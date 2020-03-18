Woman who recovered from coronavirus talks about initial symptoms

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto," March 17, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, Bill, thank you very, very much.

I want to show you something, America. This is the crossroads of America. This is right outside our offices of Avenue of the Americas, Sixth Avenue to some. This is one of the busiest arteries in the world, let alone in this country.

Now I want to show you Times Square, this too going by the crossroads of America, a cross-section of everyone and everything you can possibly imagine. You see a lot of people there? You're not imagining.

This has been sort of New York the last couple of days, and every day, fewer people, fewer and fewer cars. And this is St. Paddy's Day. Last year at this time, there were a few inebriated people outside this building.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: I'm not talking about the staff here.

By the way, crew, I'm addressing you.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: What happened, right? What happened?

That's probably part and parcel of what's going on across the country, as a lot of people just don't go to work, just don't go to school, and increasing signs in this city that maybe this elevates to a lockdown, or worse.

It wasn't a worry at the corner of Wall and Broad, where stocks managed to claw their way back. By the way, with this better than 5 percent move, I hesitate to say this is a turn. What I will say, it's a continuation of a trend of at least 4 percent moves up or down in the markets for the seventh day running.

And doesn't Deirdre Bolton know it, chronicling every curve and move -- Deirdre.

DEIRDRE BOLTON, FOX BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Indeed, Neil.

So lots of moving parts today. But you said the stock market closed in the green. That is exactly what happened, the White House, as we know, seeking this $1 trillion worth in fiscal stimulus, and to fight the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, President Trump, as we know, spoke a few times today, but here was one of his optimistic comments:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: For the markets, for everything it's very simple, very simple solution. We want to get rid of it. We want to have very -- as few deaths as possible.

Once that's gone, it's going to pop back like nobody has ever seen before.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOLTON: Investors did react to that optimism.

We had groups such as utilities, consumer staples, info tech really pushing the markets higher. Then, of course, we also heard from the treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, speaking earlier, talking about some of the Fed moves, the fact that the businesses could get up to $1 trillion, Neil, if they need it.

The treasury secretary basically said it's just there as a backdrop. And the last time we saw this was during 2008. So, it essentially is reassuring, if you like, ensuring the liquidity in the commercial paper market.

Neil, what does that mean? All it means is that, if a business is having a difficult time meeting its obligations in the near term, they can go and get money and just keep the wheels running. This is essentially grease for the wheels of corporate America.

So you had investor sentiment optimistic off the back of that, just knowing that, especially for business leaders, they can keep their businesses going, Neil, no matter what -- back to you.

CAVUTO: All right, Deirdre, thank you very, very much.

BOLTON: Sure.

CAVUTO: Do any of you remember TARP, the Troubled Asset Relief Program, that was put aside to rescue large financial institutions and rest and sort of give the economy a goose?

It was considered ridiculously expensive then, at the time, $770 billion. The starting figure for the rescue figures they're looking at now, whatever you want to call it, stimulus, closer to a trillion dollars right now.

John Roberts at the White House on what they're cooking up -- John.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Very close to a trillion dollars, Neil, $850 billion at the moment and counting.

This is sounding an awful lot like the financial crisis of 2008-2009 in terms of what it's going to take to keep the economy afloat. The difference is that, this time around, the economy is strong. The government is just ordering parts of it to shut down.

Back in 2008-2009, we looked like we were in danger of the U.S. economy collapsing. One of the first things that the president wants to do is to get actual cash money in the hands of American taxpayers in the form of a check. We do not know how much or who it would go to, but the president very clear today and saying that people who make a million dollars a year do not need a $1,000 check.

Another tab that the government is looking at fulfilling is an immediate $29 billion infusion into the airline industry, both passenger and cargo, and then an additional $29 billion after that.

The Treasury secretary and members of the president's economic team, Eric Ueland, who is the liaison between the White House and Capitol Hill, and Larry Kudlow, all up there today trying to sell republic senators on the need to spend all this money to keep the economy afloat.

Listen to Mnuchin here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVEN MNUCHIN, U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY: Congress right now should be concerned about the American workers and small business.

You know interest rates are incredibly low. So there's very little cost of borrowing this money. And as I have said, in different times, we will fix the deficit. This is not the time to worry about it. This is the time that hardworking Americans are impacted by government decisions.

That's when the government has to step up to put money into the economy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERTS: And the White House came out with a new detail today on tax deferrals.

Here's the way that it's going to work. The IRS will allow a 90-day deferral in taxes owed as of April the 15th for an individual up to $1 million. You say, whoa, who's got a $1 million tax bill? A lot of people who count as individuals, even though they are small businesses.

Corporations will be allowed to defer up to $10 million. The president acknowledging today that there is going to be a severe hit to the economy, though he believes it will be short-lived listen here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We had literally the strongest economy on Earth. And now this is in, as of last count, over 124 countries, I understand, 124 countries. Unbelievable.

But we will emerge -- I really believe we will emerge stronger because we will be doing things differently than this country's done them in the past for many, many decades.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERTS: The president, Neil, made those remarks at a meeting with hotel and travel industry executives, who are being decimated by what's going on right now.

Christopher Nassetta, who is the CEO of Hilton Hotels, saying: "I have been in this business for 35 years, and I have never seen anything like it."

They are laying off tens of thousands of people each and every week, but, to a person, the CEOs of the hotels in the travel industry said this will come back as soon as the crisis with the virus is over. They just need to hang on until then. And that's going to take a lot of money, because their quarterly payroll, Neil, for the industry, $45 billion.

CAVUTO: Incredible. And that's just one industry.

All right, thank you very, very much, my friend.

In the meantime, testing a vaccine for COVID-19.

To Dan Springer in Seattle, where trials are already under way.

Dan, what's up here?

DAN SPRINGER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Neil.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, this possible vaccine was developed in record time for a new virus, just 65 days. And the testing in humans began yesterday here in Seattle. This phase one trial has 45 volunteers, each earning $1,100.

They're healthy adults who will get two different doses 28 days apart. The vaccine was developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna, a biotech company in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

In this hard-hit area of Seattle, it was pretty easy getting people to volunteer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ZACH WURTZ, TEST VACCINE PARTICIPANT: One thing I want to share about the process, there are a lot of really smart people working on this.

And there's just no way this thing is -- is any match for the kind of collective brain that is working on this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SPRINGER: The vaccine doesn't contain the virus, and health officials say it won't lead to an infection. It does have a genetic code that will hopefully prompt a person's cells to make a protein found in the virus that will then fight off the flu -- the full coronavirus.

If this phase is successful, they will go to a second phase with several hundred people. And if that one is successful, they will go to a third phase with several thousand people.

And, Neil, if all goes perfectly, they could have this in the hands of the public about a year, year-and-a-half from now -- Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, fingers crossed on that, Dan. Thank you very, very much.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon says it's ready to provide five million respirators, 2,000 ventilators, all part of a quick response to the coronavirus outbreak.

This must be welcome news to my next guest, Dr. Elena George.

Doctor, that's been the issue, right, I mean, the fear that there aren't enough of these types of equipment out there for the feared deluge to come on. What do you think?

DR. ELAINA GEORGE, ENT DOCTOR: I think that the government is doing a great job at mobilizing resources, being forward-thinking and also calming the fears of potential patients and the population as a whole.

This is a -- we're in uncharted territory. But I think this has caused everybody to have a plan and to pull together as a country, which is really good to see, frankly.

CAVUTO: You know what I worry about, Doctor? And you're the expert here, so that's why I'm asking you.

What if think this does increase exponentially? We talked about the fact that, a little more than a week ago, we had 50 known cases in the United States. All of a sudden, we're up to 5,000-plus. It's been playing out that way in Italy and in Europe, much different situations, I grant you.

But will we have to start rationing this care or access to ventilators and some of these other pieces of equipment if it gets sort of out of whack?

GEORGE: Well, hopefully, it won't get to that point.

I think the fact that we're self-quarantining, that we're limiting the exposure for people communicable -- being in a communicable situation, then we're going to be able to lower the amount of people that get sick quickly.

That's really what people were trying to avoid, where you had a catastrophic increase in number. But we have to remember they started testing. So the number is going to go up, because more people are being tested. And they're also reporting these tests.

CAVUTO: Yes.

GEORGE: So, we have to look at who's being tested and who's recovering.

And a lot of people are actually recovering, or they don't even know they have it. So there has to be a real letting people know not just, do we have an increase in number, positive number, but what's the outcome?

And I think that's really assuring that most people actually will recover.

CAVUTO: I think New York Governor Cuomo was saying maybe a 45-day time frame on this in New York. Was he being optimistic?

GEORGE: You mean in terms of the quarantine?

CAVUTO: Yes.

GEORGE: I don't think we're -- we actually don't know.

CAVUTO: Yes.

GEORGE: But the fact that everybody's doing it, it's going to make it a shorter course, no matter what.

CAVUTO: All right, thank you, Doctor, very much. I do appreciate it.

By the way, on all of this shelter-in-place plan, which is another way of saying a quarantine or even a lockdown, the New York mayor, Bill de Blasio, and the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, are on different sides on this, de Blasio hinting today that that might be the next thing they have to do in the Big Apple.

Governor Cuomo not a fan of that right now. This shelter-in-place thing that you hear a lot about would accelerate to essentially a lockdown in the city. A lot of people say that that is not necessary.

But, as you can see from the traffic in Times Square and outside our own building at Avenue of the Americas, these are two of the busiest roadways and crossroads, if you want to call it, in all of America, actually in all the world.

No traffic. No activity, and, on this St. Paddy's Day, no one, period.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK) CAVUTO: All right, we do know it's at least $850 billion. We do know that it's a moving target. We do know that it could go over a trillion dollars.

And we do know, when it comes to stimulus in the past in Washington, it's always a moving target. And it always gets to be big and include more people and more businesses than was intended.

And, again, these are not ordinary times, are they?

To the Republican Senate Budget committee member, Kevin Cramer, on how all of this is being received.

Senator, very good to have you. Thank you.

SEN. KEVIN CRAMER (R-ND): Good to be with you. Thanks for the opportunity.

CAVUTO: Now, this comes at a time, and through no fault of their own, a lot of these industries, from the hotel industry, the airline industry, average restaurant store owners and the rest, and their customers, and those who are trying to pay rent, and landlords who are trying to get that right, there are a lot of people who are going to argue, we need help.

But would $850 billion, even a trillion dollars, cover it?

CRAMER: Well, Neil, I don't know whether it will or not, but I'm certain there's more need than that, than a trillion dollars. But we have to start somewhere.

I think that Leader McConnell's got the right idea. Let's pass this first package that the House sent over to us. The Senate's here. It was negotiated between the president and Secretary Mnuchin and the House leadership. Let's get that done.

And let's start working on this bigger package, which I think lends itself more to stimulus and more to a recovery than it does to the immediate safety net.

CAVUTO: So, in this initial package, what can you share with us?

CRAMER: Sure.

CAVUTO: Who will it be targeted for? And, just generally, what are we looking at?

CRAMER: So, this initial package that the House passed, finally passed late last night and sent over, really deals more with unemployment.

It deals, more specifically, even, with paid family leave and sick leave, making sure that both employers and employees have the right incentives in place to send people home or to stay home if you are sick, or if you have to take care of people, knowing that they're not going to lose their income, and they're not going to lose their business.

So that's -- it's really more of a safety net than it is a stimulus, in my mind. It's this next package that -- where we get to the $850 billion to a trillion or probably more -- I think you're probably right -- where we're - - in my view, I think we're talking more about the fundamentals of our economy and the recovery that follows even this initial stimulus piece.

Certainly, Secretary Mnuchin talked about just sending checks to people. And I think the president clearly wants to be able to do that, get some money into the -- into the marketplace quickly to people who need it the most.

And he's talking about some pretty significant dollars. But I still think we have to deal with the fundamentals. And that is a banking system, not just the liquidity, but how does that -- how do those liquid assets get to a borrower? How do they get to a small business? How do they get to a homeowner in a way that's both swift and efficient, but also appropriate for appropriate stewardship of taxpayer dollars?

CAVUTO: Yes, the key would be swift, right, and getting to their hot hands quickly.

And I'm wondering, and to that regard, your colleague Mitt Romney had talked about, just give everyone 1,000 bucks.

CRAMER: Yes, I mean, I have sort of a hard time with that, frankly. It seems a bit arbitrary to me.

I think what Secretary Mnuchin was talking about today was significantly more than that. He cited how many people are on the payroll. I think there's something like $200 billion or so in payroll, $300 billion in payroll in the private sector.

What would it take per week to shore that up? And it would be -- it would be more of a rolling -- a rolling number, depending on what your particular needs are as a citizen. So that whatever the case might be, there's clearly a strong desire to get cash out there in an efficient way.

But then there's, of course, a lot of debate and discussion about the existing government institutions, whether, for example, in this phase two package, whether you use the unemployment insurance system or whether you use the IRS, whether it goes to the employer or whether it goes to the employee.

Which system is best set up and the least complicated? And, of course, we all know that government is anything but efficient. So there's still a lot to work through, Neil.

CAVUTO: Yes.

CRAMER: But there's a desire to get money to people quickly. And then there's a desire again to shore up the economic fundamentals, so that the liquidity that the Federal Reserve and others have provided -- and, frankly, a lot of our banks have a lot of liquidity.

CAVUTO: Right.

CRAMER: It's just a matter of eliminating the roadblocks, things like accounting standards, the CECL accounting standards, things like community bank leverage ratio.

CAVUTO: Yes, just getting it out there, and fast, fast, fast.

CRAMER: Precisely.

CAVUTO: Senator, thank you very much.

And I appreciate you taking the time. I know you're a busy man.

The senator was referring to liquidity. That's getting cash in people's hands. That's bottom line here.

With the financial crisis, remember, the cash disappeared. It froze up. There was no credit available. So, when you hear that talk about liquidity and all, it's just cash, boom, boom, boom. Get it out there.

Meanwhile, to the Cajun trying to tackle this contagion, Louisiana State University head coach Ed Orgeron here next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ED ORGERON, LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY HEAD FOOTBALL COACH: For every winning team, a key to success is learning the playbook. That's true in football, and it's also true as we take on the coronavirus.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) ORGERON: The spread of coronavirus is a serious matter.

But there is a game plan for keeping residents as safe as possible. Everyone has a role to play as we face this challenge together.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: All right, virus, you do not mess with that guy, LSU's national championship-winning football coach Ed Orgeron teaming up with the Louisiana state government to spread the word about the game plan to battle coronavirus.

Coach, it's very good to have you.

ORGERON: Great to be on the show, guys. Thanks for all the good things that you guys do for our country.

CAVUTO: All right, I apologize, first of all, for screwing up your name in the tease.

I don't know whether that's worse, or the fact that my son is going to Clemson, but I will leave that aside.

What do you make, coach, of what's going on right now? A lot of people are nervous. Before we get into the details of this, you're an inspirational guy, to put it mildly.

But how do you tell people to just calm down, buck up, we will get through this? What do you say?

ORGERON: Yes, we need to have confidence. We're a strong country.

Just like our team, we're one team, one heartbeat. And we're going to overcome adversity. But the key is to follow the plan, and for everybody to take this very seriously, pull together, pull the same side of the rope.

We will come through this. And when we come through this, we're going to be stronger.

CAVUTO: Coach, a lot of young people in particular aren't a fan of being told to stay home, hunker down, don't go to bars, don't go to restaurants.

If you had an opportunity for a pep talk with them, what would you say?

ORGERON: Yes.

They need to take this seriously. And they affect a lot of people's lives. And I think that maturity needs to play a big part in what we're doing. We need to look at the overall picture, the overall health of our country, and the people that this may affect, and they need to be accountable and stay and follow with our rules.

CAVUTO: This could go on and while, coach. There is no way of knowing.

I mean, some people say, as the president was hinting yesterday, July, August. No one really knows. A lot of people are worried about a recession, the crazy markets.

What do you think of all that?

ORGERON: I think the best thing to do is take it one day at a time and do the best we can do today.

But we're going to have to maneuver through this. We will compete. We will get through this. We have always found ways to get through this stuff. This is just another hurdle for us.

CAVUTO: So, when you see all the -- I know college football obviously is everything about you and all, but we're already seeing the baseball season pushed back at least eight weeks.

ORGERON: Yes.

CAVUTO: Basketball is going nowhere. College basketball is stopped, period. This is playing out across the country.

Are you worried we could see a delay of the college football season?

ORGERON: You know, I don't know that.

And, obviously, that would be a big concern. I do feel for all those sports, the spring sports that can't play, all the guys that work so hard. Hopefully, the NCAA gives them another year of eligibility, so that they can play another year next year.

CAVUTO: Do you play the markets at all?

ORGERON: Oh, yes, I got a lot of money in it.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: And what do you think when you see this up-and-down craziness?

ORGERON: I don't blink. It's in there for a long time. And I have confidence that the right things are going to happen. I don't blink.

CAVUTO: Stepping back from all of this -- and we're a nation that loves our sports, coach. They love you. They love -- well, with the exception of those, let's say, who go to Clemson, they love everything about you.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: So, what I'm asking you is, with America's love of sports and the fact that they won't have an ability to see it of any sport of note, and then even talk in Japan they might push back the Olympics, how do you feel about all that?

ORGERON: This too shall pass. We got to deal with it.

And watch the reruns on TV and enjoy them, especially us beating Clemson.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: You had to rub that in there.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: Coach, very good seeing you. Thank you. And thank you for being an inspiration to everyone but Clemson.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: Thank you, sir.

Isn't he great?

ORGERON: Thank you, guys.

Go, Tigers.

CAVUTO: Yes, go, Tigers, like you mean it.

All right, in the meantime, COVID-19 spreading. Should 2020 primaries even be happening? The Republican governor of Ohio doesn't think so.

Mike DeWine is here after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK) CAVUTO: You know, at any other time, outside of this coronavirus time, this would be big news.

There are big primaries in the Democratic Party tonight that are being closely scrutinized, all but one, though, not planning on having them, Ohio pushing back a little bit.

The governor that state next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The governor of Ohio is doing a great job. He called it off. And we will see what happens.

There's a court case, and it hasn't been fully determined yet. But if he called it off, I could understand that, because he's definitely somebody that knows what he's doing. We will be seeing what -- very soon.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: All right, that's from the president of the United States. A number of Democratic leaders saying the same thing about the governor.

You're looking live at empty polling locations in Ohio, after Governor Mike DeWine postponed the state's presidential primary today, the Ohio Supreme Court backing the governor's decision.

The Ohio Republican governor joins us right now.

Governor DeWine, good to have you. Thank you for coming.

GOV. MIKE DEWINE (R-OH): Happy St. Patrick's Day.

CAVUTO: To you as well, sir.

Let me get your -- if you can. Some people are saying, ah, did you have to do this? And Republicans and Democrats seem to be backing your move.

Why did you put it off?

DEWINE: We didn't want to put Ohioans at risk.

We have 35,000 poll workers that it takes to put on an election. As I'm sure our viewers have experienced, they're wonderful people. Some have been doing this for a long, long time, some for decades. So, some are -- some are older, more at-risk individuals.

So, this is a disease -- or this is a virus that sometimes people can't tell they have it. And so they can be a spreader without even knowing that.

So, having our poll workers work for 13 straight hours there just made no sense. It's also a risk to all those people who are voting.

CDC came up with the regulations the day before yesterday, said no more than 50 people in a room. We couldn't even -- we certainly could not conduct an election that way.

And, finally, we didn't want to really challenge our voters, particularly our voters who have a medical problem or our voters who...

CAVUTO: Yes.

DEWINE: ... are over 65, to choose between exercising their constitutional right and their health. That just doesn't make sense.

And we can do it. We can -- we can have absentee balloting go on for an extended period of time. Everybody will have the opportunity to vote that wants to. And that's really what we should do.

CAVUTO: Governor, I'm just wondering then about the other states scheduling primaries today, Arizona and Florida and Illinois. Are they making a mistake?

DEWINE: Look, I wouldn't say that. I mean, every governor does what he or she thinks is best for their state.

Governors are right there. They have to make that call. I would not criticize that call.

But I made this call because it was clear that this would put in jeopardy the safety of Ohioans. And, look, what we have learned from this -- from the models that have been done and all the experts -- and every decision we have made has been based upon medical science.

CAVUTO: Yes.

DEWINE: What we have learned is, if you don't intervene early in this, you're going to end up like Italy is today. And that's just very, very tragic.

We had a whole meeting today, discussion about our hospitals getting ready for this. And we're going to run out of equipment. We're going to run out of personal protection gear for the doctors, unless we slow this down. And it can't be this curve that goes straight up like they have had in Italy.

We have got to sort of shut it down a little bit, spread it out, or we're going to be in the same position Italy is. And we don't want to be there.

CAVUTO: You don't sort of lighten this entire virus situation.

The Washington Post said of you today, sir, that your announcement of this was typical of your no-nonsense high-fact way in which you have delivered a daily dose of bad news, saying of you that you "frequently cite the advice of public health professionals, that he doesn't," referring to you, "mention politics, shows his concern about the impact of his choices, which he has acknowledged could be devastating for the economy. He sugarcoats nothing."

Now, I'm sure political advisers have told you, Governor, when you're talking about some of these tough measures -- and you have been talking about them long before they became fashionable, or at least common -- you took a lot of political heat for that. But you didn't seem to care.

DEWINE: Well, I think -- I think Ohioans really needed to understand the truth.

And if I'm going to have any credibility, I need to be honest with them. I have got a great director of health, Dr. Amy Acton, who's really kind of led me through this.

We have consulted with experts, not just in Ohio, but all over the country. And what we have learned is, you have got to move early. There's a classic case that I have cited, that I have read about in 1980 between Saint Louis and Philadelphia.

Philadelphia was only two weeks behind Saint Louis in what they did, and yet the death rate in Philadelphia was dramatically higher than it was in Saint Louis.

CAVUTO: That's right, because Philadelphia took such no precautions.

DEWINE: So, we want to be Saint Louis, and not Philadelphia.

CAVUTO: Philadelphia took such no precautions. Saint Louis did.

DEWINE: They didn't.

Well, eventually, they did.

CAVUTO: But it was too late.

DEWINE: Yes, they had the St. Patrick's Day parade, and they went on. It was too late. Two weeks later was too late.

So, it -- this stuff multiplies. And the number -- I'm told by the experts that the number of people in Ohio and across the country who actually have been infected, that number will double every six days.

So just, whatever the number is today, it doubles every six days. And that's just crazy.

So we have got to -- we have got to slow it down as much as we can.

CAVUTO: Yes.

So let me ask you about that, because the flip side of a number that could grow exponentially, Governor, is that the denominator changes things. And the number of fatalities -- I hate to sound like this -- is lower than we thought.

And then some people look at that and say, well, it's better stepping back from it and seeing that your chances of dying are much lower now. What do you tell them?

DEWINE: Well, we have an obligation to move quickly.

And we know, if we don't move quickly, we're going to see more people die. That's been the evidence in Italy. That's been the evidence throughout history.

CAVUTO: Right.

DEWINE: We have experts, modelers who look at that.

And, look, this may mean that we're in this longer, for a longer period of time, but we're going to lose fewer people, and we're not going to -- the other major problem that people don't really talk about or look at is, what happens when our hospitals are overwhelmed, if they are, and we haven't slowed this thing down, and you have a heart attack, or you have -- you have -- need cancer surgery, or you need something else?

Those people are going to be impacted adversely as well. And we worry about them, as well as the people who contract this virus. ' CAVUTO: The president seemed to indicate this could be a July or August event before this hits its ceiling or is resolved.

There's no way of knowing, of course. The president said as much. New York Governor Cuomo has indicated, 45 days, he hopes, before the worst of it in New York. But he and the mayor of New York City, Governor, are differing over whether they have lockdown, tight measures in New York City.

How do you feel about going to that next level, where not only are you sort of hibernating in your home, so to speak, but it extends to not even leaving your home, period?

DEWINE: Well, we're not there yet in Ohio. We could -- we could get there. We're not there.

But what we're doing -- and I'm going to do it again right now -- all Ohioans who are watching this, if you can stay home, stay home. If you can not work in your business, but you can work from home, please do that.

For anybody who's 65 years of age or older, do not have contact with very many people. Just try to confine that to a very, very small number of people, because the death rate goes up dramatically as people get older.

So, it's not just what orders I make or my health director makes. What's really important is how everyone takes care of themselves, because, when you take care of yourself, you're taking care of your family, but you're also taking care of absolutely total -- total strangers.

Be very, very careful. Keep that social distance away. We have to go about our lives, but we have to -- if we can, we need to hunker down. I mean, I know people who literally are in their home now, and they're doing everything they can. They will go out maybe to get groceries. But they're doing everything they can not to expose themselves to other people.

And that's the way to get through this.

CAVUTO: I think you're right.

Governor, you're very, very clear, very sober about it, no-nonsense. You don't sugarcoat it. And you don't overly make a crisis of it. It's a rare quality in a Democrat or a Republican or anyone.

Best of luck, Governor. Thank you.

DEWINE: Well, thank you very much. Good to be with you.

CAVUTO: Same here, Governor. Happy St. Paddy's Day.

Nice tie. I think mine is nicer, but anyway.

When we come back here, you know, the number of these coronavirus cases are increasing, as the governor pointed out, but a Seattle survivor is sharing her story here, and only here, about what you can learn from that experience and hers -- after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK) CAVUTO: All right, as I said, it is a moving target in Washington, where they're talking $850 billion. Maybe it's a trillion dollars, the first wave of economic stimulus down the pike.

To New Hampshire Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan on all of this.

Senator, thank you for taking the time.

SEN. MAGGIE HASSAN (D-NH): Thanks for having me, Neil.

CAVUTO: How do you feel, and what have you heard, Senator, about this package?

HASSAN: Well, first of all, I think we continue to focus here in a bipartisan way on the importance of everybody following the recommendations of health professionals.

We can't have a healthy economy without healthy people. So, I will add to what Governor DeWine was just talking about how critically important it is right now that people follow those flu prevention measures, like washing hands thoroughly and often, not keeping in contact with people who are sick, and social distancing being critically important.

Stay home if you can. Keep your distance if you need to go out. And this isn't just about protecting oneself, obviously. It is very, very important that we don't inadvertently spread the virus to very vulnerable and fragile people.

And it's very important that we slow the spread, so that we don't overwhelm our health care system and our hospitals. So, I will just start with echoing what Governor DeWine was just talking to you about, because it's so important.

And the other thing I will say is that people are going to need to be patient, because since we haven't been testing as much as we should, even with this social distancing, as we do more and more testing, we're likely to see our numbers go up.

So, people need to follow the advice of public health experts that say this social distancing is one of the critical ways we have right now to slow the spread.

So, that's one thing we're all focused on in a bipartisan way.

CAVUTO: But do you worry, though, Senator -- I'm sorry.

HASSAN: Yes. No.

CAVUTO: Do you worry, though, that a lot of people look at the type of stimulus you and your colleagues are looking at in both parties will address dealing with the virus itself?

Now, because I noticed -- and the markets are one thing. And I -- they're so volatile...

HASSAN: Yes.

CAVUTO: ... there's no use in interpreting them.

But I generally don't see them moving positively, and maybe the economy eventually moving positively, unless they get this virus under control.

HASSAN: Right.

CAVUTO: And the stimulus here we're talking about could be delayed. In other words, the impact of it could be delayed. Does that worry you?

HASSAN: Well, so what I am concerned about is that we have an economic package that combines the need to provide direct cash and assistance to workers, to families, to small businesses, and incentivize them to follow the kind of public health protocols we're talking about.

So, I'm pleased that we came together now two weeks ago to pass the first bipartisan package that really is designed to help get resources to the front lines to combat this epidemic.

Then, the House passed the bipartisan package over the weekend, which I hope the Senate will take up very quickly, that looks at things like free coronavirus testing for all whose doctors recommend it, paid sick leave for many workers, boosting unemployment insurance, providing additional food security.

That's all important, so that people know that, if they follow the public health advice to stay home when they feel sick or feel that they have been exposed to somebody who is, they won't suffer the kind of financial loss that might put their housing or food security at risk.

So, that's an important part of whatever kind of economic stimulus we need to do, is to make sure that people will follow that public health advice, so that we can get healthy faster.

And then, lastly, we know that this advice to stay home, the closing of restaurants and bars, the advice not to travel is having a major impact on our industries. So, we're going to have to address that as well.

But at the end of the day, this has to start by providing financial stability to people whose lives have been completely upended by the advice to stay home...

CAVUTO: Yes, it's a lot of lives. It's a lot of folks, yes.

HASSAN: ... and closing schools.

And if you have a loved one, for instance, who has a disability, and, usually, you have got a caregiver coming in, so you can go to work, now maybe that caregiver can't come in because their kids are home from school.

So the ripple effect here is real. And we need to make sure that, after we pass this House package that they passed this weekend that had the provisions I just talked about, we need to turn our attention to the next package...

CAVUTO: Got it.

HASSAN: ... and make sure that it's based on the actual economic harms we're seeing, most importantly that it's going to help families and workers get through this, so that they will have the incentives and protection to stay home, as they should.

CAVUTO: All right, Senator Hassan, you have your work cut out for you and your Republican colleagues as well. But you all seem to be on the same page with this.

So, thank you very much.

HASSAN: Well, we are.

And I would add, we're all working together at home too across party lines on this.

CAVUTO: I do notice that. So, thank you for that.

HASSAN: OK.

CAVUTO: Senator, thank you very, very much.

All right, as the senator was saying, this is gripping the entire country right now.

The scene right now at Grand Central Station in New York City, one of the busiest train stations, actually, in the world, a sea people that usually packs this terminal, particularly now, around rush hour, not today, not even close -- after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK) CAVUTO: You know, this is one of the busiest cities in the world. You're looking live at Times Square and Sixth Avenue, Avenue of the Americas, Grand Station -- Grand Central Station in New York City.

What does it look like to you? Pretty much like a ghost town, right? In the middle of this COVID-19, it's all anyone is talking about. They're just mesmerized when they don't see anyone walking about.

To FOX's Alex Hogan in New York City witnessing all that -- Alex.

ALEX HOGAN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, it's a very different sight walking around New York City, very bare streets, since these bans went into effect.

And now the mayor making even more announcements, Mayor Bill de Blasio saying that this is a wartime call, calling anyone either in or formerly in the health care industry, saying -- quote -- "Your city needs you' if you were a health care worker.

De Blasio also announcing new restrictions on ride-sharing apps in the effort to enforce social distancing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL DE BLASIO (D), MAYOR OF NEW YORK: There will be one individual customer per vehicle to, of course, create social distancing as best possible within the vehicle.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HOGAN: Most schools in the Northeast by the end of the day will have locked up.

New York is opening a second drive-through testing site, Massachusetts devoting millions in emergency medical funds to help small businesses. New Jersey Governor Murphy closing all indoor malls, amusement parks and centers tonight. Pennsylvania shutting down state-owned liquor stores, and many businesses shutting them selves down, Macy's just announcing all of the stores in North America will close until March 31.

And Mayor Bill de Blasio also announcing that, sometime within the next 48 hours, they will make that announcement on the decision as to whether or not to shut down the city even more -- Neil.

CAVUTO: Can you imagine, Alex?

OK, thank you very much, Alex Hogan, in the Big Apple.

Now, as we try to deal with this, how about trying to focus on the 80,000 who have recovered from this? Yes, recovered.

Meet one of them next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: A story of hope.

More than 80,000 individuals are estimated to have recovered from COVID-19, my next guest one of them.

Elizabeth Schneider joins us right now via Skype.

Elizabeth, how are you feeling?

ELIZABETH SCHNEIDER, RECOVERED FROM CORONAVIRUS: I'm feeling great, yes. Thank you for having me.

CAVUTO: Are you in a quarantine at some sort now or back home? What?

SCHNEIDER: No, I'm not at this point.

So it's now been a full 21 days since I fell sick. By the time that I got the call that my test results tested positive for the coronavirus. It had already been 11 days after the onset of symptoms, and three or four days after my fever had subsided.

And the regulations or the guidelines from our public health department are seven days from onset of symptoms or 72 hours after the subsiding of the fever. And so, at that point, I wasn't in quarantine anymore.

And, actually, the interesting part of my story is, I didn't even really know that I had the coronavirus when I had it.

CAVUTO: So how did you get it?

SCHNEIDER: So, that's also a very interesting story.

So I attended a house party of a group of friends. It was a Saturday towards the end of February, February 22. And it was just a typical house party. And we had friends that brought over food and we had drinks.

And then, three days later, I felt sick. And I basically had all the symptoms of a flu. I didn't have a cough. I didn't have any respiratory distress, tightness in my chest or shortness of breath.

So, I actually thought that I had just contracted the flu. It wasn't until, a few days later, I was scrolling through Facebook, and I saw a post of someone who was at the party, and she posted that she was feeling sick, same symptoms as me.

Several people commented who were also at the party. And they also had the same similar symptoms. And they also fell sick on the exact same day, on a Tuesday, three days after the party.

Eventually, some of those people went to their doctors. Their doctors told them they had the flu. They tested negative. They were sent home .They were not tested for the coronavirus.

All of these people, including myself, were a little suspicious of what we had. So we ended up finding out there was a research study going on in Seattle called the Seattle Flu Study. And they had started testing for the coronavirus just a few weeks prior to us falling sick because of the outbreak of the virus here in Seattle.

So, we signed up to be volunteers and got an at home nasal swab test kit. And that's how, myself, I got a call from them telling me that my sample tested positive. And, as of a couple days ago, five other people from the party tested positive through the flu study.

CAVUTO: Wow.

SCHNEIDER: And two people tested positive at the doctor's office.

CAVUTO: Well, I'm happy to say, you look great. You look fine. Your hope for those who get worried about this that even, God forbid, you get it -- it helps to be young, like yourself -- you can survive it.

So, I hope you continue to get your health back and everything strong.

Elizabeth, thank you very much.

SCHNEIDER: My pleasure.

CAVUTO: All right, Elizabeth Schneider.

By the way, we're talking about all of this as we're getting word from Hoboken, New Jersey, that the mayor there has just asked people to self- isolate, in other words, without an edict or an order, advice, something very similar to what the New York mayor, Bill de Blasio, has urged, that that could be the next step, something that the governor of New York state disagrees with.

We will see.

Here comes "THE FIVE."

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.