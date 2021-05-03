Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS tape after 21 years

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," April 26, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Hello, 911. I'd like to report an act of journalism. The A.P. actually reported something that's true. First, their weekend headline, one verdict, then six police killings across America in 24 hours, the subhead at least six people were fatally shot by officers across the U.S. in the 24 hours after jurors reached a verdict in the murder case against Chauvin. Now, this is usually how the media works.

It looks at the current crisis and thinks, hmm, how can we make it worse? Firefighters put out burning building but people still died. Hospitals save lives, but people still died. We won World War II but people still died. So the headline focuses on one variable, six killings until you get down into the article, where the A.P. momentarily changes their tune. Looking at the cases they write the circumstances surrounding each debt differ widely.

Some happened while officers investigated serious crimes. Police say some of the people were armed with a gun, a knife or a metal pole, one man claimed to have a bomb. The deadly encounters are only a small snapshot of the thousands of interactions between American police officers and civilians every day, most of which end safely.

Wow, did I just run headfirst into a fact? I might need to follow FNC's concussion protocol. I thought the media banned context. Of course then they added, uneventful encounters, not an issue. Their definition of uneventful of course is good police work. Remember the media's old adage, if it bleeds, it was the cops fault. So on this rare occasion, reporters admit police actually do do a good job which destroys the narrative.

A more accurate headline might have been. Most interactions are resolved peacefully or police face unknown dangers. But who would click on that? So what happens when the media stresses just one variable? Well, it becomes a moment on the Oscars.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRAVON FREE, ACTOR/WRITER/COMEDIAN: Today, the police will kill three people. And tomorrow the police will kill three people. And the day after that the police will kill three people because on average the police in America every day killed three people, which amounts to about 1000 people a year. And those people happen to disproportionately black people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: It is one variable, but it's not just the peaceful or heroic police encounters that go ignored, but also the primary reason why police show up at all crime. By the time the police are called to a situation it's already bad. No one calls 911 just to say hi, well unless you're Kat.

Here's a New York Post rundown of the Democrat ruin city that I live in, NYC. Seriously, de Blasio broke this city quicker than a toy made in China. Shootings have doubled since 2019. And last week alone shootings jumped a full 250 percent, rapes rose 15 percent, felony assaults 42 percent, grand larceny is 81 percent. Murders were up only six percent but that's after a year where killings already jumped 45 percent. Now I could get into the kids being shot but then the left might say hey, Greg, getting shot is what kids do if they don't have knives.

While the hate crimes have shot up 500 percent but at last the perp's mugshots aren't exactly what the media wants. So they ignore it like it was a kid killed in a gang crossfire. If only the purpose were angry white males like this guy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I like the cops.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Have you look at nearly all police involve fatalities? Patterns emerge, non-compliance, illegal drug use mental illness, and even fear. And I get it, telling people that cops are killing blacks with impunity may cause blacks to fear cops. But there's also another pattern going on. It's one in which one shooting is covered and another isn't. This is some serious selective bias. I get it. No one covers a safely landed plane.

But imagine doing this with reckless driving only covering accidents in which the paramedic arrives at the scene and the driver still dies. You'd be left with a warped view that paramedics kill with impunity. (BLEEP)I don't want to give the left any ideas. Ilhan Omar might start calling to defend the EMTs. The current narrative about policing is based on isolated events taken out of millions.

Who does this help besides the guy remodeling Jeff Zucker's beach house? It doesn't help the people truly in trouble. I made a chart. Look at that. Spent all weekend on it. In life, bad things happen. illnesses, accidents, vending machine, honeybuns. These can all cut your life shorts. But life choices the environment you live in and bad luck can lead you to a place where it can only end badly.

Such terrible endings are often preceded by failed social programs and the far left that makes excuses for them. Sadly, the media ignores the problems that get you up there. Until you get to that moment at the end. Then all attention is thrusted upon the person who shows up when no one else will, the cop. And because we ignored all the factors leading to that moment. We blame that person.

Of course he or she could do a terrible, terrible job so terrible that a jury finds him guilty of murder. Others however, don't do a terrible job but only participate in an endless cycle to the best of their abilities. And when they do it right, we don't care. And when they don't we take them apart. You know, it's estimated that 250,000 people die a year due to hospital mistakes. If CNN could tie that to race, their network would look like a Grey's Anatomy marathon.

Cops are -- cops are like offensive lineman in the NFL. The only time their names are mentioned or when they commit an infraction. The false narrative that cops are unjustly killing minorities at an increasing rate has an unhappy ending. Gone is the decades long decrease in crime. Lawlessness isn't going anywhere for a long time. The left truly will have no justice and no peace. If you're a victim of crime, too bad. You weren't clickbait.

If you expect the protesters to help, sorry, they only read the headlines. Even after the children verdict, protesters blocked the Brooklyn Bridge. They're demanding to remove the police from the city engulfed in a massive Crime Wave. Who will show up then? Who will show up to help the innocent. It won't be the marchers, that's for sure. But they will call 911 if someone steals their skateboard.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. He's got the conviction to cure any addiction, host of Ask Dr. Drew, Dr. Drew Pinsky. He's a former priest who's still hot under the collar. Theologian and Fox News contributor Jonathan Morris. He's still terrified of Y2K. Comedian Joe Machi. And she's a perfect 10, but enough about her blood alcohol level. Host of "SINCERELY KAT" on Fox Nation, Kat Timpf.

GUTFELD: Dr. Drew, by the way, thank you for helping with my medical problem in the green room earlier. This is the -- one of the primary reasons why I have Dr. Drew on is so I could get the free medical advice.

DR. DREW PINSKY, ASK DR. DREW HOST: Full consultation.

KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I have some psychiatric advice that I have to ask you, some things about --

PINSKY: Well, that's our usual --

GUTFELD: It's too late. You're getting married. It's over.

TIMPF: But I'm going to -- I'm actually going to look into what you told me about it. I never -- I never thought that naked Pilates would be so --

(CROSSTALK)

PINSKY: I mean, you know, it's one of those things.

GUTFELD: So you are a doctor or so you claim. What would be your prescription for America as the body? Like what is -- what could you do for America?

PINSKY: You know, there's a very strange phenomenon happening right now. And I've noticed it in the last couple of months, which we have -- I wrote about this in a book about the narcissistic turn, right? We have a lot of narcissism in this country over the last maybe 10 or 15, maybe even 20 years. We have now moved into histrionic where everything is hyper emotional. Everything is a panic stricken dramatic event, everything.

And the way you deal with histrionics is with grounding them in reality and containing them. People have got to get grounded. They have to -- if you don't gratify it --

GUTFELD: You don't bury them?

PINSKY: I don't mean bury them. I just --

TIMPF: That's why I was in that basement for so long.

PINSKY: Thinking histrionic, no, I'm just -- but it just -- you can't -- you can't gratify it. You can't continue to escalate it. You have to push it down ground and contain it. We have to get back to reality.

GUTFELD: I don't think that's possible given the social media. They're just the engine of social media survives on histrionics and hysteria. And I don't think it -- and also, I mean, people have legitimate -- people have legitimate concerns about crime and about police brutality, but they're operating on false and a false narrative. Jonathan, how is your newlywed house? How's your -- how is it going?

JONATHAN MORRIS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: She's doing very well.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MORRIS: I mean, it would be terrible, right? I leave the priesthood with permission from the Pope. Then I get married. Imagine if I'm like, oh, no, I don't like this. I'm going back (INAUDIBLE)

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Honey, honey, you can't screw this one up. I got the Pope involved. How do you -- you got to go to the Pope?

MORRIS: I did through with the help of my local bishop, Cardinal Dolan. But --

GUTFELD: Wow.

TIMPF: You can do that?

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Can I do that?

MORRIS: What would you like to get out of?

TIMPF: Say hi.

MORRIES: This is the vicar of Christ.

GUTFELD: So now, I went to the doctor for medical advice. You're the Theologian.

MORRIES: Yes.

GUTFELD: What is your advice for this patient, this American patient?

MORRIS: You know, just listening to your monologue about policing and defunding the police. And you think of what Hollywood is doing and what the far left is doing. They're taking the moral high ground. They're saying, we're going to replace the Judeo Christian ethic, which is what our country was founded on. And we're going to have a new ethic, and that is that we are going to -- we're going to tell everyone that the best way to help others is and then they list all these different things like defunding the police.

GUTFELD: Right.

MORRIS: You're the ones who suffer or the ones who they say they're protecting the most.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MORRIS: Those are the most difficult neighborhoods. The poor, they are the ones who are suffering defunding the police, for example, I think it's tragic.

GUTFELD: No, it is, it is. You know, Joe, I asked the M.D. for his Medical viewpoint, the theologian from the religious standpoint. And you the terrified comic, what is your (INAUDIBLE) brightened assessment of the future?

JOE MACHI, COMEDIAN: I think we're in trouble, Greg, because we got a system that doesn't reward context. Context is boring. That's -- that doesn't sell ads. That's why you won't see any ads on NPR.

GUTFELD: Right.

MACHI: Hyperbole selves. And if you don't agree with me, you're a terrorist.

MORRIS: It's canceled.

MACHI: It's an interesting thing. You get -- you get ratings by talking about crime on the news. And then you get ratings by talking about the cops in the news. And if you get rid of the cops, the crime will go up, which still gives you ratings. It's a -- it's an endless feedback loop where there's really no way the media can lose, except when the country collapses.

GUTFELD: No, it's true. It doesn't -- I keep bringing this up. It's like we don't -- we don't address the crime, the origins of the crime that leads to this horrible event in which a woman dies or man dies at the -- at the hands of the police. We don't look at that. And if we did, then what would happen? What -- the interesting thing about the A.P. article is what if they continue to do this, that every single -- every single incident of a police shooting, right?

They looked at, and they -- and they -- because they can do There is -- you have the manpower. They would -- it would -- the narrative would dissolve just the way their article did.

TIMPF: Or there'd be another article in Vox saying that publication was fueled by white supremacy.

GUTFELD: That's true.

TIMPF: One of the two but look, and that's -- this is an important issue as you brought up crime, serious issue, police accountability, serious issue. But when you're focused more on the narrative than on the truth, you're never going to solve anything because you're not operating in reality. So you should always be focused on the truth more than a narrative, but especially when we're talking about life and death and matters of safety like we are here.

GUTFELD: Yes. And I, you know, would -- I -- on "THE FIVE" I'd said this thing, and I don't know if I'd said it clearly enough, but the girl that had attacked the other girl was shot dead. There is a girl like her who is alive right now. And she could be five or six years old. What are we doing for that person so she doesn't end up in that final moment? We were so obsessed with the final moment that we forget about the years and the years that lead up to it.

All right. onto some lighter stuff, I hope. Up next. Why are they giving my grandkids copies of Kamala Harris's children's book? Good question.

BUHAGIAR: She gave her pages to kids in cages while Kamala Harris still hasn't visited the border. Apparently her book has. Her 2019 children's book superheroes are everywhere. It's apparently included in the welcome bag. Wooh. That's a lousy bag, for unaccompanied migrant kids at a California shelter. You can't give them Dr. Seuss anymore. But talk about - - but talk about not reading the room, I mean, why not include a Zagat guide to star dining?

Or 10 tips for managing your real estate empire. The book is intended for kids ages three to seven who are too young to request anything better. And here this is a case of whether you're not being able to understand English actually might work for you. The book is uplifting messages like whenever there's trouble, superheroes show up just in time. Guess we know who's not a superhero unless she's the Invisible Woman.

So why are the kids getting this book? Fox asks the White House. They weren't aware of it. They only wake Joe Biden up for the important decision. Nor was President Biden aware of anyone named Kamala Harris. So did a local volunteer buy the books? If so, that would mean the V.P. is making money from this. Is she, Jen Psaki?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I'd have to check with our Health and Human Services team here. It's a good book.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Oh, she's so adorable. But what a weird way to get back on the bestseller list, huh? Maybe I should try this out. Right, Kam?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And they have to (INAUDIBLE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I never get tired of her adorable laugh. That laugh, Joe, is going to carry her to the White House.

MACHI: Oh, boy, Greg. I'll tell you what. If you cross the border, you get a gift of a bed that's made of the floor, a blanket that's made a metal and Kamala Harris a superhero book about superheroes without any powers. That's the -- that's the worst gift I got since I got that birthday card that said I need to get my teeth cleaned.

GUTFELD: You still -- you still put it up on the mantel, didn't you?

MACHI: So yes --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Exactly. You know, Kat, I've never -- I've never thought that swag would be a thing for the border when you're crossing. It's like, I get it from movie premieres or the Oscars. But not for crossing the border. But they actually have a swag bag.

TIMPF: Yes. I think they could have done better with as you mentioned, you know, choosing a book that is at least written in the language they are most likely to speak. But it's especially being Kamala, this is all she's up. She was forever. She was supposed to be the point person on immigration. She didn't even go there.

GUTFELD: No.

TIMPF: Which I would love to be one of Biden's point people on (INAUDIBLE) like you think - like I -- maybe I would think I don't have the time. But you don't actually have to do anything. I mean, politicians often don't do anything, but they at least usually go to the thing. And like have people take pictures of them. So it looks like they're doing something like with the rich girls to go on mission trips to Africa for their Instagram.

MORRIS: Is that why they do it?

GUTFELD: You know, Jonathan Kat rarely makes a good point. So I thought I'd bring it up. The book was -- the book was n --

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: Positive reinforcement.

GUTFELD: The books in English. Isn't that kind of racist?

MORRIS: Gosh, I wouldn't say that it's racist.

(CROSSTALK)

MORRIS: But what I would say --

(CROSSTALK)

MORRIS: What I would say is, this is -- again, this is pandering from a moral perspective. We're going to welcome them. We are good because we give them a welcome. We give them swag bags. But what it's actually doing is it's encouraging human trafficking --

GUTFELD: Yes.

MORRIS: -- of children. And it's despicable. And I think President Biden needs to step up and say, we're going to send a different message.

GUTFELD: See? if I were Donald Trump, I would have flown down there with a truck full of the art of the deal.

TIMPF: Yes, yes.

PINSKY: You do think like him, but here's, you know, it's a sweet book. But I'll tell you what, if everybody's a superhero, nobody's a superhero.

GUTFELD: That is so true.

PINSKY: Number one. Number two, remember what I said about histrionics? Turns out in some recent research it shows that excessive, gratify excessive, rewarding causes histrionics. How do you think we got here?

GUTFELD: Wow.

PINSKY: Interesting, right?

GUTFELD: Wow, that is mind blowing.

PINKSY: It is. And look at the populations of particular generations that were subjected to that and all the emotionality, interesting, right?

MACHI: I just want to point out I deserved all my participation trophies.

PINSKY: But you're hyper emotional now. That's the problem. You certainly been gratified in that way. You might have deserved them, but we would have held them.

GUTFELD: Are we beginning to notice that there's something off about like, we thought that Kamala Harris was going to be the replacement, right? The backup quarterback. And I think it's like because it was the choice by the media, and not the choice by the people because she sucked during the primaries. She was like -- she had the lowest number in the primaries. And now she's like a heartbeat away from the presidency, Kat.

TIMPF: Yes, yes, absolutely. But because she has all of that, you know, that the media loves her, nobody's going to really go after her in the media, so she doesn't have to worry about it. We don't have to like her. We're going to like her they will make sure of it.

GUTFELD: Yes. That's true.

PINSKY: As Californians.

GUTFELD: Yes. What's the problem? I mean, seriously.

TIMPF: The ones that are not in jail because of her.

GUTFELD: Yes. There you go. Excited about -- are you excited about Jenner?

PINSKY: I am excited about Caitlyn Jenner. And I know that just now the recall was approved about an hour ago.

GUTFELD: Oh, yes.

PINSKY: So it's going through and it's going to be very interesting to see what Caitlyn Jenner has to say she is running.

GUTFELD: Yes. Excellent. All right. Still to Come. How does America plan to pay for Biden's infrastructure plan? I think he can make big sales (INAUDIBLE)

GUTFELD: This just in. America loves small government. Also this just in. America loves big government. Yes. Some new Fox News polls which are run by our parent company Orange Julius find that most Americans want lower taxes and smaller government. by a 56 to 36 percent margin people prefer a government that provides fewer services rather than paying for crap they don't want.

They see our government as an internet company that tries to bundle in a landline. But here's a twist worthy of Chubby Checker. That's a reference for you, Dr. Drew.

PINSKY: Got it.

GUTFELD: You're in your 70s. Not only is half the country in favor of Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan sitting on my tie. They want to do it by raising taxes and that's nuts. That's like saying you want to defund the police by funding more crime. It's confusing. Majority of Americans favor increasing taxes on corporations or taxing families earning over 400k a year. In other words, we want less government but also favor big government.

Just like a Republican Senator. Fact is, we don't know what we want. It's like the time I went to Baskin Robbins and asked for a 32nd flavor. All right, Jonathan, we want less government, but we favor big government. Why do we so torn on this? You know what, it reminds me, and you were a priest who listened to a lot of confessions. You must have seen this kind of dichotomy when people were grappling over doing the right thing.

JONATHAN MORRIS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, definitely there. And I'm not, I'm going to give a little lesson and with a six-syllable word. Oh, I don't know your audiences. It is a principle of social ethics called subsidiarity.

GUTFELD: Wow. Say that again.

MORRIS: Subsidiarity. And it's very simple, but it's very profound in term -- this is not --

GUTFELD: I think you just said it for the first time, Jonathan.

MORRIS: The government versus small government is not a Republican versus Democrat thing. And it's, it's because of this. Subsidiarity means, teaches that a larger form of government or society should not do what a lower level of society could do for itself.

Let me say it again, a higher level of society or government should not do what a lower level of society or government could do for itself. So, in other words, we don't want the federal government telling a, a neighborhood organization what color houses should be painted?

GUTFELD: Yes.

MORRIS: Right? So, the lower level of society, the lowest possible to get it done. And that is the most that's the most respectful for the decency and progress of the human --

DR. DREW PINSKY, PODCASTER: I have been saying that for years about healthcare. The more you go away from the patient and the physician, the more you add in efficiencies and problems.

MORRIS: And you call subsidiarity.

PINSKY: From now on, I will. Trust me. Trust me, I will.

GUTFELD: Plus, you can't give them the pens with the little drug name on it. You know, I learned, I love learning something new. That's amazing. I've never heard that word. I love it. You're not going to get that on "SPECIAL REPORT." Chris Wallace probably wouldn't be able to say that, Jonathan. That makes my day. That makes my day.

PINSKY: Yes, subsidiarity. Yes.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes. OK, Kat, you are a libertarian, I always preface a question every day to you like that. I'm sorry. The idea of small government seems to be dead.

KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: All the things you said to me, that's the one you apologizing for? Go ahead.

GUTFELD: I'm sorry, I keep bringing up that you're a libertarian. Not that I make comments about your drinking.

TIMPF: That's OK.

PINSKY: I thought I was libertarian until I met, Kat. And then I found out I had a heart.

TIMPF: That's the misconception. That's the misconception that I want to address. Just because, you know, you don't think the government should have the role or even be the best person for the role of solving the problem, that does not audit automatically mean that you don't care about the problem. That is a logical fallacy.

Therefore, if you're saying, oh, I don't want the government in charge of health care, that doesn't mean that it follows that I want you to get sick and die. But the people on the left have been so successful at pushing that message that if you do not want government tyranny as a solution to a problem that makes you (BLEEP) who doesn't care about the problems. It's not true. It's not backed up by logic or facts. And I have a beautiful, beautiful loving heart.

PINSKY: Yes. I apologize. Mostly time you do.

GUTFELD: Prove it by opening yourself up and showing it to us.

TIMPF: OK.

GUTFELD: Don't do that. That will be disgusting. Joe, what do you make of this government poll? Big government poll?

JOE MACHI, COMEDIAN: I was going to talk about subsidiary -- Jonathan kind of covered that. Thank you.

GUTFELD: Subsidiarism. Subsidiarism. I'm going to be bringing that up on "THE FIVE."

MACHI: That too, but no, look, we fixed banks that were too big to fail by merging them together. Nothing has to make sense anymore.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MACHI: Like, I just, I disagree with the notion that throwing money at a bad idea helps. I mean, if the film version of "Cats" didn't prove that, that doesn't always solve anything, then what more do you need?

GUTFELD: Yes, you know, I have this theory that like, because we don't care anymore about, about deficits and the debt, why, why not just not pay taxes for a year? Because that's $2 trillion. We could actually do that? You know what that would do for the economy? I just want to bring up one thing before we go. I have I've decided, Dr. Drew, that I am pro taxing the hell out of corporations, because they are not --

PINSKY: Oh, because of their behavior in relation to voting reform.

GUTFELD: Like, we said -- I've spent so much of my life defending corporations saying they're like people, they're groups of individuals. And the moment they, they, they're worried about being made fun of on Twitter, they just bend over you.

PINSKY: You guys lost Greg Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: Yes, I'm now, I'm out like tax the hell out of corporations, except for Fox because they defend us through and through.

All right, still to come, a woman facing felony charges for not returning a videotape from 20 years ago.

GUTFELD: She's in a mess over VHS. It was the late fee that became a felony. I could do this for a living, you know as a crime narrator. A former Oklahoma resident, aren't they all, recently learned she had been charged with felony embezzlement over a videotapes she failed to return in 1999. That's over 21 late years of adult fees, late fees. Adult fees?

Oh my god! Which comes to $25 million, Doctor, whatever you, you are. That's according to something I just made up. Where am I in this? But one question remains: If she doesn't rewind was he faced the death penalty? The woman says she only became aware of the charges after getting married in Texas, that happens, and being unable to change her name. Apparently, the county clerk ran her name through Ask Jeeves.

The Oklahoma store she rented from doesn't even exist anymore. And what was the tape you ask? "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," who is now 53. According to the woman, it was actually her roommate with young children that rented the video. Same exact excuse I use when renting Pippi Longstockings. Once again, children are the source of all evil. We've been talking about this for a month, the only show that talks about this.

The charges have since been dropped. But it got me thinking about all the tapes I failed to return over the years because I just wanted to hold on to them forever. For example, "Barbie and the Diamond Castle," one of my favorites, and then there's a "Barbie A Fairy Secrets." I won't tell you the secret, but it is mind blowing. And then, there's "Tinkerbell and the Grand Fairy Rescue." That was exciting. And of course "Deliverance." So, I forgot to return that one on purpose.

So, Joe, have you ever been charged with a crime?

MACHI: Greg, I was once charged with loitering but I was acquitted when I convinced the jury I was actually lurking.

I do want to point out. Nice job Oklahoma, catching your accused felons. Like we just have to wait until they tried to get married in Texas?

GUTFELD: Yes. They figured he'd come -- she got to get married sometime. And they have a lot of good communication with the state in case this happens because, yes, not so much the murders, but if there's anybody with an unreturned VHS tape, who's getting married, put us on high alert.

PINSKY: It's so confusing. They've got to be tens of thousands of videos outstanding.

GUTFELD: Oh, are you trying to cover yourself, Doctor?

PINSKY: I want to I want to declare my guilt right now. I mean, I don't want them to find me. I'll tell you, my kids had some video games I'm sure we didn't turn back.

TIMPF: Don't do the crime can't do the time, Doctor.

PINSKY: What are we in for?

GUTFELD: But, like, I it's been a long time, Jonathan, but why would I -- you were a priest at the time, were you renting movies? Were you allowed to rent movies?

MORRIS: Not the type that you were obviously. Because you, you saw, you saw that VHS tape and immediately --

TIMPF: Adult.

MORRIS: Awkward. I didn't understand it, but then I looked over and I saw a Kat and she kind of filled me.

TIMPF: I explained it.

MORRIS: Yes, explained and it was helpful. But no, I've never rented a VHS.

GUTFELD: No, really?

MORRIS: I don't think so. What would you --

GUTFELD: That is incredible. That was my entire like 80s and 90s, just like going there. Which leads me to this obvious question. I could talk about this for hours, Kat. Wasn't there a way that like didn't have a deposit? I always remember there would be a deposit and if you didn't turn it in, they would just charge you or something?

TIMPF: I don't know. I'm --

GUTFELD: You're the expert on this. You flew to blockbuster on our dime.

TIMPF: I did. I also, I guess I'm just confused. Like, I just if this applies also to like live --

GUTFELD: That was her defense for every story, we'd be screwed.

TIMPF: Yes, well, how do you not know you're a felon? Because I don't know. Am I a felon? Like, I don't know. And that's concerning, because I like having a lot of late fees at a library in one state that I lived in.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: And then I moved.

GUTFELD: Oh, and it's still there.

TIMPF: So, am I?

GUTFELD: Can't go back there. You can't go back to that state.

TIMPF: I'm not going to say what it -- look, I would have. In the words of the like, I didn't pay -- the words of the grandmother from Happy Gilmore. I would have, but I didn't have any money. So, I moved. Am I going to?

GUTFELD: And that was the reason for moving? Were the overdue fees.

TIMPF: There were so many fees, and I just went around moving.

MORRIS: Why didn't you just return the books?

TIMPF: Well, because my life was really sad and like, complicated and tumultuous. And I just didn't get around to it.

GUTFELD: Oh, here's another, here's an interesting thing that bothers me about this. If this is the most harmless thing to come out of your past, it's like if somebody came up to me and said, Greg, we need to talk to you about something that happened in 1999. I would already be halfway up to the roof. Yes, and then they go it's about an overdue VHS tape. They didn't find out the film I made with the Biker Gang, or maybe they did. It did make it to VHS. I'll tell you that much.

PINSKY: I'm with Kat. It's confusing because I everyone in this room feels like I must have some outstanding debt. They need to come get me. But God forbid if the government owes you money.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PINSKY: Then --

GUTFELD: No one's there.

PINSKY: No, you'll never hear.

GUTFELD: No one's chasing that down. All right. Up next, great point, Doctor. That's why he's a doctor. We think. The Oscars got for you. Are you surprised?

GUTFELD: You won the prize. Now, time to proselytize. Yes, I said it. Last night, the Oscars were broadcast from Los Angeles Union Station and it would have been more entertaining to watch three hours of Francis McDormand pooping in a bucket. That's on VHS too.

The show allegedly exists to honor the best in film from the past year instead focused on lecturing Americans on issues ranging from social justice to gun control. It's like MSNBC hired a bunch of actors, or it is national reviews, Kyle Smith, put it, "If a single five-minute period went by without someone reminding us of something horrible, I guess I missed it." The show's ratings have dropped to 58 percent from last year, as it's gotten more political and preachy, even with people trapped inside.

The show is as predictable as the celebrities you see in rehab. Maybe it's a coincidence, or maybe people just aren't that interested in listening to rich stars whine about how much everything sucks. At least at least when we watch cat videos on YouTube. They don't demand we clean their litter boxes afterward. Dr. Drew, diagnose this for me.

PINSKY: It isn't just the people don't want to hear and watch this. There was competition, Kat, back me up on this. "90-Day Fiance," it was up against it. Didn't you want to see what (INAUDIBLE) last night? Forget it. Oscar's off.

TIMPF: I was watching reruns of "Parental Control," the show on MTV in early 2000s with the parents like the boyfriend and they find any boyfriend and they all watch together and there was this guy that we like why you don't like the boyfriend? Because he pees wherever he wants. Unbelievable, unbelievable storyline for an adult man anyway.

GUTFELD: This is almost as bad as the Oscars.

PINSKY: I called my wife she was watching the Oscars. I said, you know,"90- Day Fiance?" She said, done, I'm off this. Immediately.

GUTFELD: I don't know. You know, Joe, what do you think is wrong with the Oscars? Do you think it's, it's fixable?

MACHI: I don't anymore, Greg. I think, I think a Bob Dylan concert I went to would, would describe it best. He was playing before the curtain had even finished coming up. They never said a word to the crowd, and then he was done. And who's been more influential than Bob Dylan? It is that he put his message in his art.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MACHI: And it's it's, it's just frustrating to watch a show where people are getting awards, and then they're telling all their customers all the things they do wrong.

GUTFELD: What do you make, Jonathan? Did you catch? Do you watch any of it?

MORRIS: I honestly did not even know it was Oscars Sunday.

TIMPF: Neither did I.

MORRIS: Like, I and you know, I think in part, we learned to do new things during COVID. We learn to entertain ourselves.

GUTFELD: Tell me about it.

MORRIS: We learn new. I mean, probably some good things, some bad habits, and you know, all of that, but we're not in, we're not in the rut of just doing whatever the rest of society is telling us it's time to do, and I think that's a positive turn.

GUTFELD: They're great. Indulge, China, Dr. Drew. I feel, Kat, it does feel -- you know what's interesting. OK, so when we -- I was debating whether to do this topic, simply because it felt like we were beating up on something helpless. Like the Oscars are now so pathetic, that I feel like I'm bullying. But then I think maybe it's about time we looked down on them. Because they because it over. Because they've lorded over us for so long. They thought that most of America was lame. And so now it's kind of like flipped.

TIMPF: Well, the weird thing is they're still looking down on us. Like nobody's that's when nobody's watching, and they're still it's like when somebody you know, I don't know, like posts like a really revealing picture on social media. And it's got like, three likes. It's -- that's exactly what is happening on a large scale. I didn't watch though, because I didn't think I was going to win, and then I didn't.

GUTFELD: Yes, what are you up for?

TIMPF: I don't know, I just didn't think I was up for anything either.

PINSKY: It sort of had an idea and some cable news stations too, who continued to do their thing in spite of the customer not appreciating unnecessarily?

GUTFELD: I think one of the reasons is, is when you're an actor or an actress, you are famous independent of whether somebody likes you. Let's pick somebody everybody knows, like Bruce Willis steam. But they come in, people come in and they go, what they do is they go they recognize somebody for their fame, but they it's not necessarily whether they like them or not. And I think that gives a false sense, a false sense of I don't know importance. I think we're seeing a culmination of decades of bad movies, decades of bad behavior, liberal arrogance, and it's culminated in kind of this weird humiliation for a truly obnoxious industry.

TIMPF: Yes, they did it at the bus station, which made it harder for people who needed to take the bus somewhere and was appropriating bus riding culture.

PINSKY: I had no idea.

TIMPF: I spent a lot of time on the bus though a few years ago.

GUTFELD: I had no clue that that's what really -- you know, it was at a bus station but I think that's, that's --

PINSKY: Train station.

GUTFELD: A train station.

PINSKY: Train station, yes.

TIMPF: Well, there are buses there.

PINSKY: There are buses there. That's true. I don't know why they ---

TIMPF: Not everybody has train.

GUTFELD: (INAUDIBLE) bus out of this segment. A local. All right, don't go anywhere. More stuff up next.

GUTFELD: Before we go, time once again for this.

ANNOUNCER: "GREG SEES THE STARS."

GUTFELD: You know, the weather is great in New York City. I like going out to Central Park. As you know, I'm a famous celebrity. I get stopped a lot by everybody. So, it's always a joy for me to see other celebrities out and about and not afraid not wearing a mask. Like, I saw Nicolas Cage jogging through Central Park yesterday afternoon. He was great. He was out there enjoying it. He didn't care who saw him. It would have been nice if he wore some pants. But Nicolas Cage, he does -- he's uncaged when it comes to his pants, he doesn't need pants at all. Nicholas Uncage, that's what he is. Look at him go. Good job, Nicolas Cage. I loved you in the "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call," one of the greatest unsung movies of all time. Now, let's just have a little bit of time. Joe, do you have anything you want to plug?

MACHI: Oh, you can catch me in St. Louis this weekend? The Thursday through Sunday at the Funnybone. More dates on JoeMachi.com.

GUTFELD: Joe Machi, there you go. Dr. Drew, where can people find you if they want to hear more stuff out of your brain?

PINSKY: DoctorDrew.com also Locals, Locals.

GUTFELD: Locals is the Dave Rubin social media platform which also Kat is on as well and I am too. You guys should think about getting on there. You know what I mean? Because it's kind of like Amway. I get some money every time somebody --

PINSKY: You do?

GUTFELD: No, I'm kidding. Anyway, set your DVRs every night. Great. So, you never miss an episode. Dr. Drew, thank you. Jonathan Morris, Joe Machi, Kat Timpf, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you, America.

