn't serious and that these

constructs left over from the 20th century, the G7, the E.U. and NATO, are

just obsolete to the problems we face in this decade.



SMITH: Liz, those are live pictures there as President Biden looks set to

depart. Obviously, this is a big few days for the president there meeting

with leaders of the E.U. tomorrow, Putin on Wednesday.



He's going to hold a solo news conference, we're told, on Wednesday. It

will not be a bilat alongside Putin. But he also said today in that press

conference that he will make Putin aware of our red lines. He would not

broadcast what those are exactly, Liz, because he said he did not want to

negotiate on the world stage.



PEEK: Yes. They're not going to have a joint press conference, I'm sorry,

to say because Putin, I think, would just totally dominate and be totally

happy to do so.



I think Chris is totally right. What is our red line? If -- and, by the

way, going back to this COVID issue that Jessica mentioned, it's not all

about whether it came from the lab. It's about the fact that the Chinese

knew months before they told anyone that it was viciously transferable,

that they allowed people to leave Wuhan even as they were trying to

basically ring-fence the city in terms of Chinese transmission and allowed

the thing to go global and cause unmitigated damage.



I mean, the Chinese -- Putin is a problem. I think we can easily confront

Putin. I don't think that's such an issue. It's really China that we have

to look at as a serious threat to the long-term best interests of

Americans.



And the fact that the leaders of the free world basically whiffed on that,

I think it's appalling. And, by the way, Joe Biden is much more interested

in being the non-Trump, being popular at these meetings, saying America is

back.



What does it mean? Not much if it doesn't amount to anything.



SMITH: We will have more on this coming up, as the president just wrapped

his remarks.



We appreciate our panel. Thank you.



PEEK: Thank you.



TARLOV: All right.



WHITON: Thank you.



SMITH: All right, Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, telling most employees to get

into the office today, while Facebook says feel free to continue to work

from home, folks.



So, which company is getting this right?



But first: Vice President Kamala Harris saying that she will visit the

border at some point, her words, 82 days after being tapped to lead the

crisis.



Republican Congressman Darrell Issa says that point is now. How did he

invite her? And did he get a response?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



SMITH: To the Southern border now, where the migrant surge is still

ramping up at this hour.



FOX getting an exclusive look at those border crossings today.



FOX News' Bill Melugin is live in Mission, Texas, with the very latest from

there.



Bill, you have been following this so closely. What are you seeing and

hearing today?



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Sandra, good evening to you.



What I can tell you is, it's starting to get to that time of year where

it's very dangerous for these migrants to make this journey and cross into

the United States. It's brutally hot out here. It's very humid. But that

weather, it's just not slowing them down yet. They're still coming. They're

still coming in big numbers every single morning like clockwork out here in

the Rio Grande Valley.



And we will show you -- we will show that to you right now. Take a look at

this video we shot in La Joya, Texas this morning about 15 minutes away

from us. This is our FOX drone crew showing border agents chasing down a

group of men who came across the border and actively tried to get away from

Border Patrol. These are the guys who are known as runners. They're not

turning themselves in. They are trying to get away. They do not want to be

caught.



Most of these guys who we have talked to are typically from Guatemala, El

Salvador, or Honduras, those Northern Triangle countries. And the reason

why they're trying to get away is, they know, if they get caught, they're

likely going to be deported pretty quickly under Title 42.



But that's not the case with everybody. Take a look at this video we shot

also this morning also in La Joya. We mentioned this is like clockwork.

This happens literally every single morning out here. These are family

units who came through the brush and gave themselves up to Border Patrol.



These folks are not trying to get away. And you will notice they look

different. These are moms with their little kids, moms with their little

toddlers. These are people who have been walking for quite some time, once

they cross the Rio. And they just give themselves up to Border Patrol.



And out live now, if you can take a look at our FOX flight team running the

drone right now, you take a look at the border wall, there are chunks of

that border wall where they're just chunks of it missing, there's holes.

So, once they cross the Rio Grande, they're able to walk right through.



And then you can kind of see some of the journey they take over in that La

Joya area. There are some dirt roads, but there is thick, heavy brush out

there. And I can tell you, it is brutally hot out here. It's only getting

hotter each day. The humidity is cranking up. It's dangerous for these

migrants to do this.



Many of them have been asking us for water, asking Border Patrol for water

as they come through. We talked to Border Patrol and asked them, do you

think this weather, as you get deeper into the summer months, is going to

slow down this surge? They said no, but, tragically, we do expect to find

more bodies out there.



And wrapping this up, we all heard Vice President Kamala Harris say last

week that she has a message for those migrants: Don't come to the border.

From what we have been seeing here on the ground and what our crew was

seeing in Del Rio last week, that message is either being ignored or just

wasn't heard entirely in the first place.



We will send it back to you.



SMITH: All right, Bill, thank you.



Meantime, Vice President Harris traveling to South Carolina today, but

still no trip to the Southern border, as pressure continues to mount on

her.



After saying that she would visit the border at some point, my next guest

extended an invitation.



With us, now California Republican Congressman Darrell Issa.



We also want to mention that we have invited the vice president to join us

at her next availability here, and we have not yet heard back.



Congressman, great to see you. Thanks for being here.



REP. DARRELL ISSA (R-CA): Thanks, Sandra.



SMITH: Obviously, you have seen the situation at our border unfolding

firsthand, and you have for quite some time.



So, what is the response you have gotten so far to the invitation you have

sent to the vice president?



ISSA: Well, so far, I haven't gotten any response.



And,oddly enough, I went on this past Friday with four Democrat members of

Congress into Mexico. We went and visited with our consul general,

discussed the issues along the San Diego border, San Diego and Arizona

border. So there's no reluctance by some Democrats, just not by that

particular one.



It's sort of amazing to me that she's conspicuous in her inability to come

to the border, when, in fact, it is clear that we are a draw, and that her

message of don't come, it's been rejected.



SMITH: So, let's play what if. What if she does decide to pay a visit to

the Southern border, for instance, the portion of the border that she

visited as a U.S. senator?



What would she see in how the conditions changed?



ISSA: Well, what she will see is approximately 100 different countries

have -- people from 100 different countries across the border. So it's not

just the three countries of the Northern Triangle.



She's going to see that the message that's being sent, based on the

policies of this administration, are clearly saying to a young man, don't

come here looking for a job. Bring a family and stay. And that message is,

in fact, much more of a conflict than she might realize.



If she hears that from the Border Patrol, hears their frustration, that, in

fact, we are going to continue to release people who cannot possibly

support themselves, people who are coming as family units, because coming

alone as a worker, which is historically what most people do initially,

isn't working.



And, of course, you covered in the last segment,as the weather gets hot,

many young children are not going to make it across the border alive. This

really is a dangerous time. And it can be stopped. Returning to the

policies that would prevent families from being encouraged to come would be

a huge help.



It'd be a help to the Border Patrol and their enforcement also.



SMITH: Congressman, in addition to just showing that she sees it as a

serious issue and a serious threat, as far as this being bipartisan, the

calls for her to visit the border, your Democratic colleague Henry Cuellar

has spoken out and responded to that new interview that she did where she

said she didn't quite understand the question from Lester Holt.



And he responded she has to understand. And he is making it out that it is

very important for her to come and visit the border.



How much longer can this go on, her not visiting the border? It's hard to

fathom what her reason is for not doing so.



ISSA: Well, it really is hard to fathom, considering the president gave

her the portfolio, considering that she's already made that trip to Central

America and to Mexico, and that it really is time for her to begin looking.



First of all, if you're -- if you're in South Carolina, you know why we're

a draw to people around the world. It's not just what people are running

from. It's what they're coming to.



But if she goes to the border, she has an opportunity to learn what Henry

knows, as a border congressman, I know, as a border congressman, Juan

Vargas knows as a border congressman, which is that we have got to support

the men and women that we have asked to keep the border safe and secure, to

stop drugs from coming over, to stop human trafficking.



There's a myriad of issues that are being complicated. So she won't just

hear about migration. She will hear about the frustration by the men and

women of the Border Patrol in not being able to do the other parts of their

job effectively.



SMITH: And important that she acknowledge the emergency and urgency this

is for those local communities there, 180,000-plus border crossings in the

month of May, about the same in April and March, but bigger.



Henry Cuellar says somebody needs to listen to our local communities. So,

we will see. We will see what changes. We will see when that is she decides

to visit.



Congressman, appreciate your time. Thank you.



ISSA: Thank you, Sandra.



SMITH: All right.



Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, welcoming all staff back to the office today, as

Facebook tells folks they are welcome to stay at home. So, should workers

in this post-pandemic environment have the choice?



And later on, White House Democrats -- while House Democrats, I should say,

remain divided after controversial comments by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar,

House Republicans moving to censure her and other members of the so-called

Squad.



Why Republican Congressman Michael Waltz is leading that charge. He is here

on that and what President Biden just said on Russia.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



SMITH: A warning from President Biden ahead of his big meeting with

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.



What does Florida Republican Congressman Michael Waltz make of what he just

said? He's coming up.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



SMITH: From the couch to the quarter office, most Goldman Sachs employees

back in business today, working in person at the home office in New York

City.



This coming with Facebook going the other direction, reportedly allowing

more employees to keep working from home.



So will more companies be following Mark Zuckerberg and Co. or going away

of Goldman Sachs?



The read from attorney Leeza Garber and Internet radio host Mike Gunzelman.



Leeza, I will start with you first.



I think this is fascinating because so many companies have major decisions

to make regarding all of this, because so many people adapted their

lifestyles to the work from home. Some like it, some don't. So what do you

think? Do you think most companies will follow Goldman Sachs and return to

the office or do a hybrid like Facebook?



LEEZA GARBER, ATTORNEY: Hi, Sandra. Great to see you.



And I know we're both dog people, right? So it's really been neat to get to

work home for many people. You get to be around your dogs, your kids, your

spouse, and get to be in a more comfortable environment.



In general, I think the pandemic caught many companies off-guard and they

didn't have their cybersecurity up to snuff. I have to think about that as

a techie and the cybersecurity lawyer. But at the same time, it's really

brought up a great opportunity.



And Zuckerberg pointed out that it allows companies to take advantage of

talent from all over the United States, because they don't have to come to

a major city to work in a certain office.



What's interesting is it really depends on the company culture. We see

Chase, other financial institutions are starting to try to get more people

back in because of how they operate. But social media companies, technology

giants are excited about remote work.



It's just you have to be proactive about cybersecurity.



SMITH: So, Mike, what do you think is going to happen here? Because in the

case of Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg, I think Mark Zuckerberg himself

leading by example. He says that he too has enjoyed the aspect of his life

where he spends more time with his wife and kids.



MIKE GUNZELMAN, FOX NEWS HEADLINES ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER: Right.



SMITH: He said in this memo that he expects half of his company's 60,000

employees to work remotely within the next decade. My, how COVID changed

the work environment.



GUNZELMAN: Well, you're exactly right.



And I think there's no doubt that the workplace environment and the

workplace situation has definitely changed, especially in the immediate

future. I think that companies are going to now have to take this into

consideration when they're trying to recruit new employees.



Where perhaps in the past, it was like, hey, you get two weeks paid

vacation, now it's we might offer you the ability to work remotely. I think

companies definitely have to take that into consideration.



Now, as far as what I think we're going to see, beginning in September, we

heard this from a lot of companies all across the country. The hybrid

schedule is going to be a thing that a lot of companies are doing, where

somebody will go on for two or three days a week and work hybrid.



I like this idea for two reasons, one, the sheer mental health and the

anxiety standpoint, where I don't know if everybody can handle go from zero

to 100. I don't know if everybody needs to do zero to 100 immediately. And

then also the second reason why a hybrid schedule I support is also there's

a lot of time that's wasted waking up early, getting ready, commuting 45

minutes, hour-and-a-half each way.



That could be better well spent. And we have all adapted and learned how to

make that work. So why do we have to go five days a week, at least in the

immediate future?



SMITH: Someone's -- speaking is from somebody doing this from home right -

- we see your bookcases behind you, right?



(LAUGHTER)



SMITH: I mean, Leeza, it's amazing how so many people's lives changed.



Here's my question, though, is, do you easily have people who never worked

in the office or never -- never learned the work culture at these places?

Like, Citigroup is going to a hybrid model just down the street from

Goldman. They're not doing a full return. They're giving people the option.



But those were people who were already working in an office environment.

They knew their peers. They knew their colleagues. They had team building.

And now they say they're very productive at home.



But when it comes to hiring new people, and not having them come to the

office, I think you must run into some challenges.



GARBER: Definitely.



And this is something Zuckerberg pointed out as well. And many companies

have acknowledged this. When you have younger employees that are new to the

work force, when you have employees that have recently been hired or

transition to a new role, they really need to come in and get a feel for

their co-workers and what the M.O. is around the office.



That's not to say that can't be done in a hybrid model. And, realistically,

work from home is the future. As we have discussed before, it's more

efficient. It can be more environmentally friendly and a time saver in

terms of commute.



But it's also just with the way the world is going, with the way that

bandwidth is for the Internet, with our fancy home offices.



SMITH: Yes.



GARBER: All of these capabilities are here. Why not have people from all

over the United States get to work in your office?



SMITH: Well, I know New York City would be happy to have Goldman Sachs

employees back, because it's a different feel without those big buildings

filled with those workers.



But I know they're going to be in shock when it comes to commute times.



GUNZELMAN: Yes.



SMITH: Because they're not used to it. And I don't know what it is about

traffic around here right now, but it is crazy.



GUNZELMAN: Yes, it's true. Yes.



SMITH: It's great to see both of you. Thank you.



GARBER: Thank you.



GUNZELMAN: Awesome. Thanks.



SMITH: All right.



Will new rules coming for corporate boardrooms have investors paying the

price? Charlie Gasparino is on it.



And House lawmakers set to return from recess at the top of the hour, where

a tweet by Democrat Ilhan Omar has some members of both parties speaking

out. But Speaker Nancy Pelosi says it's time to move on.



Republican Congressman Michael Waltz disagrees. He will tell us what he

plans to do.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



SMITH: SEC Chairman Gary Gensler unveiling a list of what some are calling

woke reforms that the commission is planning to vote on.



If passed, the rules would include requiring companies to disclose details

on things like board diversity and climate change efforts.



So, what all will all of this mean for investors?



FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino has been following this all very closely

for us.



So, Charlie, I know that you have got the inside scoop on so many of these

companies. Is this a bad thing? Would corporations not look forward to

this? Or perhaps it's an excuse to tout all the woke activities they have

already engaged in.



CHARLIE GASPARINO, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Yes, a little bit of

both.



Let's back up a little bit. This came out on Friday. FOX Business was first

to report that he came out with his 50-item list of proposed rules. Now,

what the SEC generally does, it proposes a rule, people comment on it, and

then the commission votes. The full commission is five members. Right now,

there are three Democrats, including Gensler, right, the Biden appointee,

and two Republicans.



And all these corporate woke things will likely go down on these party-line

votes. And here's the thing I will say. Do investors really need to know

board diversity? Maybe some want to know, but do they really need to know?

Do investors need to know just how much you are contributing to make the

environment a better place? And what are those standards anyway? Who sets

those standards?



I don't think so. A lot of traditional people in the markets don't believe

so, that the profits and losses have nothing to do with these soft issues.



But this is -- we're in a different territory right now. We're -- the U.S.

government is being run by progressives. Gary Gensler is very close to

Elizabeth Warren. And what this does is this. These are disclosure

mandates. Disclose to us how well you're helping the environment. Disclose

to us your diversity efforts.



Do all this, so we can talk about it, so activist investors, who are not

the usual activist investors that just want stocks to go up -- these are --

these are -- there any -- plenty of political activist investors in these

stocks.



SMITH: I'm trying to think what -- I'm trying to think like what sectors

might respond well to this and not.



I mean, the technology sector, for the most part, has already been very

vocal on climate issues, right?



GASPARINO: Well, they're already pushing Exxon.



They forced a couple of big -- big funds, like BlackRock, which is run by a

very progressive CEO, Larry Fink, pushed Exxon to essentially put on its

board an activist investor who is in favorable all of this...



(CROSSTALK)



SMITH: That's right. We covered it, yes.



GASPARINO: All this climate change stuff.



On Exxon's board -- I mean, think about it. Exxon makes money drilling for

oil.



SMITH: Yes.



GASPARINO: They want Exxon to be more woke in terms of the climate. It's

mind-boggling.



They do have a rationale.



(CROSSTALK)



SMITH: But, at the end of the day, though, let's go back to the basics and

go back to the facts.



Can Gary Gensler push something like this, when the fiduciary

responsibility of any publicly traded company is obligation to

shareholders? So, can that be lumped into that?



GASPARINO: Barring -- well, I mean, there could be lawsuits.



Pat Toomey, the senator from Pennsylvania, who is on the Banking Committee,

which has oversight over the over the SEC, has already spoken out against

it, saying just that...



SMITH: Yes.



GASPARINO: ... that this is not part of the SEC's mandate, it's not part

of corporate -- the mandate.



I mean, you would have to have suits. I would say this. If the Republicans

take the House and particularly the Senate, where Pat Toomey is now in the

minority. If he's in the majority, Gensler is going to have a very hard

time getting this stuff through.





He's got to -- so, if you think about if you, if you're worried that the

Republicans are going to take particularly the Senate, you got -- he's got

a window of about a year-and-a-half to get this through before that

happens. As you know, 2022 elections are coming.



And if Pat Toomey or somebody else -- I don't know if Pat Toomey is running

for reelection in 2022. But if the Republicans are -- if they're the people

running the Senate Banking Committee, that's the chairman.



SMITH: Yes.



GASPARINO: The Senate Banking Committee is chaired by Shelby or someone

like that, you can bet that this stuff is going to -- and if he tries this,

he's going to be brought up there every three minutes.



SMITH: It's remarkable, because, if you look at the technology industry

and how they have already sort of gone in this direction, revealing their

interests in climate change.



GASPARINO: They want more. They want...



SMITH: That's the thing.



The employees saw that. And then they wanted more. And so be careful,

because...



GASPARINO: They want -- Gary Gensler wants...



SMITH: Yes.



GASPARINO: ... every company to mimic the leftism of technology, of the

tech sector, every company.



SMITH: It really is fascinating to watch.



GASPARINO: That's what he wants.



SMITH: OK, we will see what happens. Charlie, great to see you. Thank you.



GASPARINO: You too.



SMITH: OK, looks like Vlad is glad when it comes to American energy

policy. We will tell you why.



Plus, Florida Republican Congressman and former Green Beret Michael Waltz

on President Biden's warning for Vladimir Putin ahead of Wednesday's

summit. So, was it strong enough?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



SMITH: Well, forget getting tough on Russia.



Our next guest says President Biden is giving Russia and Vladimir Putin a

big gift, and drivers are paying the price.



Oil expert Phil Flynn joining us now.



Phil, as President Biden gets ready for his high-stakes meeting with

Vladimir Putin, explain what exactly is going on here.



And hello to you.



PHIL FLYNN, FOX BUSINESS CONTRIBUTOR: Hey. Hello, Sandra. It's great to be

on with you again.



Hey, basically, what we're seeing here is that the U.S. is retreating from

the energy stage, and Russia is filling that void. Under President Trump,

the United States was competing with Russia and Saudi Arabia, and became

the world's biggest energy producer. And that put a lot of pressure on the

old foes in the OPEC cartel and our foes in Russia.



Now, since President Biden's been in office, we have seen U.S. energy

production fall. We have seen drilling moratoriums. We have been killing

pipelines. And at the same time, President Biden is approving pipelines in

Russia, the Nord Stream pipeline, giving Vladimir Putin what he really

wants, power.



And energy production is power. I just don't think that President Biden

gets that.



SMITH: Wow. It's really something to look at this crude oil chart on a

year-to-date basis, now on a one-year basis. And we see the price continue

to go higher.



Talk about the real-world impact that Joe Biden's energy policies are

having on prices, not just big picture like crude oil, but gasoline at the

pump.



FLYNN: What is happening is that he is causing prices to go higher,

because he's telling people don't invest in oil.



And that's one of the things that we're seeing. We're seeing one of the

biggest pullbacks in energy investments in history. People are not planning

for oil tomorrow, because President Biden says we're going to be off oil in

30 years. I don't think Russia or OPEC believes that.



In fact, they're going to benefit from the U.S. retraction in that. And we

are creating the blueprint for an energy shortage and an energy crisis in

the future. President Biden hasn't thought this thing out. I think a more

smooth transition off of fossil fuels would have been a lot smarter. But to

tell everybody to stop investing in oil, that's going to mean that we're

going to see shortages and hurt the economy.



SMITH: Real quick, Phil -- and just some background here, you and I go

back to trading floor days in Chicago.



And you used to watch for geopolitical risk in the commodities markets,

right? It was an everyday concern for any trader that was involved in those

markets. But then we became so energy-independent that what was happening

abroad wasn't such a concern.



So what are markets watching as this summit is about to happen with Putin

on Wednesday? What will you be watching?



FLYNN: I think we're watching to see if President Biden gets tough on

Vladimir Putin. And I don't think he will.



And you're absolutely right. The U.S. energy producers took the global risk

premium out of the market.



SMITH: Yes.



FLYNN: Because they could raise production on a dime. But guess what?

President Biden pulled back from that.



And so when the U.S. producers do not control things, Russia and OPEC does.

That means that the geopolitical risk factor is getting back into those

prices. And you and I are going to pay for it at the gas pump.



SMITH: You always make it so easy for everybody understand, my friend,

Phil Flynn, there in Chicago.



Best to all the traders there. Say hi when you see them.



Phil, great to see you.



FLYNN: I will.



SMITH: Thank you.



FLYNN: They miss you.



SMITH: All right. All right, thank you, and me as well.



Vladimir Putin approaching two decades as Russia's president meanwhile. And

to understand how he amassed so much power, you would have to look at the

man he replaced, Boris Yeltsin, for clues.



Steve Harrigan lived in Russia and reported from there for 10 years. Steve

joins us now live from Atlanta.



Hello, Steve.



STEVE HARRIGAN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sandra, there was so much

enthusiasm when Putin first came into office, in part because of simply the

physical contrast between Putin and Boris Yeltsin.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



HARRIGAN (voice-over): By 1999, most Russians were ready for a change. The

hero who stood on the tank in 1991 and broke communist control over freedom

of speech, elections and private property was also blamed by those who saw

their life savings disappear, as a new class of billionaires scooped up

state factories.



Yeltsin's lengthy disappearances from public view were blamed on heart

attacks or excessive drinking.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: To many Russians, President Boris Yeltsin felt like

an embarrassment. He was very famous for being inebriated. He was a known

alcoholic and a big drinker. He was very large just in stature.



So, the way that he behaved in these high-level public diplomacy meetings

with U.S. presidents or other heads of state embarrassed a lot of Russians

at the time.



HARRIGAN: The physical contrast with Putin was stark.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's fit. He's a martial arts champion. He says he

never drinks.



And for many Russians, that also gave them a sense of stability. Mr. Putin

embodied that physically in a way that President Yeltsin absolutely did

not.



HARRIGAN: Putin also embodied a return to an authoritarian past, shutting

down press freedom, vanishing independent oligarchs and consolidating power

in his own hands.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



HARRIGAN: For journalists in Moscow during the 1990s, there was often the

sense of panic. Between Yeltsin's four heart attacks and his drinking, he

would disappear for weeks at a time.



You had to staff the bureau every weekend because there were real concerns

Yeltsin could die at any moment -- Sandra.



SMITH: That is remarkable perspective.



Steve Harrigan, thank you for your reporting on that. Appreciate that.



Some members of both parties saying, oh, my, over a controversial tweet by

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.



Why former Green Beret and Florida Republican Michael Waltz is leading the

charge to censure her and other members of the Squad. He will join us live

next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



SMITH: House Democrats returning from recess to a House divided after a

controversial tweet by Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar sparked backlash

from within her own party.



FOX News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich has been following all of this and

the fallout on Capitol Hill.



Hi, Jacqui.



JACQUI HEINRICH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, good afternoon, Sandra.



Three House Republicans are moving to censure Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and

her progressive colleagues in the House for -- quote -- "defending foreign

terrorist organizations and using rhetoric that contributes to anti-Semitic

attacks."



Now, the GOP push to punish Omar comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

said the Democratic Caucus is moving on after Omar walked back her comments

appearing to equate democracies like the U.S. and Israel with terror

groups.



Appearing separately on the same program, Pelosi and AOC projected a

willingness not to let this splinter the party.



AOC, for her, part redirected blame at the media. That's an about-face,

after she blamed -- or -- excuse me -- her progressive colleagues, rather,

slammed her Democratic Jewish colleagues and Democratic leadership for even

so much as asking Omar to clarify.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): But what I'm saying is, is end of subject. She

clarified. We thanked her.



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): This whole hubbub started with

right-wing news outlets taking what she said, out of context. And when we

feed into that, it adds legitimacy to a lot of this kind of right-wing

vitriol.



We are putting this behind us, and I believe that we will ultimately come

together as a caucus.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HEINRICH: Republicans, though, are not going to let this go so easily.



Congressman Jim Banks said: "Actions speak louder than squishy words.

Speaker Pelosi can let members vote on our resolution or she can cover for

the Hamas caucus and their anti-Israel and anti-American rhetoric. We will

see."



Now, it's unclear if any Democrats support that censure resolution from the

House Republicans, although there are some simmering lingering frustrations

about the record of comments coming from Congresswoman Omar and the -- what

she's said basically over time about the U.S.-Israel relationship and U.S.

foreign policy -- Sandra.



SMITH: OK, Jacqui Heinrich reporting from Capitol Hill for us.



Jacqui, thank you.



HEINRICH: Thanks.



SMITH: Florida Republican Michael Waltz is one of the congressmen behind

that resolution to center the Squad. And he joins us now.



We have reached out, by the way, to Democrats that were named in this

measure. And we have not heard anything back.



Congressman, great to see you.



REP. MICHAEL WALTZ (R-FL): Yes, good to see you.



SMITH: So, start off first with Ilhan Omar and your decision to censure

her. Why?



WALTZ: Well, we're censuring her and the Squad. We have renamed them the

Hamas caucus, because this isn't just a one-off.



This is a series of statements. I will remind everyone that Ms. Omar was

formally censured in 2019. That did pass the House. That was voted on for

then statements.



But the bottom line is, to equate the United States, Israel with the

Taliban and Hamas and -- quote, unquote -- "atrocities" is personally

offensive to me. You know I'm a Green Beret that served all over the Middle

East, Africa. I have seen women personally attacked. I have seen acid

thrown on their faces, girl schools, machine gun, children with suicide

vests strapped onto them by these terrorist organizations.

And I have visited Israeli homes, all of which, their schools and bus stops

included, have to have bunkers to defend their families against Hamas

rockets. So, enough is enough. We need to speak out. This is offensive. And

I have received outreach from a number of Jewish Americans who believe that

this rhetoric is contributing to the anti-Semitic attacks across the United

States that we have seen just in the past few months.



SMITH: Do you fear that you could be labeled the same for calling them the

Hamas caucus?



WALTZ: Well, I think that they have shown time and time again they are

willing to stand and really turn a blind eye to what these groups are

doing.



Let's remind everyone that Hamas is not only launching rockets into cities

with the intent to kill civilians, but they're doing so hiding behind women

and children, schools, hospitals, and other public buildings.



And, as someone who has been shot at by terrorists hiding behind women and

children, again, enough is enough. So they can throw out whatever rhetoric

they want, but I'm talking about the actions that I have personally seen

and they shouldn't apologize for...



SMITH: OK.



WALTZ: ... and we need to take a stand for.



SMITH: I want to circle back on that in just a second.



WALTZ: Yes.



SMITH: But so you're looking to censure not just her, but the Squad. You

make that very clear.



Nancy Pelosi says, you know what, she offered a clarification, Ilhan Omar.

She's OK with that. She says it's time to move on.



Why was it not good enough for you?



WALTZ: Because this isn't just a one-time incident.



I mean, we have Representative Tlaib comparing Israel to apartheid. We have

had, again, a series of incidences in 2019 that led to another censure

resolution that was voted on. This is a trend. And this is why I think

you're seeing my Democratic colleagues of Jewish American background also

saying, enough is enough, it's time to speak out, and it's time to stop

this.



SMITH: As far as division within the Democratic Party, obviously,

President Biden just took the opportunity overseas in Brussels to talk

about what he called a fractured Republican Party.



WALTZ: Yes.



SMITH: What about the divisions in the Democratic Party? What do you see?



Real quick. I have a few seconds left, 10 seconds.



WALTZ: Well, just, you know, so much -- so much for politics stopping at

the border, right?



SMITH: Yes.



WALTZ: I mean, we -- we heard Biden and everybody else criticizing

Republican administrations.



SMITH: OK.



WALTZ: And yet there he is on the world stage criticizing Republicans.

It's a shame.



SMITH: We're out of time.



Congressman, I appreciate you joining us. Thank you.



WALTZ: All right. Thanks so much.



SMITH: That's it for me today.



Sorry. I will be on "Gutfeld!" tonight, by the way. You can catch me

tomorrow again 1:00 p.m. Eastern for "America Reports" with John Roberts.

He will be live from Geneva.



"The Five" starts now.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All

materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not

be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You

may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from

copies of the content.