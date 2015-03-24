Wrapping Up the Democratic Convention

Obviously I am back here in New York City and not out there in Denver. The logistics of covering Barack Obama's speech this evening at the football stadium are a nightmare, so we decided to be prudent and come back home Wednesday night. We landed at 2:00 in the morning. That was delightful. And here we are.

Now another reason I had to come back is that I'm overseeing a 25-part series on Barack Obama called "The Obama Chronicles," which will begin Monday, September 8. I wanted to make sure we're on track with that.

Now Wednesday night, we had more speechmaking in Denver. That's what these conventions are all about. And rousing talks were given by President Clinton and Senator Biden. And Thursday, the Gallup daily tracking poll showed a bump for Obama. He's now up 48 to 42. You may remember that earlier this week, McCain was leading by a point.

So all the bloviating is paying off, and Thursday night's speech should give Senator Obama even more momentum. But let's be honest. Speeches are of little consequence in the real world. Let's take two examples, and I'll do this at the Republican Convention as well.

Wednesday night, President Clinton said this about John McCain:

BILL CLINTON: He still embraces the extreme philosophy that has defined his party for more than 25 years. Their candidate is actually promising more of the same. Think about it. More tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans that will swell the deficit, increase inequality, and weaken the economy. More Band-Aids for health care that will enrich insurance companies, impoverish families, and increase the number of uninsured. More going it alone in the world, instead of building the shared responsibilities and shared opportunities necessary to advance our security and restore our influence.

So what President Clinton is saying is that Ronald Reagan was an extremist and that the Democratic policies are far better than Republican policies. OK, fine. That is what we expect in a partisan convention.

But isn't it true, Mr. Clinton, that you tried and failed to get health care reform? Isn't it true, Mr. Clinton, that you tried to engage other nations in world security and then the whole world watched as 750,000 people got slaughtered in Rwanda as the U.N. did nothing? Is that not true? Isn't it also true that Al Qaeda grew in strength and ferocity as the world did very little on your watch, Mr. Clinton? So come on, it's all politics.

The same thing with Senator Biden last night:

JOE BIDEN: Now, after six long years, the administration and the Iraqi government are on the verge of setting a date to bring our troops home. John McCain was wrong, and Barack Obama was right.

Now, I believe the reason we're on the verge of bringing our troops home from Iraq is that the surge worked, senator. And both you and Barack Obama voted against the surge. And so on that one, McCain was right and you guys were wrong.

Now, a strong argument can be made that Barack Obama was right in opposing the Iraq war from the jump. But Joe Biden supported the Iraq war, opposing Mr. Obama.

So what I'm trying to say here is that all of these speeches can be torn apart. It's simple to do that. It took me about five minutes to do that.

Now Thursday night Senator Obama will give a historic speech, and we will be listening closely. But I'll also be listening with a skeptical ear, because that is my job. And I will also be skeptical next week when the Republicans bloviate.

And that's "The Memo."

Pinheads & Patriots

Tonight we'll let you decide. I'm not going to make the call this evening.

Our first piece of video is of ABC News producer Asa Eslocker, who was trying to get an interview in Denver when police told him to move. Apparently, he didn't move fast enough.

UNIDENTIFIED DENVER POLICE OFFICER: Let's move.

ASA ESLOCKER, ABC NEWS PRODUCER: OK, hold on.

UNIDENTIFIED DENVER POLICE OFFICER: No, we're not holding on. Move it.

ESLOCKER: Don't push me.

UNIDENTIFIED DENVER POLICE OFFICER: You are moving, OK? Let's go. Now, move it.

ESLOCKER: OK.

UNIDENTIFIED DENVER POLICE OFFICER: Move it.

ESLOCKER: You're pushing me in the street. What are you doing?

UNIDENTIFIED DENVER POLICE OFFICER: Let's go, guys.

UNIDENTIFIED DENVER POLICE OFFICER: Relax, relax.

ESLOCKER: What am I doing?

UNIDENTIFIED DENVER POLICE OFFICER: You're under arrest, buster.

And he was arrested and had to be bailed out. Pinhead or patriot? Well, you make the call.

And then there is our pal, Katie Couric. For some reason she went to the Huffington Post site at the convention and did this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: See if you can bring your elbows together just a little bit.

KATIE COURIC, CBS NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Girls, do your pike thing. Can you do the pike thing? I'll try to do that, too. And then go back up.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Katie, are you teaching us a class?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Beautiful.

Again, you're going to have to make the call on Ms. Couric. I don't have the courage. Didn't Dan Rather say that?