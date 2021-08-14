'Your World' on migrant surge, inflation fears, vaccine mandates

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto" August 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: No outcome has to be inevitable

here. I'm not going to speculate about surprise. We're obviously watching

this just like you're watching this, and seeing it happen in real time.



And it's deeply concerning.



NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: That might be an understatement, especially

when we now know that the Taliban, forgot about maybe being in the

outskirts of Kabul next week. Try this weekend in what has been a pattern

of taking a city almost one a day, Herat, then Ghazni, then Kandahar, the

second largest city that is all but in Taliban hands.



What happens now?



Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto. And this is "Your World."



And what in the world has descended in the Middle East, particularly in

Afghanistan, where it has gone from what this country hoped would be a

peaceful pullout accomplished by the end of the month to one that's looking

like a frantic, almost Vietnam era rush out the door?



Let's go to Lucas Tomlinson, who's been following all of this from the

Pentagon -- Lucas.



LUCAS TOMLINSON, FOX NEWS PENTAGON PRODUCER: Neil, officials say that

Kabul is now surrounded, fighting taking place 30 miles outside of town.



Here's Pentagon press Secretary John Kirby moments ago.



KIRBY: And they have, throughout this last few weeks, you have seen it for

yourself, taken over border crossings, taken over highways and major

intersections.



TOMLINSON: Kirby says the first U.S. Marines have landed in Kabul to

secure the airport and begun evacuating Americans from the embassy; 3,000

U.S. troops, including an Army infantry battalion, will arrive this

weekend.



A total of 8,000 U.S. troops are deploying not only to Afghanistan, but the

Middle East. The alert brigade from the 18th Airborne Corps, some 4,000

paratroopers, and the 82nd Airborne Division heading to Kuwait to be kept

in reserve, 1,000 troops going to Qatar to process visas of Afghan

interpreters.



The Taliban have now seized more than half of Afghanistan's 34 provincial

capitals. The U.S. has spent $85 billion, Neil, in the past 20 years to

build this Afghan army that has since crumbled. Top Pentagon brass wanted

to keep 2,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan. But President Biden overruled his

generals.



After withdrawing 2, 500 U.S. troops in recent months, roughly the same

number are now going back to evacuate Americans.



TOMLINSON: You have said the Afghan forces have the advantage? What proof

can you offer, as the Taliban have taken over now vast majorities of the

country and they have now surrounded Kabul?



KIRBY: That the Taliban have moved with the speed with which they have and

that the resistance that they have faced has been insufficient to stop

those, to check those advances, does not mean, Lucas, that the advantages

aren't still there.



TOMLINSON: And embassy officials are currently destroying sensitive

information at the embassy as they prepare to evacuate and head to the

airport under the cover of the U.S. Marines -- Neil.



CAVUTO: Lucas Tomlinson, thank you.



Now to the White House and our Peter Doocy and what the president has been

saying or at least hinting of any of this. What have we heard from him?



Anything, Peter?



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Nothing yet, Neil.



The commander in chief is keeping quiet about this order to send 3,000

American troops into Afghanistan on a mission that at the Pentagon briefing

earlier officials admitted does carry some risk of danger. Nothing on

camera or on paper since he left town this time yesterday.



And that's as some diplomats try to talk the Taliban into steering clear of

this American operation and leaving the embassy alone. That is according to

The New York Times. And that is -- we are also hearing our -- our colleague

Rich Edson at the State Department confirms that American staff are now

preparing documents to be destroyed so that they cannot be stolen by the

Taliban if the embassy falls.



NED PRICE, STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN: We are reducing our civilian

footprint to a core diplomatic presence.



And what that means is that we are going to continue to have a diplomatic

presence on the ground in Afghanistan. Our embassy remains open. We are

going to continue to be able to do the consular--



DOOCY: A White House official tells us that the president gave the order

to send these troops in yesterday and that he stands by his decision to

order the drawdown in the spring, no reversal happening.



And that is curious to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who says, if

President Biden truly has no regrets about his decision to withdraw, then

he is disconnected from reality when it comes to Afghanistan.



And just as we were coming to air, Neil, I heard from a senior White House

official who says the president is receiving regular briefings about this.

He's already met with the national security team too. He is still talking

about other things, his legislative agenda and COVID, while at Camp David,

but he is expected to receive regular briefings about this in the days

ahead while he remains at Camp David in Maryland -- Neil.



CAVUTO: Peter, thank you.



To Dave Sears, the retried Navy SEAL commander, a bestselling author of

"Smarter Not Harder."



Dave, very good to have you back, I'm sorry under these situations.



I'm just wondering. As someone who has sacrificed a lot for this country

and had so many good friends and buddies over the years who made the

ultimate sacrifice, we always come back to, was it worth it? Was it worth

it?



DAVE SEARS, FORMER U.S. NAVY SEAL COMMANDER: Yes, absolutely, without a

doubt.



So, I'm actually pretty disgusted when I see different politicians sit up,

whether it's on the Republican side or Democrat side, and start to try and

pull on the emotional heartstrings of our families and people who have

sacrificed.



In every spot around the world, sacrifices in the service always matter

regardless. I was in Venezuela in the early '90s. Because Venezuela is now

communist, is that (AUDIO GAP) their sacrifice is in vain?



No, it's not. When you serve honorably, it is always an honor. And that's

(AUDIO GAP) honored. Politicians, stop pulling on people's heartstrings.

That is completely disgusting and irresponsible.



CAVUTO: I admire you said that, Dave, because one of the things that's

lost in this argument is our 20-year presence in Afghanistan, you could

argue, prevented another attack on American soil.



So now the obvious question is, if the Taliban do take over Afghanistan,

are we vulnerable to another attack?



SEARS: I think we're all semi-vulnerable to another attack.



But the situation has changed. We're 20 years later. I would be, frankly,

much more concerned about the possible (AUDIO GAP) million people that are

able to walk across the border from 100 different countries.



You have safe havens that are in Palestine, in Libya, in Somalia, in Yemen,

in Syria. Afghanistan is (AUDIO GAP) unique environment. And to bring some

context to it, I would remind you that three I believe it was of the 9/11

hijackers underwent some training there.



But they all came (AUDIO GAP) Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and

Lebanon. And they didn't originate from flights (AUDIO GAP). They

originated in the United States. So, maybe we should take a little focus

and put that here and not use this (AUDIO GAP) if Afghanistan falls it's

going to be another 9/11.



I think, 20 years later, if (AUDIO GAP) taken care of that, some people

need to be held really accountable.



CAVUTO: We obviously bring all these troops in to help deal with the

exodus of American personnel from the country.



But the urgency of that and some of the frenetic, frantic nature of that,

is it going to tempt the Taliban to do something?



SEARS: I think it could without a doubt.



When you show weakness and a panic, then (AUDIO GAP) wants to take

advantage of that, if they can. I would not in any way, shape, or form

trust Taliban diplomatically. They are brutal, heartless savages who will

never (AUDIO GAP). There is no centralized command-and-control person to

negotiate with.



They understand one thing and one only. It's pure force. That, they

respect. And so you have to preempt anything they would do with very

extreme and sudden, fast (AUDIO GAP) in order to stop them in their tracks

(AUDIO GAP) will make them stop and think.



CAVUTO: Dave Sears, thank you very much, but more for your incredible

service to this country, the retired Navy SEAL commander.



A lot of people have been touching on this comparison to Vietnam and our

getting out of there and the embassy helicopter rescue and all of that

almost half-a-century ago.



Rebeccah Heinrichs with us right now, the Hudson Institute senior fellow.



There are some differences, though, Rebeccah, at least if I start knocking

the cobwebs out of my memory here, that the Vietcong did nothing to

interrupt that or disrupt that departure. They were confident we were soon

going to be out of there and let the Americans get out of there. There's a

different fear around the Taliban, that they're more vicious, they're

crazier, they're less calculated.



I'm just wondering what you think they would or could do or what you worry

about.



REBECCAH HEINRICHS, THE HUDSON INSTITUTE: Thanks, Neil.



The number one concern that I have right now is the safety of U.S. civilian

personnel that are still in country. There's much larger ramifications here

of what's going to happen to the -- to Afghanistan and the larger Middle

East, but, right now, I mean, it's a tenuous situation.



Your previous guest was just talking about that. So I think that's our

number one concern of what's going to happen. Is this going to be a

Benghazi situation, heaven forbid? We just got to get those U.S. personnel

and their families, whoever are still in the country, out of there as

quickly as possible.



The other thing that I would point out too, Neil, when we look at the

Saigon and what's going on right now in Kabul, Afghanistan, there's some

alarming things that are different.



The Taliban wasn't -- isn't nearly as supposed to be as strong as what the

North Vietnamese were at the time. And yet they are going through this

military campaign at a speed that makes them look much more powerful than

what the North Vietnamese were at the time.



So, this is a disaster. It's alarming. And it's disturbing that President

Biden hasn't spoken out more to provide some clear messaging or what the

American people should be thinking about for a way forward.



CAVUTO: You know, as recently just a few days ago -- I want to play this

back with you, Rebeccah -- John Kirby, the Pentagon spokesman, was telling

me that it was going to be in the Taliban's better interest to look at how

they look to the world and that they would behave accordingly.



This is just a few days ago, John Kirby. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KIRBY: The Taliban continue to make advances on the ground. But what we

want to see is a political negotiated end to this war.



And we believe that that's still possible, but it is going to come down to

leadership, leadership in Afghanistan.



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: How is that in the Taliban's interests to politically settle

something where they seem to have the upper hand?



KIRBY: Well, if the Taliban, as they claim, they want to have a say in

governance in Kabul and over the country, and if they want legitimacy for

that role in governance, they're going to need international community

support, and they're not going to get the international community support

if they try to find a purely military solution to this through brutality

and assassination and coercion.



CAVUTO: But if they end up winning and taking over Afghanistan, what would

they care, right?



KIRBY: Well, again, I can't speak for the Taliban, Neil. I wouldn't begin

to do that.



CAVUTO: Understood.



KIRBY: Impossible for me to get in their minds. But, again, if they want

good governance that has some level of legitimacy on the international

scale, they're going to have to get back at the table and help us get to a

negotiated settlement here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: You know, Rebeccah, maybe it's just me. I understand what John is

saying.



But the fact of the matter is, I have rarely seen any signs of the Taliban

operating by Marquis of Queensbury rules or, for that matter, making good

on a plea by the American government to leave our embassy alone and don't

destroy it.



I think we have a different perception of the reality that is the Taliban.

What about you?



HEINRICHS: No, it's infuriating, actually, listening to that back and

forth that you just had with him, because it's just levels of delusion

here.



All the evidence points to the fact that the Taliban are still terrorists.

They do not care about human life and the dignity of human life. It's

ridiculous to even suggest that they do. They don't care about

international legitimacy. They are terrorists. They have continued to work

with Al Qaeda, despite this administration's insistence that they think

that they have distanced themselves from Al Qaeda.



I mean, this administration, you can say, listen, we -- it's 20 years, it's

time to get out of Afghanistan. But this -- the Biden administration did

not have a plan for securing U.S. personnel to get out of there. It didn't

have a plan for basing for continued counterterrorism operations, didn't

secure the armored vehicles and trucks and UAVs that we still had in

country that are now being overtaken by the Taliban.



This is a disaster of very serious proportions. And to hear this sort of

just continued delusion whenever he speaks and communicates to the American

people, the American people should be furious with the incompetency and the

continued dishonesty of this administration, especially on an issue so

grave, of which so much blood and treasure has been spent in this

particular region of the world.



CAVUTO: Rebeccah, thank you. We will see that sorts out.



But, again, we could be seeing the Taliban at Kabul's doorstep as soon as

this weekend. We will be monitoring that, as we will tomorrow morning in

our continued live coverage beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, what's at

stake in Afghanistan and how close the Taliban is right now to Kabul.



We will have more after this.



ANGELA MARSDEN, OWNER, PINEAPPLE HILL SALOON & GRILL: They want us to be

the sheriff? And I'm supposed to, what, put a vaccine checker at the door?

And if somebody gets mad and punches my employee in the face, what do I do?



EDWARD GOMEZ, OWNER, DA NOI RESTAURANTS: It creates a big obstacle for us

now. And we're already struggling to begin with.



TYLER HOLLINGER, OWNER, FESTIVAL CAFE: The government should not be

forcing the private sector, small business, to do the policing that the

government should really be doing themselves.



CAVUTO: All right, over the last week or so on both FOX News and FOX

Business, which, if you don't get, you should demand, but hopefully you get

it, and you have been demanding it and getting upset about what these

restaurant owners have to put up with and a lot of other business owners

where they're reinstating vaccination proof requirements.



In other words, you run a restaurant, run a business, you have got to make

sure that everyone who's in there has indeed been vaccinated.



Jonathan Turley with us right now, one of the greatest lawyers I know. I

don't know too, too many lawyers, but he is impressive.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: Jonathan, is it legal -- I'm kidding on that.



But is it legal? And are they liable if it's someone sneaks through who has

not been vaccinated?



JONATHAN TURLEY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, this is going to be

intriguing, because, of course, the vaccine card itself is something that

is easy to replicate.



In fact, there is a serious problem of these falsified cards out there. I

mean, the cards you receive at Disney World are more reliable than these

sort of small cards with notations on them. So it'll be interesting as to

what is expected of these restaurants when someone flashes one of these

rather unremarkable cards at them.



But the other question is, to what extent will courts get involved? Courts

are very deferential in terms of these types of mandates. But there will be

people who obviously will object. Some people have medical conditions that

do not allow them to have a vaccine.



Are you going to accommodate those people? Some people have natural

antibodies because they have recovered from the virus. We have a law

professor who is currently challenging that because he was told by his

doctors not to get the vaccine, because he already has natural antibodies.



So, those are issues that may come up. But the most practical problem is

the one that you began with, Neil, which is, what's expected of these

restaurants? There are a ubiquitous number of ways to create this card.

People will be flashing them at doors. What's expected of a restaurant or a

bar?



CAVUTO: So, I will flip it around. Let's say, the restaurant owner says, I

can't be bothered with. The hell with it. I'm not the vaccine bouncer here.

I'm running a restaurant or a shop. I'm bedeviled by not having enough

workers, keeping up with higher price, all that. I do not have time for

this. I'm not going to do it.



What is what is their liability?



TURLEY: Well, they could find themselves in some serious trouble.



The expectation is that cities like New York and San Francisco are going to

back this up with some type of penalty. They already have this type of

requirement, obviously, for age when it comes to alcohol. And they are

going to be following that same program with vaccination.



But the expectation is that there's going to be a stick and not much of a

carrot being offered to these restaurants. The carrot, according to these

states, is, we won't shut everyone down again. But the stick presumably

will be you are going to have to be the gatekeepers in terms of who can go

into bars, who can go into restaurants.



And there's also this question that many people have raised, which is, is

this type of overwhelming rule necessary? The concern is that some people

have said, we need to make life as difficult as possible to get people to

take the vaccine, this type of coerced consent model.



And for myself, my family, we didn't need that. As soon as the vaccine

became available, we were happy to get it. But there are obviously many

people who don't want it. And, notably, President Biden said recently that

he doesn't think all of this coercion is going to change many minds.



So you're going to have rising tension. And these bars and restaurants are

going to be that front line. They have been designated the gatekeeper,

whether they like it or not.



CAVUTO: And they don't like it at all.



TURLEY: Right.



CAVUTO: Thank you very much, Jonathan Turley, on all of that.



By the way, we want to keep you updated. We have been telling you about the

tumult going on in Afghanistan, and now talk that the NATO allies in the

North Atlantic Council today are indeed consulting on this situation, going

on to say that: "NATO allies are deeply concerned about the high levels of

violence caused by the Taliban's offensive, including attacks on civilians,

targeted killings and reports of other serious human rights abuses. The

Taliban need to understand that they will not be recognized by the

international community if they take the country by force."



OK, now, this is the Taliban you're telling this to. You will not be

welcomed in the international community if you do what you appear to be

doing and keep doing it. I think it's safe to say that, after 20-plus

years, the Taliban doesn't care.



We will have more after this.



CAVUTO: More and more companies are pushing back you returning to the

office, some as late as into next year.



What's the implications of this for you and everyone you work with,

depending on where you're working with them?



CAVUTO: You like telecommuting or just not being in the office?



Well, apparently, a lot of your bosses, a lot more companies are saying

they're fine with this continuing, in some cases, for another month or so,

past the September promised return to work to as -- well, into 2022,

January, February, you name it.



Welcome back, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto.



And focusing on companies that are now allowing their workers to keep doing

the virtual thing virtually, right, well, for months, maybe quite a few

months to come.



The implications of this was Scott Martin, Kimberly Foss, expert readers of

the financial and other markets.



Kimberly, the message from the companies is, it seems to be working for us

right now. We'd prefer in person. But now we have got these spikes in

cases, the uncertainty about masks and what to do. So keep doing what

you're doing.



What do you think?



KIMBERLY FOSS, EMPYRION WEALTH MANAGEMENT: Yes, it's just difficult, Neil.



I understand that they want to be safe, and they want to do the right

thing. But, at the same time, eventually, we have to go back to work,

because the bottom line is just the quality of work, the time it takes to

get things down.



I can tell you in my own practice, when we try to get software service, you

have got the lady on the other end trying to help us. But she's got the

Screaming Mimi in the background. And the bottom line is, it takes us four

phone calls, four phone calls to get what I could have done with one person

in the office focused on what our situation is, which then takes me more

time, takes my employees more time. It takes more cost.



I can't be as profitable. That's the end of the story. We need to make a

profit.



CAVUTO: OK, you sound like a workaholic. And we have got to talk about

that, because that's a separate issue for you.



CAVUTO: But let me get to you, Scott, all kidding aside.



These same companies are saying on the flip side of this, say, yes, we will

let you continue working from home, depending on where you work. We're

going to cut your pay. Google's already hinted at that, maybe pay cuts of

up to 10 to 15 percent, because you're not commuting. You're not as in

expensive a locale. And so why should they pay you that much?



What do you think of that?



SCOTT MARTIN, FOX BUSINESS CONTRIBUTOR: It's interesting, because that's

kind of been the dark side of this option of how much we care about you as

an employer. It's like, yes, you can do all this cool stuff, work from

home, work by the pool, take the dog out and do the conference calls on the

street.



CAVUTO: Right.



MARTIN: But, oh, by the way, you're going to get 30 percent less and we're

going to cut your other benefits too.



And that's the goofy part of this whole thing, and Kim touched on it,

getting back to the regular economy and the regular style of work. I mean,

Neil, we have got an office here of about 15 people, and we got about half

of those folks back in, I mean, myself included.



Like, think about when you're going to work on a daily basis. You're going

to the bar, to the restaurant, to the dry cleaners, yes, because, like,

this suit doesn't clean itself, by the way.



MARTIN: And that's usually in that order of which I'm doing things.



And you're not going out and spending money. You know what I mean. You're

not stopping it places along the way, where you're creating economic

activity. You're staying home. You're staying inside.



CAVUTO: That's right.



MARTIN: And you're not going out. And you're not generating kind of that

economic growth, that economic activity that we're so used to and that the

markets need, I believe, to stay at these levels.



CAVUTO: I look at the markets, though, Kimberly, and the Dow and S&P were

up again today. That makes four days in a row, a record for them.



So if they're panicking about it, they're not showing it. And I'm just

wondering whether it's their belief we will get through this, everything's

going to be fine. The earnings certainly have been fine through the

pandemic. They will get even better, the more, even if it's slowly, pull

out of the pandemic. And they just see everything half-glass-full.



Do you?



FOSS: Yes, I think that they're shrugging this Delta variant off.



And, by the way, Neil, this is not the only variant that's coming out,

right? They have got variants out to 2023. So, interesting how they know

that, but that's another subject.



CAVUTO: Sure. Thanks for reminding of us that, yes.



FOSS: But at the same time, we have got--



FOSS: Yes, just a little there, yes.



CAVUTO: Yes. Yes. That's right.



FOSS: Just you have got $4.5 trillion on the sidelines too, though, in

money market.



And money goes where it's best rewarded. And it is not getting rewarded in

money market accounts. So you are going to see more money committed to the

market. I think this is going to be a slight pullback, but you know what?

We pivot. That's what America does so great and entrepreneurs do so great.

They pivot.



They will figure out a way. If the front door is locked, we're going in the

side door or the little door in the basement. We're going to get in

somehow, some way. And that's what -- about capitalism and the investor.



CAVUTO: Got it.



Well, I'm going through the refrigerator door myself, but I understand what

you're getting at there with this migration that's going on.



CAVUTO: Guys, I want to thank you both very, very much.



In the meantime, here, not everything is hunky-dory. You probably discover

that when you go to the store and you see the higher prices or you go to

the gas station and you see the, well, dramatically higher prices.



And doesn't our Jeff Flock know that?



Jeff.



JEFF FLOCK, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CORRESPONDENT: You know when the prices

are spiking at the gas station, Neil? Because that's when the electric

charging stations start filling up.



The latest from, well, I would say the gas station, but maybe from the

fueling station, when we come back, just a moment.



CAVUTO: You know, if you think about this whole inflation thing, it really

started with gas, right? Gas, oil prices, they started skyrocketing and

everything else followed suit.



And at least when it comes to the gas thing, it is not really easing up.



Jeff Flock in Philadelphia with much more on that.



Hey, Jeff.



FLOCK: I come to you, Neil, from the newest station, gas station, I call

it, in Philadelphia. This is the Wawa here just fairly near the airport.



But I tell you, the gas pumps are nowhere near as busy sometimes as these

Tesla superchargers. Just so happens right now nobody's at them, but gas a

whole lot more expensive than electric right now. Take a look at the

numbers. We're at $3.19 for the average gallon of regular. It's held steady

for the past year -- past year -- past week, I should say.



But that's about $1 more than it was a year ago this time. Yes, people not

too happy if you have got a gas-powered vehicle. Our folks that FOX Digital

talked to folks in Arlington, Virginia. Here's what they had to say.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Steep. And it's just making it harder to afford.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It kind of sucks. And it makes traveling a lot

harder. And that's something that a lot of people have been, like, waiting

to do.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Inflation is really affecting us. And I don't like it.



FLOCK: Going to grab this.



Ah, yes, no surprise doesn't like it. Well, maybe they do like if they are

into electric vehicles. The Biden climate agenda, that would be -- and I

quote -- the agenda now. By 2026, average MPGs for gas-powered vehicles, 52

miles to the gallon. Sounds crazy for an average. And, by 2030, half of the

vehicles, half of all vehicles sold expected to be E.V.s.



At least, that's what the president would like. I know you're going to talk

to Rick Perry in just a moment, as we watch another Tesla vehicle pull up

here to charge up. I was going to say gas up. I suspect Mr. Perry might not

be as thrilled with the climate agenda from Mr. Biden. But I guess we will

let him speak for himself, sir.



CAVUTO: Indeed, we shall.



Jeff, thank you very, very much, Jeff Flock following all that.



And, indeed, with us now, the aforementioned former energy secretary of the

United States, longtime governor of the state of Texas, Rick Perry.



Secretary, good to have you.



RICK PERRY, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF ENERGY: Thank you. It's good to be

with you, Neil.



CAVUTO: Prices are up more than a buck a gallon since you left office. And

now we're seeing them continuing to rise.



The administration's view is, it's about demand and an improving economy.

They are a little curious about the timing of some of these hikes, when gas

was going one way after oil was briefly dropping.



That aside, what do you think is to blame for this gas spike?



PERRY: Was this isn't rocket science, so to speak.



When you stop the pipeline across the country, when you let the Russians

have their pipeline, when you have countries that are controlling a

substantial amount of the crude that don't necessarily think that much of

the United States, then you're going to see gasoline prices, fuel prices

all across the board going up.



And so we're seeing exactly what you would expect when you have a supply

and demand. We had become energy-independent. America was selling our

products all over the world, liquefied natural gas into Europe, giving the

Europeans real freedom from the Russians.



And that's all been turned on its head because of the left's desire to stop

hydraulic fracturing and directional drilling. And this energy

independence, we don't like that if we're a woke leftist. So Joe Biden's

doing exactly what he said he would do. And it's going to cost people who

voted for him substantially.



I would suggest some folks may not have been thinking about this very long

term. But just like we're seeing this debacle in Afghanistan, we should

have seen this coming with this administration. They shoot first and ask

questions later.



And the American people are who are getting hit with a lot of these

bullets.



CAVUTO: But yet they have reached out to OPEC to try to boost production,

to do the one thing we were doing here.



Now, some of your Republican colleagues have said that's hypocrisy. What do

you think?



PERRY: It's just stunning.



When you think about the -- not all of the countries in OPEC are our sworn

enemies. But when you think about Iran, and what they have said that they

will do to the United States, to Israel, to our allies around the world,

and you're empowering them and begging them, it appears, to please produce

more, it kind of reminds me of what we saw the Biden administration doing

with the Taliban.



Please don't -- don't tear up our embassy, and we will give you some

foreign aid. What a weakness that we see out of this administration day in

and day out, not in foreign policy, but also in domestic policy right here.

The American people, Neil, are going to pay the price for this, everything,

whether it's food, whether--



CAVUTO: But this infrastructure package, then, to that point, Secretary,

19 Republicans voted for that infrastructure-only package.



And that was despite a zinger from Donald Trump that this thing was a

waste, it was just propping up -- Donald Trump -- that Mitch McConnell was

caving.



What did you think of that?



PERRY: Well, there were probably some things that were decent in that

piece of legislation, but, overall, it is a mess.



It is a piece of legislation that's going to cost future generations tons

and tons of money. I would suggest those Republicans need to repent for

what they did on voting for that. That was not in the country's best short-

term or long-term interests. And I would suggest to them that, politically,

it wasn't very wise either.



CAVUTO: Speaking of politically, if I could end on this, now, I'm just

curious.



Donald Trump seems to be laying the groundwork for another presidential

run. I could be wrong, but, certainly, a lot of the signs are there.



If he runs, are you going to support him?



PERRY: Well, that's a long way down the road.



We have got 2022. And I really appreciate what he's doing, helping us take

back the House and certainly take back the Senate. Let's get that done

first, and then we will take a look at 2024.



CAVUTO: How about you? Are you interested in the job?



PERRY: You know, today was 10 years to the day when I walked on the stage

in Charleston, South Carolina, to start my bid in 2011.



And so thank you for reminding me of a very uniquely--



(CROSSTALK)



PERRY: -- and humbling experience as well.



So, I'm pretty sure that my days in elected public office is over. I hope

to be helping keep this country free and liberty still at the top of our --

the top of our pyramid, so to speak, and helping young men and women who

believe greatly in this country and will sacrifice for it, just like I did

with my friend Josh -- or -- excuse me -- Jake Ellzey, who's headed up to

D.C. to be a United States congressman.



Jake's going to do a fabulous job for America.



CAVUTO: All right, we will follow you closely, Governor, Secretary, no

matter what.



For now, I will put you down as a maybe on that, Rick Perry, the former

energy secretary of these United States.



CAVUTO: I didn't realize it was 10 years ago today.



CAVUTO: All right.



We are following other developments going on right now in Florida, for

example. They got a storm heading their way. I'm not talking all the

political storm over masks or anything. I'm talking about a genuine

depression, a storm, whatever you want to call it, that threatens so far it

looks like the western part of the state.



Phil Keating with more on Fred.



Hey, Phil.



PHIL KEATING, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Neil. Good afternoon.



This time tomorrow, all of the Florida Keys should be quite rainy and

decent wind, but, for now, it's just a little bit of a breeze. It's dry, no

rain, perfect time to get your boats out of the water now, while it is

still dry.



At this public vote ramp in Marathon, it has been one boat trailer at a

time to get their boats out. So, the line of trucks and trailers here most

of the day has been about two hours' long. Most of these people came down

here for a week of lobster season and are heading back to the mainland

before the weather worsens.



The entire Florida Keys right now is under a tropical storm warning. The

Miami and Fort Lauderdale area is no longer in the cone of concern, but,

still, with three to seven inches of rain possible throughout the weekend,

several sandbagging stations have been set up for those worried about

flooding, especially in the usual low-lying spots.



FRANCIS SUAREZ (R), MAYOR OF MIAMI, FLORIDA: As a precaution, the city of

Miami has partially activated the Emergency Operations Center to keep a

close eye on its development.



KEATING: All day long, it's been raining on eastern and central Cuba, as

well as the Bahamas.



Currently, the storm is blowing 35 mile-an-hour winds. Here's what happened

Wednesday on Hispaniola. The storm is a rainmaker, causing street flooding

in a lot of places. But, as the storm gets back into the Florida Straits

tonight, it is expected to restrengthen to a tropical storm with 45-mile-

an-hour winds and then move northwest towards Key West and then up the

coast of Florida through the weekend.



Everybody in the Florida Keys living on their boats out there on Florida

Bay -- and that's a lot of people -- they are being encouraged right now to

get off the boats for the weekend, get onto land just to ride it out.



And, Neil, that is your Florida Keys omen for this Friday the 13th -- back

to you.



CAVUTO: All right, thank you, my friend, very much for that.



In the meantime, it's amazing what some in government will say when they

don't think they're on mic or being heard. The guy who found out the hard

way, and when it comes to the border -- after this.



CAVUTO: All right, it's scary at the border. That, we know.



What makes it surprising is when a top administration official confirms

it's scary as well.



To Jonathan Hunt in La Joya, Texas, with more -- Jonathan.



JONATHAN HUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, we obtained audio from a

private meeting between Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that

happened yesterday with Border Patrol agents in which he acknowledged how

difficult the situation is here, something he had little choice but to do,

given that we continue to see migrants flooding across the border,

including in the blazing hot sun today.



Here now is Secretary Mayorkas to those Border Patrol agents. Listen.



ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, U.S. SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: I know very well,

hearing from Chief Hastings and Chief Ortiz and others, how close we came

to breaking, how close we came to breaking here in this sector.



And it's our responsibility to make sure that never happens again, we don't

get that close again.



HUNT: And as you look at live pictures from our drone team, the secretary

then said something that no one in the Biden administration has ever said

about this crisis.



Listen again.



MAYORKAS: If our border is our first line of defense, we're going to lose,

and this is unsustainable.



We can't continue like this. Our people in the field can't continue. And

our system isn't built for it.



HUNT: Border Patrol agents we have spoken to hear, Neil, agree this is

unsustainable, but they want more than words. They want action -- Neil.



CAVUTO: Jonathan Hunt, thank you very, very much.



When we come back, the story of the pop star whose pop apparently has

popped -- after this.



CAVUTO: Is Britney finally free of her dad?



Well, it's certainly looking that way, as Britney Spears' father, Jamie

Spears, has reportedly agreed to step down as conservator for her daughter.



This is something that Adam Streisand, my next guest, a trial attorney, was

pushing for, what, I think more than 13 years ago, Adam, right?



ADAM STREISAND, ATTORNEY: That's right.



Look, it's great news, but wait a minute, not so fast, because what he is

said is, he will step down after his accountings get approved for the past

few years. That could take months or even years.



I don't know that Britney's lawyer is going to be satisfied. That's why I'm

not sure we have heard the end of it. Of course, if you terminate the

conservatorship, that gets rid of Jamie, but we haven't seen a petition to

terminate the conservatorship yet.



CAVUTO: Now, someone else, in other words, could assume that role, but

that person would have to prove or, much as her father was trying to state

year after year, that she was incapable of handling her career, even her

life, herself.



But she seemed very composed, very with it, and, in at least the court of

public opinion, impressive. So what now?



STREISAND: Yes, well, look, I have heard people say, the strategy is get

rid of Jamie as conservator, and that will make it easier to terminate the

conservatorship.



But that's not true, because Jamie will always have the right to

participate. He will have the right to oppose the conservatorship, because

he's the father. So, he will always have the ability to be involved in this

conservatorship even if he's removed as conservator.



Now--



CAVUTO: Why does it make a difference that he's the father? She's a grown

woman now, I mean, obviously, and then some.



So what hold would he have on her?



STREISAND: Well, any family member or even a friend has the right to be

involved and say, hey, this person needs a conservatorship.



The problem here is, just as you alluded to a moment ago, I don't know

whether she's a candidate for conservatorship or not. I have no idea. But a

conservatorship can be maintained only if there's no other way to help her

function. And that just can't be the case here. And that's got to be the

focus.



I understand she's reluctant to get evaluated and all of that, but the

focus has to be on, hey, she can function. There are other ways to help her

despite depriving her of her civil rights.



CAVUTO: So, let me ask you real quick. I wish we had a lot more time,

Adam. We don't.



But I was startled -- and you had actually enlightened me to this -- that

these conservatorships are quite common, quite widespread across a variety

of people, all industries. If this thing is shot down, will other such

arrangements, you think, be shot down or questioned going forward?



STREISAND: You know, here's my concern, actually.



We have the saying that says bad facts make bad law. And my concern is

that, because this is a bad case -- and I really think this is a bad case -

- that there will be this temptation to overlegislate and take advantage of

the situation.



CAVUTO: Right.



STREISAND: And the thing is, people really need conservatorships.



But I just don't believe Britney does.



CAVUTO: Got it.



All right, Adam, great catching up with you. I apologize for the truncated

time.



Adam Streisand, the attorney who was among the first to get Jamie Spears

off his daughter's back. All right, so it appears that it's getting close,

but it's not a done deal.

That will do it.



Here comes "The Five."



